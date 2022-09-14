ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

B93

Texas Is Home to the Deadliest Natural Disaster in U.S. History

Texas may be known for great breakfast burritos, country music, and crazy politics, but you might be surprised to learn that it's quite famous for something else, too: the worst natural disaster in United States history. The Galveston hurricane of 1900 still ranks as the number one deadliest natural disaster...
TEXAS STATE
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Migrants warned not to wear black during South Texas hunting seasons

EAGLE PASS, Texas (Border Report) — Dove hunting season has begun in South Texas and law enforcement are warning migrants who cross from Mexico, as well as hunters, to be mindful of one another to avoid accidental shootings. Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber recently sat down with Border Report...
EAGLE PASS, TX
KXAN

Texas health department responds to viral tamale photo

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Health Department is responding to social media backlash after it confiscated tamales from an unlicensed couple selling them out of their vehicle. ECHD posted the photo of the seized goods- 25 dozen homemade tamales- on Facebook last week and the post was met with a fair amount of […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas families closer to getting answers after RJ Construction bankruptcy hearing

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texas families left with unfinished projects after a construction company filed bankruptcy last month are now one step closer to getting answers. Dozens attended a bankruptcy hearing for RJ Construction this week and said it lasted nearly two hours. "If you wrong the community, the community is going to fight back," said Josh Usry, an Arlington resident who says he put down a $30,000 deposit with RJ Construction for a remodeling project and has nothing to show for it. RJ Construction filed for bankruptcy in August.  Since then, many other clients have come forward with similar stories, claiming they're...
ARLINGTON, TX
MIX 92-5

Forget The Wedding! You Are Legally Married In Texas If You Do This…And Other Strange Texas Laws

When is the last time you opened up a 'Texas law book?' I don't know if that is actually a thing, I just made it up to say that there are some silly, weird, strange things that the state of Texas deems illegal. Like, did you know it is illegal to eat your neighbor's garbage? Yep! If you do so, you could get slapped with a jail sentence for trespassing and property theft. I guess I'll stop digging through my neighbor's trash for leftovers then. Smh.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Texas officials approve Texas 1836 Project to counter the 1619 Project

When The New York Times launched the 1619 Project, an ongoing initiative to reexamine the legacy of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans, in 2019, it sparked a national debate about the “true founding” of America. Now, in response to the 1619 Project and its examination of slavery, Texas leaders have created an alternative project that highlights their state’s contributions.
TEXAS STATE
Classic Rock 96.1

Back in Tyler, TX After Africa Safari, Here Are the Graphic Photos

Very recently I was able to take the trip of a lifetime as Savannah and I traveled to Tanzania to go on safari. And while it feels great to be back in Tyler, TX the trip was absolutely amazing. This has been my wife's dream trip ever since she was a little kid. The trip did not disappoint as we visited two different camps and got to see so many amazing animals living in the wild.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Longview, TX Top 5 Most Liked Videos on TikTok With #Longviewtx

Earlier this morning I was working on a list of the 5 most liked TikTok videos for Tyler, Texas but quickly realized it would be rude to leave Longview, Texas out. So, for all my friends in Longview here is your list of the 5 most popular TikTok videos that all use the hashtag #LongviewTX. I'm all about showing love to both Tyler and Longview, it's important to support all of East Texas.
LONGVIEW, TX
KICKS 105

Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas

Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
TEXAS STATE
KSST Radio

Michigan Pair Caught In Stolen Jeep

Man Charge With Forgery and Escape After Taking Off Across I-30 In Handcuffs After Presenting Indiana Man’s ID With His Photo. Deputies stopped a Michigan pair traveling on I-30 west in a stolen Jeep Thursday night. The man compounded his charges by trying to pass an Indiana man’s driver’s, according to arrest reports.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
