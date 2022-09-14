ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawson Springs, KY

Drone video shows recovery 9 months after western Kentucky tornadoes

By Seth Austin
 3 days ago

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky (WEHT) – More than 9 months after a series of tornadoes took the lives of 81 Kentuckians, the communities of Bremen and Dawson Springs continue to show progress on the road to recovery.

Storm chaser Chris Conley has provided drone footage with Eyewitness News chronicling the progress made following the tornadoes in Dawson Springs and Bremen. You can view drone video showing the immediate aftermath and the current progress 9 months later in the video player above.

