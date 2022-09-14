ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

107-3 KISS-FM

Hang Out With Melz Live At The Gregg County Fair In Longview, TX

Fair season as you know is officially underway in East Texas and I can't wait to see yall in Longview to get it started!. When you think of the fair so many things come to mind: the rides, the turkey legs, cotton candy, funnel cakes, corny dogs...I gotta chill, I haven't had lunch yet. The reason why is simple, because I'm keeping my stomach empty to pig out on all the delicious fair food that's going to be available at the Gregg County Fair!
LONGVIEW, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Nominations Now Open For Longview Unity Honors Award

The City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity and Diversity Committee is accepting nominations for the 19th Annual Unity Honors Award. Last year I had the honor of attending the Annual Unity Honors Luncheon in Longview. Believe it or not, "social justice" is not a new "buzz word" for politics, there's community groups and organizations right here in East Texas that are working towards it. Each year they highlight those in the community who have committed to doing this amazing work with a special award.
LONGVIEW, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

One Chip Challenge is Funny but Its Sending Tyler, Texas Kids to the Hospital

We know the saying about how we were all "young and stupid" in our lives. We did stupid things in our cars, we did stupid things on our bicycles, we even ate stupid things just to see if we wouldn't throw up. While it was funny and nothing really happened to us, that's not the case for every person that does the same stupid thing. For some Tyler, Texas middle schoolers, a social media challenge landed them in the hospital.
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Man Claims These are the 5 BEST Public Hunting Areas in Texas–Agree?

There is a man who operates a YouTube Channel called The Skinny Pine Hunting Co. who shared what he considers to be the 5 BEST public hunting areas in Texas. I myself have never been hunting, but I have a gazillion friends who LOVE to hunt. I can't tell you how many times I've overheard conversations about the absolute best places to hunt in the Lone Star State. Quite a few people in East Texas seem to adore hunting on someone's private lease, which is great.
TEXAS STATE
107-3 KISS-FM

So Fun! All Aboard the Pumpkin Patch Express in Rusk, Texas

Everyone in East Texas has noticed that the season is changing, we are starting to deal with temperatures that are more comfortable. Summertime in Texas can become a little much after months and months of extreme heat but the cooler temperatures lately have felt amazing. We are approaching Halloween and Harvest season and if you really want to get into the fall mood you will want to get you and the family signed up to take a ride on the Pumpkin Patch Express 2022 in Rusk, Texas.
RUSK, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Mom Shares Concern About Crazy Driving by Elementary School in Whitehouse, TX

Recently a Whitehouse, Texas Mom shared her concerns regarding some of the reckless driving she sees on a road that runs near Cain Elementary School. And we're glad she's voiced her concern. Nowadays sending our kids off to school can be unnerving enough as it is. But then you add the additional concern of careless driving on the part of some whose commute takes them down Stacy Drive in Whitehouse, and that's a recipe for intense worry.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas

Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
#East Texas#Mexican Restaurants#Mexican Food#Texas Restaurant
107-3 KISS-FM

Texas African American Museum Announces Fundraiser & Gala

The Texas African American Museum in Tyler just finished their first round of renovations and is back open to the public on weekends for visitors. There's still more work to do to properly tell the story of Black History in East Texas and beyond so in the coming months there's going to be a few fund raisers to help them reach their goals.
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

‘My Flag is Up!’ Are Some Carriers Ignoring Your Outgoing Mail in Tyler, TX?

Some Tyler, Texas residents shared their personal issues with certain mail carriers ignoring their outgoing mail--even when their "flag was up" on the mailbox. I haven't personally experienced this. Then again, I rarely send outgoing mail in my mailbox. I usually either handle all my business-related matters online or I drop off letters and other personal correspondence at the post office or drop them in a blue box somewhere around town.
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Here’s Where You Can Party At This Weekend In Tyler, TX

The weekend is here baby and its not really "hell's kitchen" hot anymore as we slip into fall and September so you're probably itching to get out and party! Especially with the start of the NFL regular season and more going down, it feels like the perfect time to step out! Well if you need some ideas on what to get into this weekend, scroll down below and we'll tell you what's up!
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Angry Tyler, TX Woman Shames Driver Wrongly Parked in Handicapped Spot

We see it more often than we should: Some East Texas drivers continue to park in spots specifically set aside for disabled persons in need of closer parking. And although most of the time, many of us either don't have the time or inclination to confront the drivers inappropriately parked in these handicapped parking spots, for one Tyler, Texas woman, it was a point she wanted to make.
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Attention East Texas Filmmakers: Submit Your Film For The 2023 Tyler Film Festival

Attention East Texas Filmmakers: Looking for an opportunity to showcase your work to a larger audience?. Directing a movie is a lot of work but when the finished product is done, it feels very rewarding to be able to share a story that you've always wanted to tell. Well you have a film that you're ready to show to the world but haven't had an opportunity to do so yet, then here's your chance!
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

