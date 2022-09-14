ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

TVLine

A Waltons Thanksgiving Holiday Movie Gets November Premiere at The CW

In celebration of The Waltons‘ 50th anniversary, The CW announced on Wednesday that its original holiday movie A Waltons Thanksgiving will air Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8/7c. The film serves as a follow-up to The Waltons’ Homecoming, which aired on The CW last November. Returning cast members include Bellamy Young (Olivia), Logan Shroyer (John-Boy), Marcelle LeBlanc (Mary Ellen), Rebecca Koon (Grandma) and Richard Thomas (as the film’s narrator), while Teddy Sears (The Flash) will take over the role of John Sr. from Ben Lawson. A Waltons Thanksgiving will reunite the Walton family as they prepare for Thanksgiving in 1934. Per the official logline, “the...
MOVIES
The Ringer

‘House of the Dragon’ Precap: One Burning Question Ahead of Episode 5

As you’re probably aware by now, House of the Dragon is a prequel. The Game of Thrones spinoff, based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, takes place nearly 200 years before the events of the original HBO series. Unlike the original series, which ran out of material to adapt by the end of its fifth season, key details from the Targaryen dynasty already have been published in Martin’s fictional history. If you want to know how the story ends, you could easily Google it—or, you know, read a book.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

What's Coming to Disney+ October 2022

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. This post provides updates on upcoming original films and series, the latest episodes, and new library titles joining the service in the U.S. Library title availability...
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

The Great North - Episode 3.03 - Autumn If You Got Em Adventure - Press Release

THE TOBINS FALL UNDER A SPELL ON AN ALL-NEW EPISODE OF "THE GREAT NORTH" SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9, ON FOX. All the Tobins fall under the spell of the Fall Frenzy Dance on the all-new "Autumn If You Got Em Adventure" episode of THE GREAT NORTH airing Sunday, Oct. 9 (8:31-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (GRN-222) (TV-14 D,L,S,V)
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Bob's Burgers - Episode 13.03 - What About Job? - Press Release

LOUISE PLANS FOR HER FUTURE ON AN ALL-NEW "BOB'S BURGERS" SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9, ON FOX. A school assignment about careers sends Louise (Kristen Schaal) spiraling, trying to imagine what her future might hold in the all-new "What About Job?" episode of BOB'S BURGERS airing Sunday, Oct 9 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BOB-1202) (TV-PG L,V)
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Welcome To Flatch - Episode 2.02 - Blackout - Press Release

FLATCH IS IN A BLACKOUT ON AN ALL-NEW EPISODE OF "WELCOME TO FLATCH" THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6, ON FOX. A major heatwave passes through Flatch and gender-reveal cakes, lizards and chickens are melting when the town has a blackout! The church is the only place with power, and when everyone must band together to stay cool, wild antics and chaos erupt in the all-new "Blackout" episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH airing Thursday, Oct. 6 (9:02-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (WFL-202) (TV-14 D,L,S)
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Crown’ Season 5, ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3, ‘Queen Charlotte’, ‘Three-Body Problem’ Among Shows To Be Previewed At Netflix’s Tudum Event

Netflix has revealed the lineup for Tudum, the streamer’s second annual free virtual global fan event set for September 24. Per the streamer, the event will feature “news, never-before-seen footage, trailers, and first looks, as well as interviews with Netflix’s biggest stars and creators.” The Crown Season 5, Bridgerton Season 3, Queen Charlotte and the anticipated sci-fi drama Three-Body Problem are just a few of the TV shows set to be previewed. The 2022 Tudum will span four continents with five events, beginning in Korea. The schedule per Netflix follows below: At 11:00 am KST (7:00 pm PT September 23), Tudum kicks off with...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Monarch - Episode 1.04 - Not Our First Rodeo - Press Release

NICKY FEELS THE PRESSURE ON AN ALL-NEW "MONARCH" TUESDAY, OCTOBER 4, ON FOX. Nicky makes a bold decision as she races to find a new song to perform at the Roman Family Rodeo. Meanwhile, Albie is signed by a new manager, Jamie Burke (guest star Damon Dayoub), angering Luke on the all-new "Not Our First Rodeo" episode of MONARCH airing Tuesday, Oct. 4 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/ PT) on FOX. (MRC-104) (TV-14 D,L,S,V)
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Emmy
Decider.com

I’m Sorry, But I Just Can’t Deal With ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ in 2022

It is my solemn duty as a TV critic to give each and every new episode of television a fair chance to impress me. However, I’ve hit a wall. I’ve reached a point in my life where I simply cannot bear to watch any more of Hulu‘s The Handmaid’s Tale. I loved the early seasons as they brought Margaret Atwood‘s novel to life and expanded beyond the book’s pages. I watched as June (Elisabeth Moss) repeatedly came close to escaping Gilead, only to wind up back in a handmaid’s scarlet cloak. I tuned back in to see her finally taste...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

1923 - Robert Patrick Joins Cast

Robert Patrick (Terminator, Sons of Anarchy) has joined the cast of 1923, the Paramount+ series led by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. He portrays Sheriff William McDowell, a friend of the Dutton family.
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

‘Moving On’ Review: Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin Shine In A Modest, Messy Dramedy [TIFF]

Few things are as important to comedy as the element of surprise, so the first really big laugh in Paul Weitz’s “Moving On” comes fairly early. Claire (Jane Fonda) is going out of town for the weekend, back to her old home for the funeral of a dear friend from college. She arrives at the service, strolls up to her friend’s late husband Howard (Malcolm McDowell), and tells him, quietly and evenly, “I’m gonna kill you. Now that she’s gone, now that it can’t hurt her… I’m gonna kill you. I’m gonna do it this weekend.” And she walks into the church.
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

Rabbit Hole - Wendy Makkena Joins Cast

Wendy Makkena (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) has joined the cast of Rabbit Hole from Paramount+. She will portray Debra, a highly regarded, esteemed journalist and one of the most trusted nightly news anchors in America. When a major scoop falls in her lap, Debra is hungry for the potential ratings bonanza, but first she has some questions about how this story – and its subject – managed to reach her.
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

Fate: The Winx Saga - Season 2 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga is now available to watch on Netflix. Let us know what you thought in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the season as a whole, so there will be spoilers in the comments. We advise you not to read the comments until you have watched the whole season.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - First Look Promo, Promotional Photos + Release Date

Full Title: DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Between 1978 and 1991, Jeffrey Dahmer gruesomely took the lives of seventeen innocent victims. DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a series that exposes these unconscionable crimes, centered around the underserved victims and their communities impacted by the systemic racism and institutional failures of the police that allowed one of America’s most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade.
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

The Simpsons - Episode 34.03 - Lisa The Boy Scout - Press Release

LISA JOINS THE BOY EXPLORER GROUP AND COMPETES WITH BART ON AN ALL-NEW "THE SIMPSONS" SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9, ON FOX. When the Boy Explorers become co-ed, Bart and Lisa vow to "out scout" each other at the annual jamboree in the all-new "Lisa the Boy Scout" episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Oct. 9 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3321) (TV-PG L,V)
TV SERIES

