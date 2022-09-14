Read full article on original website
Texas Is Home to the Deadliest Natural Disaster in U.S. History
Texas may be known for great breakfast burritos, country music, and crazy politics, but you might be surprised to learn that it's quite famous for something else, too: the worst natural disaster in United States history. The Galveston hurricane of 1900 still ranks as the number one deadliest natural disaster...
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Migrants warned not to wear black during South Texas hunting seasons
EAGLE PASS, Texas (Border Report) — Dove hunting season has begun in South Texas and law enforcement are warning migrants who cross from Mexico, as well as hunters, to be mindful of one another to avoid accidental shootings. Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber recently sat down with Border Report...
Texas health department responds to viral tamale photo
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Health Department is responding to social media backlash after it confiscated tamales from an unlicensed couple selling them out of their vehicle. ECHD posted the photo of the seized goods- 25 dozen homemade tamales- on Facebook last week and the post was met with a fair amount of […]
A Small Texas Buc-ee’s Will Soon be the Biggest Buc-ee’s of All
It's crazy to think how Buc-ee's has changed the travel habits of so many people. Using my family as an example, whenever we are planning longer trips across Texas, we make sure that there is a Buc-ee's or two along the way. Sometimes our travels will take us to New...
North Texas families closer to getting answers after RJ Construction bankruptcy hearing
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texas families left with unfinished projects after a construction company filed bankruptcy last month are now one step closer to getting answers. Dozens attended a bankruptcy hearing for RJ Construction this week and said it lasted nearly two hours. "If you wrong the community, the community is going to fight back," said Josh Usry, an Arlington resident who says he put down a $30,000 deposit with RJ Construction for a remodeling project and has nothing to show for it. RJ Construction filed for bankruptcy in August. Since then, many other clients have come forward with similar stories, claiming they're...
Forget The Wedding! You Are Legally Married In Texas If You Do This…And Other Strange Texas Laws
When is the last time you opened up a 'Texas law book?' I don't know if that is actually a thing, I just made it up to say that there are some silly, weird, strange things that the state of Texas deems illegal. Like, did you know it is illegal to eat your neighbor's garbage? Yep! If you do so, you could get slapped with a jail sentence for trespassing and property theft. I guess I'll stop digging through my neighbor's trash for leftovers then. Smh.
Texas officials approve Texas 1836 Project to counter the 1619 Project
When The New York Times launched the 1619 Project, an ongoing initiative to reexamine the legacy of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans, in 2019, it sparked a national debate about the “true founding” of America. Now, in response to the 1619 Project and its examination of slavery, Texas leaders have created an alternative project that highlights their state’s contributions.
If you live in 1 of these 3 Texas cities, you may be getting cheated on: Study
Relationships can be complicated, add romance into them and it skyrockets the complication ten-fold. Well, a new study has come up with the most unfaithful cities in the United States and bad news Texans, you very well may be getting cheated on.
Back in Tyler, TX After Africa Safari, Here Are the Graphic Photos
Very recently I was able to take the trip of a lifetime as Savannah and I traveled to Tanzania to go on safari. And while it feels great to be back in Tyler, TX the trip was absolutely amazing. This has been my wife's dream trip ever since she was a little kid. The trip did not disappoint as we visited two different camps and got to see so many amazing animals living in the wild.
republic-online.com
Five more Texas counties declare invasion at southern border, bringing total to 27
(The Center Square) – The judges and commissioners of five more Texas counties have declared an invasion at the southern border, bringing the total to 27. Clay, Jack, Hood, Hunt and Montague counties are the latest to declare an invasion.
Texans May Agree or Disagree with This Funny Texas Graphic
Tons of people in and outside of El Paso know quite a few places with some great Mexican food. There are so many places to name that El Pasoans hit up for some great Mexican food. Hell, sometimes some of us will even cross the border for it too. There...
Longview, TX Top 5 Most Liked Videos on TikTok With #Longviewtx
Earlier this morning I was working on a list of the 5 most liked TikTok videos for Tyler, Texas but quickly realized it would be rude to leave Longview, Texas out. So, for all my friends in Longview here is your list of the 5 most popular TikTok videos that all use the hashtag #LongviewTX. I'm all about showing love to both Tyler and Longview, it's important to support all of East Texas.
‘It’s a family business just like we were’: Hughes Plant Farm sells to California company
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — What started out as a hobby for Terry Hughes and his dad, led to a successful 38-year plant farm business in East Texas. Hughes and his dad built their farm in 1984 and it has come to be one of the biggest farms in Tyler. Recently Green Acres Nursery and Supply […]
No. 1 donut shop in the US is in Texas with more in-state among top 100, according to Yelp
When looking for you the perfect donut, what do you look for? Flavors, price, texture, location, quality, or social media following? Well, we believe that finding the best donut shop is all up to you and what you're willing to do for your tastebuds.
Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas
Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
LIST: Central Texas cities, counties with license plate readers
Here's a list of cities and counties in Central Texas where the LPRs are being used by local law enforcement.
Michigan Pair Caught In Stolen Jeep
Man Charge With Forgery and Escape After Taking Off Across I-30 In Handcuffs After Presenting Indiana Man’s ID With His Photo. Deputies stopped a Michigan pair traveling on I-30 west in a stolen Jeep Thursday night. The man compounded his charges by trying to pass an Indiana man’s driver’s, according to arrest reports.
KIII TV3
The Texas hurricane that washed up thousands of live snakes and gave a famous newsman his big break
TEXAS, USA — September is considered one the most active months for hurricanes to strike the Texas coast, and this week marked the anniversary of two of the worst: Hurricane Carla in 1961 and Hurricane Ike in 2008. Carla turned out to be one of the biggest storms in...
Looking For Weekend Fun? Check Out These East Texas Events
Another East Texas weekend is upon us and if you still don't have plans or are not exactly sure what you want to do this weekend, don't worry because there are a lot of things happening around us that there is bound to be something that interests you. This weekend...
