utahstories.com
The Unsheltered With Mental Disorders in Utah
The demand for mental health care far exceeds the supply. The Otherside Village and the Huntsman Mental Health Institute will attempt to alleviate shortages. Currently, our cities and state are woefully inadequate when it comes to treating the growing number of unsheltered individuals who are suffering from mental disorders. This is apparent from a recent observation outside of The Geraldine E. King Woman’s Resource Center. Women with severe mental disorders were evicted from the facility because the safety of the other residents could not be ensured. We observed three women outside suffering from their disorders yelling profanities, with nowhere to go but to camp outside the 600 South facility.
KSLTV
Utah’s own toy wooden car maker tackles new project while planning retirement
WEST JORDAN, Utah —A Utah toy maker is hanging up his cap, making way for a new generation to take up the job. “If you want to be happy, you do something for somebody else.”. Those are the words often repeated by Alton Thacker, a man who may be...
Utah surpasses 5,000 COVID-19 deaths this week
Utah health officials reported 2,487 new COVID-19 cases over the past week and 12 additional deaths. They also announced the state surpassed 5,000 deaths as of Thursday.
KUTV
Genealogy of Black Mormon Pioneer reveals past challenges with religion in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — When soaking up the scenes of nature, one might recall an old saying, the taller the tree, the deeper its roots. As it turns out a family’s history tree can be just like that. Elsie Virginia Ritchie was the youngest of 12 children,...
slcgreenblog.com
Utah Climate Week is Coming Up!
We are a week away from the Sixth Annual Utah Climate Week (September 25th through October 1st)! Check out the list of events compiled by the Utah Climate Action Network (a project of Utah Clean Energy) and mark your calendar to get involved. The goal of Utah Climate Week is...
ksl.com
The Episcopal Diocese of Utah welcomes new bishop at her ordination
SALT LAKE CITY — Members of the Episcopal church and community members gathered in the Capitol Theatre in downtown Salt Lake City on Saturday for the ordination of the Episcopal Diocese of Utah's new bishop, Phyllis Ann Spiegel. Bishop Spiegel said "the power of the Holy Spirit just kept...
Utah’s housing, homeless crisis is at a peak. What are state, city leaders doing about it?
Utah’s housing market is still facing high home prices. Amid high mortgage rates, the state’s affordability crisis is at an all-time high. That’s had an impact on the state’s homeless population, which increased 14% in 2021. What are Utah’s political leaders doing about it?
KUTV
GALLERY: Utahns honor first responders in Tunnel to Towers run
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utahns gathered in Salt Lake City for the 4th annual Tunnel to Towers 5k run, honoring the nation's first responders in the days following the anniversary of 9/11. Utah firefighters in their gear joined community members for the run, which started in Memory Grove...
kjzz.com
Historic 2022 triple-digital temperatures may be sign of things to come
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As Utah looks back on an historic late summer heat wave, a University of Utah professor said it’s a harbinger of things to come. “I would expect sometime in the future, in the next several years, that we’ll be talking about another heat wave that seemed absolutely ludicrous,” said Jim Steenburgh, a professor of atmospheric sciences. “That’s a reality of our warming climate.”
Swaner to receive several hundred seedlings through UDAF pollinator program to battle decline in native species
PARK CITY, Utah —Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter was recently selected as a recipient of the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) Pollinator Program. As part of the program, Swaner […]
KUTV
Utah drivers ranked amongst 'most aggressive' drivers in United States, survey says
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah drivers are among the most aggressive in the country, according to a recent survey. "If you're feeling threatened or unsafe you can call 911," said Quincy Breur with Utah Highway Patrol. That's the message from Utah Highway Patrol after a new Forbes Advisor...
kslnewsradio.com
A pipeline from Lake Powell to Washington County is taking shape
SALT LAKE CITY — A plan is moving forward for the state of Utah to build a 140-mile-long pipeline that would pump water from Lake Powell to 13 cities in Washington County. It was discussed on Thursday during a meeting of the Water Resources Board of the Department of Natural Resources. The state describes the pipeline as part of a long-term water supply plan for southern Utah. The pipeline itself would be buried, the water moved along by five pump stations powered, in part, by six hydroelectric facilities.
KUTV
Multiple Utah agencies gather for special search, rescue training conference
WASHINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — Multiple fire, EMS, and law enforcement agencies made their way to Sandy Hollow Reservoir on Friday. The Washington County Sheriff's Office along with the Utah Sheriff's Association hosted a special search and rescue training conference. During the conference, members will get the opportunity to practice...
KUTV
Desert tortoises illegally removed from wild need caring Utahns to adopt them
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Division of Wildlife Resources is now accepting adoption applications for people looking for a four-legged companion -- with a shell. According to a statement issued by the department Friday, DWR has received nearly 20 desert tortoises that were either illegally removed from the wild or traveled outside their protected habitat by themselves.
violetskyadventures.com
Visit One of the Most Haunted Homes in Utah
Situated atop Capitol Hill in Salt Lake City is the elegant McCune Mansion. Built for a cost of $1 million dollars in 1901, the home stands as a symbol to Salt Lake City’s wealthy past. Visitors to the home have claimed that the house is extremely haunted making it a chilling home to explore.
Navajo community in southeastern Utah gets electricity
Renae Gene can flick a switch and now feel comfortable the lights will stay on. "We’re so excited, so happy," she told FOX 13 News on Friday. "Some of us are still getting used to it."
The Justice Files: ‘Fear Thy Neighbor’ features Utah case
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – They were once neighbors before a dispute over a mailbox turned them into enemies. And in the end, it cost 85-year-old Max Heino his life. It’s a story the Justice Files first reported on in 2019. And now it’s turned into an episode on the series called “Fear thy Neighbor” […]
violetskyadventures.com
The Utah War and the Devereaux Mansion
One of the most important homes in Salt Lake City’s history sits less than a block from the iconic Union Station. The Deveraux Mansion, named by William Jennings, is preserved for its heritage and important meetings that once took place within its walls. About. When the Deveraux Mansion was...
Got feelings on mini-bottles in Utah? You can weigh in
Utah's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services is now taking public comment on whether to resume selling mini-bottles in the state.
utahbusiness.com
Deseret Power breaks ground on a solar project in rural Utah
Uintah County — Deseret Power broke ground on a new 15 megawatt solar project adjacent to the company’s Bonanza Power Plant that will provide low-cost electricity to rural cooperative customers throughout the state of Utah and the West. “Deseret Power is a leader in affordable, reliable energy for...
