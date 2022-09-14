ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Olay vs. Neutrogena: Dermatologists Weigh in on Which Skin-Care Brand Is Best

By Jenn Sinrich
LIVESTRONG.com
LIVESTRONG.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39y2UI_0hvTOw4G00

Your skin is the largest organ in your body. That means paying attention to your skin-care routine doesn't just affect your outer appearance — it's also helps safeguard your skin from inflammatory conditions (think: acne) and protect your skin from the sun's rays.

"The skin functions to help keep moisture in and keep irritants and pathogens out, so it is important to maintain the integrity of the skin barrier, which can be done with the proper use of skin-care products that are gentle on the skin barrier and help to nourish and support it," says Marisa Garshick, MD, a dermatologist at Medical Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery in New York.

All that's to say that skin-care products are important to your skin health — but if you're overwhelmed by the volume of available options, that's understandable. To ease your search, keep these considerations in mind:

  • Your skin type: ​ This is a great starting point when you're choosing a product. For example, if your skin is oily, Dr. Garshick recommends ingredients like salicylic acid, which can be helpful to absorb excess oil, while if your skin is dry, she suggests ingredients that help moisturize the skin, like hyaluronic acid.
  • Your skin-care concerns: ​ "There may be different active ingredients to consider if you are trying to address certain skin-care concerns," Dr. Garshick says. That is, people with acne-prone skin will have different needs than those with dry skin, she says. "Those looking to help calm redness may not necessarily need an ingredient or product that helps with hyperpigmentation."

Of course, it's not unusual to have multiple skin-care concerns. You may, for instance, be eager to protect yourself from the sun, while also reducing breakouts. If you have several skin priorities, seek out an ingredient that can help address more than one issue, Dr. Garshick says. Introduce new ingredients one at a time to get a sense of benefits, she says.

Olay and Neutrogena are two very popular over-the-counter skin-care brands. Both offer many skin benefits. Depending on the type of product you're looking for (e.g., face wash, serum, SPF and so on) along with your particular skin needs, one option may work better for you than the other.

Here, dermatologists share their best recommendations for which brand to choose in some of the most popular skin-care categories.

Acne

Acne is often associated with teens and young adults, but can affect people of all ages.

Neutrogena

Neutrogena has many products available with active ingredients that are helpful for those with acne-prone skin including salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide and retinol, Dr. Garshick says.

Products include cleansers, topical creams, spot treatments and masks — and, the brand also has makeup products that are good for people with acne-prone skin, she says.

"It is important to remember that those with acne can also benefit from gentle cleansers and moisturizers that are oil-free, so even some of the products that do not contain active ingredients such as salicylic acid can be helpful for those with acne-prone skin," Dr. Garshick says.

Olay

While Olay does have products that contain acne-targeting ingredients, including salicylic acid and retinol, their line of acne products is much smaller than that of Neutrogena, which is why most dermatologists recommend Neutrogena in this category.

Plus, Olay doesn't offer all of the product categories that Neutrogena does, such as a spot treatment.

Anti-Aging

There are a few ingredients to look for when it comes to anti-aging products. Brendan Camp, MD , a Manhattan-based dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology, lays out a list:

  • Retinol ​, which help increase collagen
  • Vitamin C ​, an antioxidant that neutralizes unstable oxygen radicals
  • Hyaluronic acid ​, which helps draw moisturize to the skin
  • Sun protection ​ (aka SPF) to slow the formation of fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots

Neutrogena

Neutrogena has all of the ingredients Dr. Camp highlights as being important for anti-aging available in a plethora of products, including night creams, under-eye creams and serums.

Olay

Olay, too, has anti-aging products that include key ingredients such as retinol and vitamin C. "Additional ingredients include peptides to help boost moisture and firm the skin, as well as hyaluronic acid," Dr. Garshick says.

Both Olay and Neutrogena are effective, and offer "great science-backed OTC anti-aging options" in the anti-aging category, Dr. Garshick says. When you're choosing a brand, "ultimately it comes down to personal preference based on the feel and tolerability of the product," she says.

Moisturizer

Regardless of brand, check if a moisturizer is oil-based or not, Dr. Camp recommends.

"Oil-based moisturizers tend to be a little heavier because they coat the top layer of skin with a thin layer of oil to repair any damage to the top layer of skin and seal in moisture," Dr. Camp says. "Those with naturally oily skin may prefer an oil-free moisturizer, often referred to as a gel or water-based moisturizer; these products tend to be lighter and great for use in the summer when the skin dryness is often less of an issue."

Neutrogena

Neutrogena offers a number of moisturizers to choose from, targeting a variety of skin needs and containing a blend of effective ingredients including ceramides, hyaluronic acid and glycerin. One thing those ingredients have in common: moisture. Ceramides are lipids, while both hyaluronic acid and glycerin are humectants, per the American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD).

Olay

Olay also makes great products for moisturizing.

"Their moisturizing products contain hyaluronic acid to help plump and boost moisture, such as the Olay Regenerist Hyaluronic + Peptide 24, " Dr. Garshick says. They also offer products that are formulated for sensitive skin and non-comedogenic, meaning they won't clog pores.

Tip: ​ "Moisturizers should be applied as a last step in a skin-care routine, [just] prior to sunscreen in the morning," Dr. Garshick says.

Cleanser

The general guideline for washing your face is twice daily (plus after perspiring), according to the AAD .

Neutrogena

Neutrogena offers a plethora of face washes that cater to every skin type and need, including acne-prone skin, oily or dry skin and mature skin.

"Keep in mind that if you already have a number of products in your skin care regimen you may only need a basic gentle cleanser; including too many products or active ingredients in your routine can cause skin irritation in the form of dryness, redness, peeling or itching," Dr. Camp says.

Neutrogena also offers cleansers in all different types, including gel, cream and exfoliating.

Olay

Olay cleansers are especially great for someone concerned about anti-aging, as many of the cleansers multi-task, incorporating ingredients such as retinol, vitamin C and hyaluronic acid, Dr. Garshick says.

As with Neutrogena, Olay also offers cleansers in varying types to accommodate personal preference, including creams and exfoliating scrubs.

Serums

Serums, which are usually applied after cleansing but before moisturizing, are lightweight, easily absorbed products that deliver a high concentration of key ingredients for improved penetration, Dr. Camp says.

Neutrogena

"Neutrogena produces serums to help address skin-care concerns such as dryness, acne, wrinkles, dark spots and collagen production," Dr. Camp says. That variety of serum options stands in a bit of contrast to Olay.

Olay

Olay's serum offerings are most focused on anti-aging concerns, which target an older demographic that may be interested in prevention and skin preservation, Dr. Camp says.

Still, you can find plenty of options in Olay's offerings — that includes a deep hydration serum, a micro-sculpting serum, a retinol serum and more.

Sunscreen

Applying sunscreen to your face every day is a must.

There are two types of sunscreen: chemical and physical (aka mineral). "Chemical sunscreens are absorbed into the skin and convert UV radiation to heat energy that is released from the skin," Dr. Camp says. In contrast, physical sunscreen sit on your skin, reflecting UV rays away, he says. Physical sunscreens are made with zinc oxide and titanium.

Neutrogena

Neutrogena offers both varieties of sunscreens, physical and chemical, including sunscreens that don't leave a white cast or shadow on the skin, Dr. Camp says. The brand also has sunscreens that can be used on both the face and body.

Olay

Some of the sunscreens Olay offers have benefits beyond sun protection, including antioxidant protection.

If you're looking for a sunscreen that is more hydrating, you'll probably have better luck with Olay, since their sunscreens tend to be ultra moisturizing and contain ingredients that help protect the skin barrier, including hyaluronic acid, collagen and peptides.

What to Know About Common Skin-Care Ingredients

Start Slow With Retinol

When first starting to use a retinol product, no matter the brand, Dr. Camp recommends starting slow so that your skin develops a tolerance to the ingredient.

"I often recommend patients only use it every third night for a month, then every other night for a month, and then gradually increase the use as tolerated," he says. "This sometimes helps reduce the risk of potential side effects, like redness, dryness and peeling."

Retinol products also make skin more sun-sensitive, so it's crucial that an SPF be part of your skin-care regimen in the morning to help shield skin from the harmful effects of UVA and UVB rays.

Beware of Benzoyl Peroxide Discoloring Sheets and Towels

Products containing benzoyl peroxide, a popular anti-acne ingredient more commonly found in Neutrogena than Olay, can bleach fabrics, turning them a yellow or orange color, Dr. Camp says. "Sometimes it is helpful to use a white set of towels, pillow cases and sheets to avoid this," he says. That way, you can bleach them.

"Using an older set of towels or linens that you have less attachment to is also an option," Dr. Camp says.

Adding More Products Isn't Always Helpful

When it comes to skin health, more products doesn't always mean better results.

"You need to understand your skin needs and what can be helpful," says Mary Alice Mina, MD , Atlanta-based dermatologist and Mohs surgeon. "With skin care, often times less is more as too many products or active ingredients can irritate the skin, or cause allergic reactions." Discussing your skin-care routine with a dermatologist can help you save both time and money, Dr. Mina says.

All in all, when shopping for skin care products, remember that just because something is trending or helpful for one person, doesn't mean it will work for you.

Comments / 1

Related
LIVESTRONG.com

The One Processed Food Dietitians Want You to Eat More Often

You've probably heard a whole heap of warnings about processed foods and how they're harmful to your health and why you should ditch them from your diet. But if you follow this blanket advice and pass over all processed foods, you'd be doing your health a disservice. While some ultra-processed fare like chips and cured meats are innutritious, other less processed food varieties can be an amazing addition to your daily diet.
FITNESS
LIVESTRONG.com

Dry Throat? Here's What Your Body's Trying to Tell You

A dry throat isn't exactly a medical emergency. But that parched, chalky feeling can sure be uncomfortable. And when it's happening often, it can get annoying fast. Dry throats can feel distinct from sore throats, since it's possible to have dryness without symptoms like coughing or scratchiness. But the two symptoms can also overlap. "Dry throat and sore throat often go together in many disease processes," says Peter Ashman, MD, an otolaryngologist with ENT and Allergy Associations in New York.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Well+Good

The Drugstore Skin-Firming Products Celebs Over 40 Swear By Are Now 20% Off

Labor Day may have ended, but the sales have not. Mattresses, electric toothbrushes, and cocoon puffer jackets continue to be heavily discounted, and as if the post-Labor Day weekend deals couldn't get any better, we've spotted some discounts on skin care, too. And for a limited time, you can save 20 percent off on peptide products from Neutrogena's post-Labor Day Sale.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neutrogena#Sensitive Skin#Oily Skin#Cosmetics#Skin Dryness
shefinds

Dermatologists Swear By This Serum To Make Dark Spots ‘Disappear’

If you’ve already stocked up on more spot-lightening products that you can fit on your shelves, you know too well: dark spots are a stubborn skincare concern to treat. Dark spots on the skin, also known as hyperpigmentation, can come about for a number of reasons that include pregnancy, hormonal changes, exposure to UV light, and aging. No matter what the reason for them, it may be your constant skincare pursuit to help fade and get rid of them. Dealing with dark spots can be frustrating, but knowing which ingredients the experts themselves rely on to lighten spots can help. Dermatologists swear by this serum to make dark spots disappear.
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

These 9 Skincare Products Are the Closest Thing to Botox in a Bottle—Starting at $15

Despite our wildest hopes and dreams, there’s simply no such thing as filler in a bottle—I mean, if there was such a thing, we’d all be using it, right? There are, however, plenty of skincare products that work like filler to defy gravity and restore volume when you’re feeling a bit, well, sunken. Dermal fillers and injectables are obviously the only sure-fire, in-office treatments that yield instant results, but these alternative skincare treatments and beauty tools will give you a similar effect with continuous use (consistency is key). For me, skincare is self-care and frankly, an act of self-love, so why not take...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

These Skincare Products Are the Next Best Thing To Injectables, According To a Professional

While a comprehensive skincare routine is undoubtedly key when it comes to the pursuit of attaining perfect skin, it should go without saying that there is truly no topical skincare product that works just like Botox, or that even comes close to rivaling the results of injectables like filler and neurotoxins (aka Botox). With that being said, if you are going to commit to spending a few extra minutes in front of the mirror each morning and night (not to mention a pretty penny on product) knowing the best active ingredients and formulations that will give you the most bang...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40

Here’s the truth about your hair and aging: you should choose any haircut or style that makes you feel amazing. All hair is different, all personalities are different, and there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to styling. But maybe you’ve been feeling lately like your current hair style isn’t YOU anymore. Whether you’ve outgrown your old look and are bored with it or you feel like the cut itself is leaving your hair looking more limp and lifeless and want to achieve more volume in your hair, you may feel like it’s time for an update and a nice change. Great — but the first thing you probably shouldn’t do is run to your salon with a photo of a celebrity sporting a cutting-edge style.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

A Doctor Tells Us The Best Treatments For Thinning Hair, Once And For All

If you have thinning hair and have tried to do something to make it thicker (or look thicker), you already know how much money you can spend on what seems like an impossible endeavor. There is no shortage of products or treatments on the market that make lofty claims about how they they help your hair grow in or increase the density of individual strands so that thin hair appears and feels more voluminous. But how many of these options are actually solutions? By the time you get a serum or bottle of supplements home and have tried them, your money has already been spent. And, many times, you are left disappointed with the results — or lack of results — that you get from these costly products.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

5 Haircut Mistakes You Should Avoid At All Costs—They Add Years To Your Face

This post has been updated since its initial 01/22/22 publish date to include more expert insight. Having a hairstyle that suits your face shape, a color that highlights your skin tone, and a cut that is current are all ways someone might look younger. If you’re looking for anti-aging hairstyle tips to avoid looking older with the wrong cut, we’ve got you covered! We spoke with Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles, who gave five examples of styles that can add years to your appearance over 50— and how you can ask your stylist to alter them in more modern ways.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

2 Snacks You Should Avoid At All Costs, According To Hair Loss Experts

You may already be well aware that what you eat and drink greatly affects the health of your hair. When it comes to hair loss, that doesn’t mean your diet is always to blame. Although not getting enough nutrients can cause hair shedding, other reasons you could be seeing more strands on your brush include aging, stress, illnesses, hormone fluctuations, certain medications you are taking, and genetics. While the only true cure for hair growth is patience and time, the foods you eat and the ones you avoid can help support the process. While you’re making decisions about what to eat each day, here are some tips from hair loss experts on two snacks you should avoid if you’re concerned about hair loss.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
SKIN CARE
shefinds

4 Natural Remedies To Stop Hair Loss, According To Experts

We get it: hair loss and shedding is a frightening reality for a lot of us. Whether the cause is stress, genetics, or a medical condition, it’s daunting to see strands of hair on your brush or in the shower. You may wonder when it’s going to stop and how bad it’s going to get. Maybe you’ve loaded up your medicine cabinet with bottles of biotin and any gummy you can find on the market that claims it can help with hair loss. Even though your first best step should be visiting a dermatologist to talk about your concerns and get a professional opinion on your hair loss, natural remedies can also provide some relief. Dr. Harikiran Chekuri, MBBS, MS, Hair transplant specialist & medical head at ClinicSpots, recommends these four natural remedies for hair loss.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

5 Vitamin C-Rich Foods That Boost Collagen And Get Rid Of Wrinkles Fast

There’s nothing wrong with wrinkles — and aging is an absolutely natural part of life. Your skin will go through a number of changes as you age, and accepting some of those changes is a great way to keep mentally healthy. But you may also be searching for ways to look your best no matter your age, and having healthy, glowing skin is always going to make you look and feel fantastic. Great skin starts from within, which means getting enough of the right vitamins and minerals into your diet is one of the best ways to boost your complexion. And if you’re honing in on specific vitamins, Vitamin C is one you’ll want to spotlight. Vitamin C helps stimulate your body’s natural collagen production — and collagen and elastin are responsible for keeping your skin look firmer and smoother. “Vitamin C is found in many foods, but one can get it in abundance specifically from certain fruits and vegetables,” says Dr. Madathupalayam Madhankumar of iCliniq. “It is a water-soluble vitamin that functions as an antioxidant, helps in collagen production, promotes skin health, boosts immunity, and many more.”
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Hair Styling Tricks Stylists Swear By To Hide Thinning: Curtain Bangs And More

While treatment for hair loss and thinning can be found through doctor visits, a healthier diet and nourishing hair products, you can still hide signs of weaker strands with clever styling tricks. We reached out to professional hair stylists and experts for 2 tips regarding hair styling, and to learn how curtain bangs and two clever updo hacks can transform your look. Read on for suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert, stylist and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles, and Amr Salem, scalp micropigmentation specialist and hair expert at INKredible Scalp.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

4 Vitamins Doctors Swear By For Better Focus, Memory, And Energy Over 40

It’s natural to experience lower energy levels, worsening memory, and a difficulty focusing as we age. Unfortunately, our brain function tends to decline over time—but that doesn’t mean it can’t be prevented. There are several ways to keep your bran sharp over the years; one of the best ways is by ensuring you’re taking in all the essential vitamins and nutrients it needs. Sometimes that’s difficult to do through diet alone, which is where supplements come in.
HEALTH
LIVESTRONG.com

LIVESTRONG.com

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The food, fitness & wellness site that helps you #LiveStrongLiveWell

 https://www.livestrong.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy