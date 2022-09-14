ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
utahstories.com

The Unsheltered With Mental Disorders in Utah

The demand for mental health care far exceeds the supply. The Otherside Village and the Huntsman Mental Health Institute will attempt to alleviate shortages. Currently, our cities and state are woefully inadequate when it comes to treating the growing number of unsheltered individuals who are suffering from mental disorders. This is apparent from a recent observation outside of The Geraldine E. King Woman’s Resource Center. Women with severe mental disorders were evicted from the facility because the safety of the other residents could not be ensured. We observed three women outside suffering from their disorders yelling profanities, with nowhere to go but to camp outside the 600 South facility.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Utah State
slcgreenblog.com

Utah Climate Week is Coming Up!

We are a week away from the Sixth Annual Utah Climate Week (September 25th through October 1st)! Check out the list of events compiled by the Utah Climate Action Network (a project of Utah Clean Energy) and mark your calendar to get involved. The goal of Utah Climate Week is...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

GALLERY: Utahns honor first responders in Tunnel to Towers run

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utahns gathered in Salt Lake City for the 4th annual Tunnel to Towers 5k run, honoring the nation's first responders in the days following the anniversary of 9/11. Utah firefighters in their gear joined community members for the run, which started in Memory Grove...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#World#Genetic Disorders#Kutv#Children S Study#University Of Utah Health
kjzz.com

Historic 2022 triple-digital temperatures may be sign of things to come

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As Utah looks back on an historic late summer heat wave, a University of Utah professor said it’s a harbinger of things to come. “I would expect sometime in the future, in the next several years, that we’ll be talking about another heat wave that seemed absolutely ludicrous,” said Jim Steenburgh, a professor of atmospheric sciences. “That’s a reality of our warming climate.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

A pipeline from Lake Powell to Washington County is taking shape

SALT LAKE CITY — A plan is moving forward for the state of Utah to build a 140-mile-long pipeline that would pump water from Lake Powell to 13 cities in Washington County. It was discussed on Thursday during a meeting of the Water Resources Board of the Department of Natural Resources. The state describes the pipeline as part of a long-term water supply plan for southern Utah. The pipeline itself would be buried, the water moved along by five pump stations powered, in part, by six hydroelectric facilities.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KUTV

Desert tortoises illegally removed from wild need caring Utahns to adopt them

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Division of Wildlife Resources is now accepting adoption applications for people looking for a four-legged companion -- with a shell. According to a statement issued by the department Friday, DWR has received nearly 20 desert tortoises that were either illegally removed from the wild or traveled outside their protected habitat by themselves.
UTAH STATE
violetskyadventures.com

Visit One of the Most Haunted Homes in Utah

Situated atop Capitol Hill in Salt Lake City is the elegant McCune Mansion. Built for a cost of $1 million dollars in 1901, the home stands as a symbol to Salt Lake City’s wealthy past. Visitors to the home have claimed that the house is extremely haunted making it a chilling home to explore.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

The Justice Files: ‘Fear Thy Neighbor’ features Utah case

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – They were once neighbors before a dispute over a mailbox turned them into enemies. And in the end, it cost 85-year-old Max Heino his life. It’s a story the Justice Files first reported on in 2019. And now it’s turned into an episode on the series called “Fear thy Neighbor” […]
UTAH STATE
violetskyadventures.com

The Utah War and the Devereaux Mansion

One of the most important homes in Salt Lake City’s history sits less than a block from the iconic Union Station. The Deveraux Mansion, named by William Jennings, is preserved for its heritage and important meetings that once took place within its walls. About. When the Deveraux Mansion was...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahbusiness.com

Deseret Power breaks ground on a solar project in rural Utah

Uintah County — Deseret Power broke ground on a new 15 megawatt solar project adjacent to the company’s Bonanza Power Plant that will provide low-cost electricity to rural cooperative customers throughout the state of Utah and the West. “Deseret Power is a leader in affordable, reliable energy for...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy