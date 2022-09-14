ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinton County, OH

Bomb threat evacuates two Vinton County, Ohio schools

By Bailey Brautigan
 3 days ago

VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Two Vinton County schools were evacuated on Wednesday because of a bomb threat.

The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office says they were dispatched to the school at around 10:15 a.m. and conducted a search. The school, along with Vinton County High School, was evacuated.

Explosive-sniffing K-9s from the Ohio University Police Department and the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office were also dispatched to assist in a secondary search of both schools.

The sheriff’s office said that both schools were determined to be safe at this time.

This incident is still under investigation.

