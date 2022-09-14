Read full article on original website
Hang Out With Melz Live At The Gregg County Fair In Longview, TX
Fair season as you know is officially underway in East Texas and I can't wait to see yall in Longview to get it started!. When you think of the fair so many things come to mind: the rides, the turkey legs, cotton candy, funnel cakes, corny dogs...I gotta chill, I haven't had lunch yet. The reason why is simple, because I'm keeping my stomach empty to pig out on all the delicious fair food that's going to be available at the Gregg County Fair!
Nominations Now Open For Longview Unity Honors Award
The City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity and Diversity Committee is accepting nominations for the 19th Annual Unity Honors Award. Last year I had the honor of attending the Annual Unity Honors Luncheon in Longview. Believe it or not, "social justice" is not a new "buzz word" for politics, there's community groups and organizations right here in East Texas that are working towards it. Each year they highlight those in the community who have committed to doing this amazing work with a special award.
One Chip Challenge is Funny but Its Sending Tyler, Texas Kids to the Hospital
We know the saying about how we were all "young and stupid" in our lives. We did stupid things in our cars, we did stupid things on our bicycles, we even ate stupid things just to see if we wouldn't throw up. While it was funny and nothing really happened to us, that's not the case for every person that does the same stupid thing. For some Tyler, Texas middle schoolers, a social media challenge landed them in the hospital.
Man Claims These are the 5 BEST Public Hunting Areas in Texas–Agree?
There is a man who operates a YouTube Channel called The Skinny Pine Hunting Co. who shared what he considers to be the 5 BEST public hunting areas in Texas. I myself have never been hunting, but I have a gazillion friends who LOVE to hunt. I can't tell you how many times I've overheard conversations about the absolute best places to hunt in the Lone Star State. Quite a few people in East Texas seem to adore hunting on someone's private lease, which is great.
So Fun! All Aboard the Pumpkin Patch Express in Rusk, Texas
Everyone in East Texas has noticed that the season is changing, we are starting to deal with temperatures that are more comfortable. Summertime in Texas can become a little much after months and months of extreme heat but the cooler temperatures lately have felt amazing. We are approaching Halloween and Harvest season and if you really want to get into the fall mood you will want to get you and the family signed up to take a ride on the Pumpkin Patch Express 2022 in Rusk, Texas.
Looking For Fun This Fall? Check Out These East Texas Festivals
Fair season is well underway in East Texas right now - corn dogs, turkey legs, cotton candy, fresh squeezed lemonade, exhibits, games, rides - so much fun is going to be had over the next few weeks, but there's more to do than just the fairs. East Texas is loaded down with a variety of festivals.
Mom Shares Concern About Crazy Driving by Elementary School in Whitehouse, TX
Recently a Whitehouse, Texas Mom shared her concerns regarding some of the reckless driving she sees on a road that runs near Cain Elementary School. And we're glad she's voiced her concern. Nowadays sending our kids off to school can be unnerving enough as it is. But then you add the additional concern of careless driving on the part of some whose commute takes them down Stacy Drive in Whitehouse, and that's a recipe for intense worry.
Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas
Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
Shy At First, Cheyenne Will Eventually Open Up And Be Playful
All the animals in the shelter deserve to be loved despite their age. Of course, cute puppies get all the attention, but it's the older dogs that will bring so much joy to your life because they've lived a little life themselves. This week's Pet Of The Week is five-year-old...
Texas African American Museum Announces Fundraiser & Gala
The Texas African American Museum in Tyler just finished their first round of renovations and is back open to the public on weekends for visitors. There's still more work to do to properly tell the story of Black History in East Texas and beyond so in the coming months there's going to be a few fund raisers to help them reach their goals.
Man Hopes to Make Longview, Texas a New Bluebonnet Capital–Wanna Help?
One Longview, Texas man wants to make one of our East Texas cities a new Bluebonnet Capital in Texas. And honestly, I'd love to see us all try this in Tyler, Kilgore, Lindale, Athens, and all over East Texas. It's just so refreshing, isn't it? What a contrast to the...
‘My Flag is Up!’ Are Some Carriers Ignoring Your Outgoing Mail in Tyler, TX?
Some Tyler, Texas residents shared their personal issues with certain mail carriers ignoring their outgoing mail--even when their "flag was up" on the mailbox. I haven't personally experienced this. Then again, I rarely send outgoing mail in my mailbox. I usually either handle all my business-related matters online or I drop off letters and other personal correspondence at the post office or drop them in a blue box somewhere around town.
Here’s Where You Can Party At This Weekend In Tyler, TX
The weekend is here baby and its not really "hell's kitchen" hot anymore as we slip into fall and September so you're probably itching to get out and party! Especially with the start of the NFL regular season and more going down, it feels like the perfect time to step out! Well if you need some ideas on what to get into this weekend, scroll down below and we'll tell you what's up!
Angry Tyler, TX Woman Shames Driver Wrongly Parked in Handicapped Spot
We see it more often than we should: Some East Texas drivers continue to park in spots specifically set aside for disabled persons in need of closer parking. And although most of the time, many of us either don't have the time or inclination to confront the drivers inappropriately parked in these handicapped parking spots, for one Tyler, Texas woman, it was a point she wanted to make.
California Man Shares Why He’s So Happy He Moved to East Texas [VIDEO]
A man who moved with his family from California to East Texas shared some of the reasons he is so thankful they did so. We're hearing it in the headlines every single day it seems:. Californians are moving in droves to the great state of Texas. And we're seeing quite...
A Popular East Texas BBQ Joint Forced to Shut Down on its Anniversary
Well, you sure hate to see this. What had quickly become a popular BBQ joint in Frankston, TX, was forced to close for good on their second anniversary of opening. The reasons probably won't be that big of a surprise, unfortunately. The Windmill Cafe, which had been set up on...
Top 10 Places to Get Gas for Under 3 Bucks Today in Tyler, TX
Listen, gas prices got out of control this summer. It made it hard to get around Tyler, TX, let alone make it out of town. Yeah, road trips were fewer and farther between this year. But with Labor Day in the rearview mirror gas prices are beginning to drop across East Texas and around the U.S.
Attention East Texas Filmmakers: Submit Your Film For The 2023 Tyler Film Festival
Attention East Texas Filmmakers: Looking for an opportunity to showcase your work to a larger audience?. Directing a movie is a lot of work but when the finished product is done, it feels very rewarding to be able to share a story that you've always wanted to tell. Well you have a film that you're ready to show to the world but haven't had an opportunity to do so yet, then here's your chance!
Meth & Theft: Kilgore, TX Police Had A Busy Weekend And Needs Your Help
While you were probably relaxing and enjoying the weekend, crime never sleeps and crime was definitely busy this past weekend in Kilgore as police shared details about a couple of incidents including the story of a "Thelma & Louise" who tried to run out of town after shoplifting and a video of theft on someone's porch.
Kilgore, TX Cops Arrest 5 From Michigan On Organized Theft Charges
When I first read this story, I had to find out exactly how many miles Flint, Michigan was from Kilgore. For the record, its 1,140 miles or a 17 hour car drive or a 6 hour flight from their to the nearest major airport. These alleged organized theft suspect are a LONG way from home and have to deal with "Texas Justice".
