Seattle, WA

Police Investigating After Man and Woman Found Deceased in Burning Montlake Home

By Public Affairs
Seattle, Washington
 3 days ago
Seattle Police are investigating after a man and a woman were found deceased in a burning Montlake home Wednesday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m., the Seattle Community Safety and Communications Center received a 911 call from a home in the 2200 block of 25th Avenue East. On the call, operators heard a man yelling, and a woman apparently in distress.

When officers knocked on the door of the home, the man inside informed police he was armed and refused to come out. The suspect then told police the woman in the house was injured, and officers made entry into the home.

The man barricaded himself inside a room and showed police he was armed with a knife. Officers then discovered the residence was on fire.

Because of the risks posed by an armed suspect in a burning home—and reports of a possible gunshot at the scene—SPD SWAT, equipped with oxygen tanks, entered the home to locate the suspect and any possible victims.

Police found one person, believed to be the suspect in the incident, deceased inside the residence. Firefighters later found a deceased woman inside the home.

Four officers were taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment for smoke exposure.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation and this post will be updated as new information becomes available.

