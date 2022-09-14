Read full article on original website
Smithville Lake in Clay County, Missouri offers a list of options for people who love the outdoorsCJ CoombsClay County, MO
The historic Weston Burley House No. 1 is a reminder of the once thriving market of tobacco in that Missouri cityCJ CoombsWeston, MO
Some of Smithville, Missouri's earliest settlers were buried at Aker CemeteryCJ CoombsSmithville, MO
Hundreds turn out to support Jozlyn Beechner at candlelight vigil
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Jozlyn Beechner would be 7-years-old on Thursday, but she didn't make it to see her birthday. Jozlyn was killed earlier this month. "A lot of emotions," family friend Joyce Gil said. However that didn't stop family, friends and supportive residents in St. Joe from honoring her life...
Rita Marie Criss
Rita Marie (Grubb) Criss 63 of St. Joseph, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at her residence. She was born on January 27, 1959 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Delbert and Dorothy Grubb. She was a graduate of Benton High School and Missouri Western State University where she...
South Side Fall Festival to be held this weekend
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The 33rd South Side Fall Festival will be taking place this Friday through Sunday at Hyde Park. The annual South Side Fall Festival parade will be held this Saturday amidst all the fall festival activities. South Side Fall Festival Co-Chair Gary Pettis says "Yes, Saturday morning, at...
History opens its doors as the Jewels of St. Joseph homes tour returns
A popular tour of historic homes around St. Joseph will be back this weekend following a two-year hiatus. Owner of the Shakespeare Chateau Iosbel McGowan says the tour has been held for five years, but was on hold over the last two during the coronavirus pandemic. "We are so happy...
Marilyn Jean Smith
Marilyn Jean Smith 94, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022 at her home. She was born July 21, 1928 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Dorothy and Elzy DeSpain. She worked as a Nurse Aide with the St. Joseph Sisters Hospital, and also St. Joseph's Cathedral Rectory as a housekeeper. She was a Catholic, and a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, husbands: James A. Nolan Sr., Byron L. Brown, and Homer David Smith, a daughter, Dixie Jean Nolan, brothers, Donnie, Lonnie, and Ronnie, and Frances DeSpain, sisters, Elsie Smith, Beverly Wolfe, and Linda Johnson. Survivors include: daughters, Joyce Cain, Jeanie (Byron, Jr.) Brown, Jonie Sue Nolan, Kristy Clifford, and Janice Brown, sons, James (Rachel) Nolan Jr., Jerry Brown, John D. Brown, step-daughter, Diana (Charlie) Proctor, step-son, Carl (Kathy) Smith, a grandson she raised in the home, Jarod Brown, as well as 23 other grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren.
Two survive train-car collision in downtown St. Joseph
A driver and passenger are fortunate to have walked away from an accident in downtown St. Joseph after a train ran into their car, stuck on the tracks on Francis Street. The St. Joseph Police Department reports the two remarkably suffered only moderate injuries. Police say the wreck occurred at...
There’s a Missouri Food Truck Festival Happening We Need to Copy
I'm not normally a fan of copying other people's ideas, but I'll make an exception in this case. There's a very popular food truck festival happening in Missouri this weekend and we completely need to do this in the Quincy/Hannibal area. The Missouri Food Truck Fest is happening for the...
Famed painting rediscovered in Missouri after a century
A German painting from 1899 has resurfaced in Missouri after more than a century.
Want To Visit Missouri’s Largest Drive In Theater? This Small Town Has It
Have any of you ever been to a drive-in movie? I cannot say that I have. My mother told me she used to go to them often when she was younger. The drive-in theater has seen a resurgence in the wake of the pandemic, and maybe they will stay around a little while again. Missouri's largest drive-in theater happens to be in a small town you may not have heard of. But you may want to seek it out. The theater is called the Starlite Drive In. Let's learn a bit more about it.
8 of the Most Haunted Hotels in Missouri To Stay – If You Dare
Road trip anyone? Sounds fun, but I don't think I would stay at any of these Missouri Haunted hotels, including one right here in the Tri-States. I talk a lot when it comes to how cool ghost hunts are and people investigating haunted places. However, when it comes down to it, I am a total chicken and don't think I would EVER investigate or stay at any haunted place. Maybe with all the lights on, a flashlight (or three), and someone staying with me. See, total chicken.
Missouri mother goes free after daughter’s death
Rebecca Ruud, who stood trial in the death of her teenage daughter in Ozark County, was sentenced Thursday on charges of abandoning a corpse.
PHOTOS: Steel gorilla on a steel horse at Lake of the Ozarks Bikefest
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — The Lake of the Ozarks Bikefest kicks off Wednesday, but early birds can already take a look at a unique sculpture celebrating the event. It’s a life-size stainless steel sculpture of a gorilla riding a motorcycle outside of the Osage Beach Harley Davidson. Before you ask — yes, the […]
Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food
The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals is responsible for inspecting food establishments such as grocery stores, restaurants and convenience stores, as well as food processing plants, hotels and motels. (Photo illustration by Clark Kauffman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for...
St. Joseph man charged in daughter's death hospitalized after harming himself in jail
An inmate at the Buchanan County Jail being held on a felony child abuse charge resulting in the death of his daughter is in serious condition after harming himself at the jail Thursday morning. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says inmate Dustin Beechner was given emergency treatment at the jail...
Bunker Hill attempted kidnapping suspect confirmed to be in Missouri
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The suspect in a Bunker Hill attempted kidnapping case has been confirmed to be in Missouri. The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that late Wednesday night, Sept. 14, officials were notified that the suspect they had been on an earlier manhunt for had been confirmed to be in Missouri.
Bank manager in Missouri accused of defrauding elderly customers
A bank branch manager from Missouri appeared in court Thursday to answer charges accusing her of stealing $175,000 from elderly customers. Andrea Nicole Hopkins, 28, Florissant, was indicted on September 7 on four felony counts of bank fraud. She pleaded not guilty Thursday. Hopkins’ indictment alleges that from Feb. 20,...
Man Accused Of Killing Daughter Hospitalized After Self Harm
The St. Joseph man accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter to death was hospitalized Thursday morning after attempting a “self harm” event. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says Dustin Beechner is in “very serious” condition after the event at 10:50 A.M. Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office says Beechner was given emergency medical treatment at the jail before being transported to Mosaic Life Care for further treatment.
Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety reminding drivers to be careful during harvest season
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Harvest season is approaching and the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety is reminding drivers to keep an eye out for slow-moving farm equipment. MoDOT telling drivers to be patient, drive carefully and respect the boundaries of farm vehicles. According to MoDOT, the most common collisions happen when...
Topeka police arrest 2 fugitives wanted since 2019 by Tennessee authorities
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people wanted on fugitive warrants since 2019 by Tennessee authorities were arrested by Topeka police early Tuesday afternoon on the city’s west side, authorities said. The pair, a man and a woman, were taken into custody around 12:25 p.m. as they were in a...
