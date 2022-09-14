Everyone in East Texas has noticed that the season is changing, we are starting to deal with temperatures that are more comfortable. Summertime in Texas can become a little much after months and months of extreme heat but the cooler temperatures lately have felt amazing. We are approaching Halloween and Harvest season and if you really want to get into the fall mood you will want to get you and the family signed up to take a ride on the Pumpkin Patch Express 2022 in Rusk, Texas.

RUSK, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO