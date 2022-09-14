Read full article on original website
A Waltons Thanksgiving Holiday Movie Gets November Premiere at The CW
In celebration of The Waltons‘ 50th anniversary, The CW announced on Wednesday that its original holiday movie A Waltons Thanksgiving will air Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8/7c. The film serves as a follow-up to The Waltons’ Homecoming, which aired on The CW last November. Returning cast members include Bellamy Young (Olivia), Logan Shroyer (John-Boy), Marcelle LeBlanc (Mary Ellen), Rebecca Koon (Grandma) and Richard Thomas (as the film’s narrator), while Teddy Sears (The Flash) will take over the role of John Sr. from Ben Lawson. A Waltons Thanksgiving will reunite the Walton family as they prepare for Thanksgiving in 1934. Per the official logline, “the...
The Ringer
‘House of the Dragon’ Precap: One Burning Question Ahead of Episode 5
As you’re probably aware by now, House of the Dragon is a prequel. The Game of Thrones spinoff, based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, takes place nearly 200 years before the events of the original HBO series. Unlike the original series, which ran out of material to adapt by the end of its fifth season, key details from the Targaryen dynasty already have been published in Martin’s fictional history. If you want to know how the story ends, you could easily Google it—or, you know, read a book.
spoilertv.com
What's Coming to Disney+ October 2022
Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. This post provides updates on upcoming original films and series, the latest episodes, and new library titles joining the service in the U.S. Library title availability...
spoilertv.com
The Great North - Episode 3.03 - Autumn If You Got Em Adventure - Press Release
THE TOBINS FALL UNDER A SPELL ON AN ALL-NEW EPISODE OF "THE GREAT NORTH" SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9, ON FOX. All the Tobins fall under the spell of the Fall Frenzy Dance on the all-new "Autumn If You Got Em Adventure" episode of THE GREAT NORTH airing Sunday, Oct. 9 (8:31-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (GRN-222) (TV-14 D,L,S,V)
spoilertv.com
Bob's Burgers - Episode 13.03 - What About Job? - Press Release
LOUISE PLANS FOR HER FUTURE ON AN ALL-NEW "BOB'S BURGERS" SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9, ON FOX. A school assignment about careers sends Louise (Kristen Schaal) spiraling, trying to imagine what her future might hold in the all-new "What About Job?" episode of BOB'S BURGERS airing Sunday, Oct 9 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BOB-1202) (TV-PG L,V)
spoilertv.com
Welcome To Flatch - Episode 2.02 - Blackout - Press Release
FLATCH IS IN A BLACKOUT ON AN ALL-NEW EPISODE OF "WELCOME TO FLATCH" THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6, ON FOX. A major heatwave passes through Flatch and gender-reveal cakes, lizards and chickens are melting when the town has a blackout! The church is the only place with power, and when everyone must band together to stay cool, wild antics and chaos erupt in the all-new "Blackout" episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH airing Thursday, Oct. 6 (9:02-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (WFL-202) (TV-14 D,L,S)
‘The Crown’ Season 5, ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3, ‘Queen Charlotte’, ‘Three-Body Problem’ Among Shows To Be Previewed At Netflix’s Tudum Event
Netflix has revealed the lineup for Tudum, the streamer’s second annual free virtual global fan event set for September 24. Per the streamer, the event will feature “news, never-before-seen footage, trailers, and first looks, as well as interviews with Netflix’s biggest stars and creators.” The Crown Season 5, Bridgerton Season 3, Queen Charlotte and the anticipated sci-fi drama Three-Body Problem are just a few of the TV shows set to be previewed. The 2022 Tudum will span four continents with five events, beginning in Korea. The schedule per Netflix follows below: At 11:00 am KST (7:00 pm PT September 23), Tudum kicks off with...
spoilertv.com
Monarch - Episode 1.04 - Not Our First Rodeo - Press Release
NICKY FEELS THE PRESSURE ON AN ALL-NEW "MONARCH" TUESDAY, OCTOBER 4, ON FOX. Nicky makes a bold decision as she races to find a new song to perform at the Roman Family Rodeo. Meanwhile, Albie is signed by a new manager, Jamie Burke (guest star Damon Dayoub), angering Luke on the all-new "Not Our First Rodeo" episode of MONARCH airing Tuesday, Oct. 4 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/ PT) on FOX. (MRC-104) (TV-14 D,L,S,V)
I’m Sorry, But I Just Can’t Deal With ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ in 2022
It is my solemn duty as a TV critic to give each and every new episode of television a fair chance to impress me. However, I’ve hit a wall. I’ve reached a point in my life where I simply cannot bear to watch any more of Hulu‘s The Handmaid’s Tale. I loved the early seasons as they brought Margaret Atwood‘s novel to life and expanded beyond the book’s pages. I watched as June (Elisabeth Moss) repeatedly came close to escaping Gilead, only to wind up back in a handmaid’s scarlet cloak. I tuned back in to see her finally taste...
spoilertv.com
1923 - Robert Patrick Joins Cast
Robert Patrick (Terminator, Sons of Anarchy) has joined the cast of 1923, the Paramount+ series led by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. He portrays Sheriff William McDowell, a friend of the Dutton family.
theplaylist.net
‘Moving On’ Review: Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin Shine In A Modest, Messy Dramedy [TIFF]
Few things are as important to comedy as the element of surprise, so the first really big laugh in Paul Weitz’s “Moving On” comes fairly early. Claire (Jane Fonda) is going out of town for the weekend, back to her old home for the funeral of a dear friend from college. She arrives at the service, strolls up to her friend’s late husband Howard (Malcolm McDowell), and tells him, quietly and evenly, “I’m gonna kill you. Now that she’s gone, now that it can’t hurt her… I’m gonna kill you. I’m gonna do it this weekend.” And she walks into the church.
spoilertv.com
Rabbit Hole - Wendy Makkena Joins Cast
Wendy Makkena (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) has joined the cast of Rabbit Hole from Paramount+. She will portray Debra, a highly regarded, esteemed journalist and one of the most trusted nightly news anchors in America. When a major scoop falls in her lap, Debra is hungry for the potential ratings bonanza, but first she has some questions about how this story – and its subject – managed to reach her.
The Resident Boss Addresses Medical Drama's Future Beyond Season 6
Ahead of The Resident's sixth season, the medical drama's boss addresses the show's future.
Essence
WATCH: Zoe Saldaña Shines In Netflix’s New Limited Series ‘From Scratch’
Based on Tembi Locke’s novel of the same name, ‘From Scratch’ follows the romance between lovers from different cultures and the obstacles they face throughout life. Netflix has released the official trailer for its new limited series titled From Scratch, starring Zoe Saldaña. Based on the...
spoilertv.com
Fate: The Winx Saga - Season 2 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga is now available to watch on Netflix. Let us know what you thought in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the season as a whole, so there will be spoilers in the comments. We advise you not to read the comments until you have watched the whole season.
spoilertv.com
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - First Look Promo, Promotional Photos + Release Date
Full Title: DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Between 1978 and 1991, Jeffrey Dahmer gruesomely took the lives of seventeen innocent victims. DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a series that exposes these unconscionable crimes, centered around the underserved victims and their communities impacted by the systemic racism and institutional failures of the police that allowed one of America’s most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade.
spoilertv.com
The Simpsons - Episode 34.03 - Lisa The Boy Scout - Press Release
LISA JOINS THE BOY EXPLORER GROUP AND COMPETES WITH BART ON AN ALL-NEW "THE SIMPSONS" SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9, ON FOX. When the Boy Explorers become co-ed, Bart and Lisa vow to "out scout" each other at the annual jamboree in the all-new "Lisa the Boy Scout" episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Oct. 9 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3321) (TV-PG L,V)
A ‘Healing’ Conclusion! Everything to Know About New Amsterdam’s 5th and Final Season
One last ride! After four years on NBC, New Amsterdam is nearing a conclusion with its fifth and final season. Ahead of the season 5 premiere, Max (Ryan Eggold) and Helen (Freema Agyeman) finally got the chance to explore a romantic relationship — which came with its own set of ups and downs. At the […]
House of the Dragon just introduced its own version of Game of Thrones’ Lord Varys
Who is the mysterious White Worm?
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 16)
Streaming services are in a bit of a limbo state right now. The high fantasy drama of House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power looks set to continue keeping subscribers busy for a few weeks yet, and we’re not expecting to see too many tentpole series (save for Andor on Disney Plus) arriving to join them in the battle for viewers’ eyeballs any time soon.
