Utica, NY

WKTV

Child charged for falsely reporting abduction attempt

New Hartford, N.Y.-- A child has been arrested and charged for falsely reporting an incident that led to a massive search and the cancellation of the New Hartford Cross Country Meet. It happened around 10 AM at the Perry Jr. High School. According to police, an area resident located the child off campus and called 911. The child then told police that he was approached by a male wearing a camouflaged jacket and in possession of a hand gun had tried to lure him into the woods. The child then stated he ran away and became lost in a wooded area. This led police and school officials to cancel the meet and evacuate the campus, while they commenced a search for the suspect. An emergency alert was sent out over TV, radio and cell phones advising residents to "call 911 if the male is seen". K-9 officers from Utica and State Police along with a drone unit from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office were dispatched for the search. During an interview at the New Hartford Police station, the child admitted to police that he had made the entire story up and that none of the information reported to police was true. The child is being charged with Falsely Reporting an Incident, which is a misdemeanor.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Oneida County man faced with swath of charges for allegedly assaulting female during domestic incident

LEE- A man from Oneida County is faced with a swath of charges that trace back to reports of a domestic incident in the town of Lee. Josey C. Shultz, 32, of Lee, NY was arrested by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office this past Monday. He is officially charged with a felony count of criminally possessing a weapon; along with misdemeanor counts of unlawful imprisonment, criminal obstruction of breathing, menacing in the second-degree and a violation of harassment in the second-degree.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Utica, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Utica, NY
WKTV

19-year-old charged with attempted murder following Utica shooting

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting on Dudley Avenue last week. Officers responded to the 1600 block around 3:30 a.m. after reports of gunfire. Police say the suspect, 19-year-old Jahques Gadson, fired several shots toward a female and she was struck in the shoulder. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say the injury is not considered life-threatening.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Student accused of fabricating story, cancelling cross country meet

NEW HARTFORD N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- A student is charged with falsely reporting an incident after police say he admitted to fabricating a story that cancelled a cross country meet at Perry Junior High in New Hartford N.Y. on Saturday. New Hartford Police say they were called to the school for reports...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
flackbroadcasting.com

Man allegedly sent threatening message to victim in Martinsburg, deputies say

MARTINSBURG- A man from Lewis County is accused of harassment after threatening a victim earlier this week, authorities say. Joshua Young, 31, of Lowville, NY was arrested by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of aggravated harassment in the second-degree (communicating a threat).
MARTINSBURG, NY
waer.org

UPDATE: Onondaga County mows lawns, investigates burglaries at vacated homes on Burnet Road in Clay

Onondaga County has reportedly mowed the overgrown lawns and weeds at numerous vacant properties it owns along Burnet Road in Clay. Residents and county officials confirmed that with WAER News. We reported Wednesday about the deteriorating condition of more than two dozen properties acquired by the county to expand the adjacent White Pine Commerce Park. County Executive Ryan McMahon offered this brief explanation on the activity in the neighborhood.
CLAY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Man Mysteriously Dies After Standoff With Police

A Hudson Valley man died early Friday morning after a violent standoff with police, but the cause of death is still a mystery. New York State Police say they responded to reports of a barricaded man with a gun just after 12pm on Thursday. Upon arriving at the scene, officers say they found Christoper Pesavento armed and holed up in a residence on Quaker Bridge Road in the Town of Cortland.
CORTLAND, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Troopers: Oneida County man accused of DWI in town of Western

WESTERN- A man from Oneida County is accused of intoxicated driving, authorities say. Matthew E. Meeks, 36, of Westernville, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lee) shortly before 2:00 a.m. Thursday. He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count each DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Animal cruelty case reported in Frankfort

An animal cruelty case is under investigation in Frankfort. Town of Frankfort Police are investigation after a person found a malnourished dog in the weeds on Bleecker Street near Center Road on Tuesday.
FRANKFORT, NY
WKTV

New York State Police looking for individuals in connection to road rage shooting in Forestport

FORESTPORT, N.Y. – New York State Police are looking to speak to several people regarding a shooting and road rage incident that happened in Forestport last month. On Aug. 27, state police were called to State Route 28 near Bear Creek Road for a road rage incident involving several motorcyclists. A man who was driving a Chevy Impala was shot during the incident and sent to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. He has since been released.
FORESTPORT, NY

