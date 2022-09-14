Read full article on original website
WWE SmackDown Results (9/16/2022): Logan Paul Arrives, Fatal-4 Way Tag Match & More.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 9/16/2022 edition of SmackDown on FOX. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Match Card. - Ricochet vs. Sami Zayn. - Logan Paul Speaks. - Bayley...
Malakai Black Asks For Time To 'Recalibrate Himself' Following Prestige Wrestling Bout
Malakai Black addresses his future. On September 7, Fightful Select reported that the word among AEW talent was Malakai Black obtained his release, which was conditional according to AEW sources, from the company. Black reportedly requested his release in August, but it was not granted at the time. Black competed...
Wardlow Is Pleased With His PWI 500 Ranking But Believes #69 Would Be More On Brand For Him
Wardlow talks about the PWI 500 rankings. This year's PWI 500 rankings were recently released. Roman Reigns, after over two years as WWE Universal Champion, sits atop the list, with names from every corner of the wrestling globe represented. Wardlow, as AEW TNT Champion, came in this year at 67, a testament to his star-making performances this year and the way he connects with the audience.
MOLLY BELLE: Mox: I Am Legend
It’s unorthodox, but I’d like to begin this feature a little differently than normal. It’s almost fitting in a way because the subject of my ramblings today is as lovingly unorthodox as they come. Since the day Jon Moxley sauntered through the crowd at Double or Nothing in 2019, he has arguably been the heartbeat of All Elite Wrestling. The turmoil surrounding AEW recently is no secret, but I believe the still young company will walk through the roaring flames in a better place then ever. Eventually. Why? Because Jon Moxley has faced worse, much worse, and he’s leading the charge. By example. Let’s examine why…
Bianca Belair: Rumors Of The Street Profits Breaking Up Don't Weigh On Montez Ford
Bianca Belair says Montez Ford isn't worried about any rumors concerning The Street Profits. For several months now there has been persistent reporting concerning the future of The Street Profits tag team. On WWE television, prior to Triple H taking over creative, there were frequent references to problems between Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins on all three WWE brands.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Bakersfield, CA (9/17): Seth Rollins Headlines
WWE held its Saturday Night's Main Event live event on September 17 from the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, CA. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Bakersfield, CA (9/17) - Bianca Belair, Asuka & Alexa Bliss def. Damage Control...
Brawling Brutes Set Sights On The Usos, Dakota Kai Celebrates Her Longest Reign, More | Fight Size
Here's your fight size update for Saturday, September 17, 2022. - On the latest episode of the SmackDown LowDown, The Brawling Brutes hyped their upcoming match with Jimmy and Jey Uso. You can see the interview portions of the show above. - On Twitter, Dakota Kai remarked that she is...
Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns, Wrestling Numbers Are Increasing | Grapsody 9/17/22
The Grapsody team of Will Washington, Phil Lindsey and Righteous Reg are here to talk the week in GRAPS!
AEW Dynamite On 9/14 Draws Highest Viewership In A Year, Strongest Key Demo Rating Since June
Viewership numbers for the September 14 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite on September 14, which was built around MJF's return drew 1,175,000 viewers. This number is up from last week's episode which drew 1,035,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.39 in...
BCC Set to Collide, The Firm is Official, Swerve/Keith vs. Lucha Bros | Day After Dynamite #27
Day After Dynamite is now on the main Fightful channel! Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) is with Jeremy Lambert today to talk about some of the AEW news of the week as Dynamite heads directly into Grand Slam.
NXT Level Up (9/16) Results: Indi Hartwell, Duke Hudson, Ivy Nile, And More Compete
The newest episode of NXT Level Up aired on Friday, September 16, on WWE Network and Peacock. Full results and highlights are below. NXT Level Up Results (9/16) Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley defeat Erica Yan & Sloane Jacobs. Duke Hudson defeats Bronco Nima. Indi Hartwell defeats Amari Miller. You...
Vic Joseph Says Fans Chanted 'Black And Gold' For Minutes After 9/13 NXT Went Off Air
NXT celebrated the one-year anniversary of NXT 2.0 on Tuesday with a special episode where fans had control. At the end of the episode, a new NXT logo with the black and gold color scheme was shown. NXT rebranded with the more colorful NXT 2.0 scheme in September 2021 after...
Wardlow: It's Time To Get AEW Back To The Day One Vibe
Wardlow is ready to get back to the day one vibe. AEW had to make big changes to the product coming out of AEW All Out due to injuries and suspensions to CM Punk, who won AEW World Title at All Out, and Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), who won the Trios Championships at All Out. Both titles were vacated after All Out and all four men have been off television with no return date set.
NWA USA Stream And Results (9/17): Two National Title Tournament Qualifying Matches, Corgan Speaks
NWA USA Results (9/17) - NWA National Championship Tournament Qualifier: Thrillbilly Silas def. Anthony Mayweather. - Jax Dane talks to May Valentine and teases leaving the NWA. - Billy Corgan explains that he's brought Ricky Steamboat on to advise him and says fans will be seeing the Steamboat Mandate soon.
Ethan Page: My Ultimate Goal Is To Open A Toy Store
There is more to Ethan Page than just wrestling. Outside of the ring, Page is well known for his Toy Hunt vlog where he travels to different toy stores across the country in search for various collectibles. Page previously announced that he was releasing a comic book as part of his outside ventures.
Steve Maclin Comments On Potentially Reuniting With Westin Blake In IMPACT Wrestling
Steve Maclin would like to team up with Westin Blake in IMPACT Wrestling if the opportunity presents itself. Maclin and Blake previously teamed up together as The Forgotten Sons in WWE. Alongside Jaxson Ryker, the duo were called up to the main roster for an ill-fated run on SmackDown in 2020. WWE later released Maclin in February 2021 and Blake in April that same year. They reunited at The Wrestling REVOLVER's Swerve's House event in April, where they defeated The American Wolves to win the tag titles. The duo later lost the gold to The OGK at the Cage of Horrors show in July.
Report: Logan Paul And Roman Reigns Press Conference Scheduled For 9/17
Roman Reigns next match is reportedly set. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reports that a press conference is planned for September 17 in Las Vegas featuring Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. The press conference will be used to set up an Undisputed WWE Universal Title bout between Reigns and...
ProSouth Wrestling The Return Results (9/16): Joe Black, Cabana Man Dan, More In Action
ProSouth Wrestling held its The Return event on 9/16 from Piedmont, AL. Fans can watch the event for free in the video above. ProSouth Wrestling The Return Results (9/16) - ProSouth All-Out Championship and Peachstate No Limits Championship: Aaron Dallas def. Trever Aeon and Rob Killjoy to unify the titles.
Braun Strowman Comments On Other Companies Reaching Out Following WWE Release
Braun Strowman was released by WWE in June 2021 despite being in a high-profile WrestleMania match against Shane McMahon and challenging for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash. Strowman worked with Control Your Narrative while he was a free agent and appeared at ROH Final Battle as part of a...
Thunder Rosa Provides An Update On Her Recovery With Therapy Session Vlog
Thunder Rosa provides an update on her recovery. On August 24, AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa announced during AEW Dynamite that she would be out of action with an injury. She later clarified that she was dealing with a back injury. In her latest vlog, Rosa provided an update on...
