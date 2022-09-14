ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Hundreds turn out to support Jozlyn Beechner at candlelight vigil

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Jozlyn Beechner would be 7-years-old on Thursday, but she didn't make it to see her birthday. Jozlyn was killed earlier this month. "A lot of emotions," family friend Joyce Gil said. However that didn't stop family, friends and supportive residents in St. Joe from honoring her life...
Rita Marie Criss

Rita Marie (Grubb) Criss 63 of St. Joseph, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at her residence. She was born on January 27, 1959 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Delbert and Dorothy Grubb. She was a graduate of Benton High School and Missouri Western State University where she...
South Side Fall Festival to be held this weekend

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The 33rd South Side Fall Festival will be taking place this Friday through Sunday at Hyde Park. The annual South Side Fall Festival parade will be held this Saturday amidst all the fall festival activities. South Side Fall Festival Co-Chair Gary Pettis says "Yes, Saturday morning, at...
Marilyn Jean Smith

Marilyn Jean Smith 94, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022 at her home. She was born July 21, 1928 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Dorothy and Elzy DeSpain. She worked as a Nurse Aide with the St. Joseph Sisters Hospital, and also St. Joseph's Cathedral Rectory as a housekeeper. She was a Catholic, and a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, husbands: James A. Nolan Sr., Byron L. Brown, and Homer David Smith, a daughter, Dixie Jean Nolan, brothers, Donnie, Lonnie, and Ronnie, and Frances DeSpain, sisters, Elsie Smith, Beverly Wolfe, and Linda Johnson. Survivors include: daughters, Joyce Cain, Jeanie (Byron, Jr.) Brown, Jonie Sue Nolan, Kristy Clifford, and Janice Brown, sons, James (Rachel) Nolan Jr., Jerry Brown, John D. Brown, step-daughter, Diana (Charlie) Proctor, step-son, Carl (Kathy) Smith, a grandson she raised in the home, Jarod Brown, as well as 23 other grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren.
Want To Visit Missouri’s Largest Drive In Theater? This Small Town Has It

Have any of you ever been to a drive-in movie? I cannot say that I have. My mother told me she used to go to them often when she was younger. The drive-in theater has seen a resurgence in the wake of the pandemic, and maybe they will stay around a little while again. Missouri's largest drive-in theater happens to be in a small town you may not have heard of. But you may want to seek it out. The theater is called the Starlite Drive In. Let's learn a bit more about it.
8 of the Most Haunted Hotels in Missouri To Stay – If You Dare

Road trip anyone? Sounds fun, but I don't think I would stay at any of these Missouri Haunted hotels, including one right here in the Tri-States. I talk a lot when it comes to how cool ghost hunts are and people investigating haunted places. However, when it comes down to it, I am a total chicken and don't think I would EVER investigate or stay at any haunted place. Maybe with all the lights on, a flashlight (or three), and someone staying with me. See, total chicken.
Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food

The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals is responsible for inspecting food establishments such as grocery stores, restaurants and convenience stores, as well as food processing plants, hotels and motels. (Photo illustration by Clark Kauffman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for...
Bunker Hill attempted kidnapping suspect confirmed to be in Missouri

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The suspect in a Bunker Hill attempted kidnapping case has been confirmed to be in Missouri. The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that late Wednesday night, Sept. 14, officials were notified that the suspect they had been on an earlier manhunt for had been confirmed to be in Missouri.
Bank manager in Missouri accused of defrauding elderly customers

A bank branch manager from Missouri appeared in court Thursday to answer charges accusing her of stealing $175,000 from elderly customers. Andrea Nicole Hopkins, 28, Florissant, was indicted on September 7 on four felony counts of bank fraud. She pleaded not guilty Thursday. Hopkins’ indictment alleges that from Feb. 20,...
Man Accused Of Killing Daughter Hospitalized After Self Harm

The St. Joseph man accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter to death was hospitalized Thursday morning after attempting a “self harm” event. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says Dustin Beechner is in “very serious” condition after the event at 10:50 A.M. Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office says Beechner was given emergency medical treatment at the jail before being transported to Mosaic Life Care for further treatment.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO

