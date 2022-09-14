Read full article on original website
Hulu Renews ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ For Sixth And Final Season
All good things must come to an end. Queen Sugar, Top Boy, Atlanta and several other series of the late 2010s are on the way to airing their final seasons. Now, it appears that The Handmaid’s Tale will add to that lengthy list. Hulu has announced that the critically-acclaimed series has been renewed for a sixth season. It will also be the show’s final season.
Alexia Jayy Puts Her Soul Into ‘I Need A Man’
A lot can be said in just a few words. At the end of July, rising vocalist Alexia Jayy posted a quick video on TikTok. In the short clip, she said, “I need a man.” The emotion behind those four simple words was enough to trigger a response from her fans and amass more than 100,000 likes.
Disney+ Shares The Final ‘Andor’ Trailer
D23 is underway and there is no shortage of trailers trickling out of Walt Disney Studios. Leading the way, fans received their first look at Halle Bailey’s The Little Mermaid. Also, Disney shared the latest trailers for Disenchanted and Hocus Pocus II. As the second day of D23 continues, Disney has unveiled the final Andor trailer.
Tinie Tempah, Unknown T & More Star In Amazon’s ‘Jungle’ Trailer
“Top Boy meets Euphoria,” one fan wrote. “I can’t wait to see that,” another fan wrote. Viewers around the world are understandably excited about Amazon Prime Video’s newest series, Jungle. Starring some of the biggest names in U.K.’s rap scene like Unknown T and Tinie Tempah, the series will explore how far some will take to get by, survive and hopefully thrive. Along the way, violence, temptation and more will pave a treacherous path.
John Legend Releases ‘Legend’
More than a decade into his career, John Legend is still finding new ways to challenge himself. This time around, he tested his musical ability by crafting the first double album of his career. Complete with a diverse set of co-stars like Jada Kingdom, Rapsody, Ledisi, Saweetie, Jazmine Sullivan and many others, he has built up a new project called Legend.
Lil’ Kim Drops Remix To Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Plan B’
Lil’ Kim has officially dropped a remix to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Plan B.”. The Queen Bee teased her link up with Megan in August by sharing a photo of the pair toasting glasses. Buzz of an impending collaboration between the two had begun, but there wasn’t any confirmation until Funkmaster Flex premiered the track on Hot 97.
Latto And JT Hop On Glorilla’s ‘F.N.F’
Within the last few months, a number of records have made the case for the mythical “Song of the Summer” title. Leading the way, Burna Boy’s “Last Last” has managed to infiltrate nearly every day party and festival set. Not far behind, Bad Bunny has served up a trio of records that have seemingly lived on the charts since the temperature rose above 75 degrees Fahrenheit. In the mix with all of these aforementioned records is Glorilla and Hitkidd’s “F.N.F.”
Coi Leray Goes Off On ‘Fly Sh!t’
Coi Leray is back! Weeks after delivering a snippet on Instagram that had everyone talking, the New Jersey native has returned with the full version of “Fly Sh!t.” As the snippet showed, the rising artist has hit a stride when it comes to her flows and confident style. Whether its referencing NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo or gloating about the luxury lifestyle she lives, every line from her latest single either feels quotable or aspirational.
Jessie Reyez Returns With ‘Yessie’
Two years after releasing Before Love Came To Kill Us, Jessie Reyez has returned with her sophomore album, Yessie. The 11-track project from the Canadian artist includes production from Calvin Harris, Tim Suby, Rykeyz, Pop Wanself and several others. As far as vocals are concerned, Jessie Reyez will primarily carry the load with a little bit of help from 6LACK. The two previously worked on the hit single, “Imported.” Now, they’ll try to rekindle that magic on Yessie.
Netflix Delivers The ‘Glass Onion’ Teaser
It’s Christmas in September! Months before its holiday release, Netflix unveiled the first Glass Onion: A Knives Out teaser. In just 95 seconds, Rian Johnson takes viewers out to Greece for anything but an island getaway. Instead, Daniel Craig takes the reigns as Detective Benoit Blanc. “You’re invited to...
PartyNextDoor Has Fans Believing New Music Is Coming
We all know the old saying. There are three things promised in this life. Life, death and waiting around for new music from Rihanna, Frank Ocean or PartyNextDoor. It’s unclear when or if Frank Ocean or Rihanna will release solo projects in the future, but it does appear that PartyNextDoor may have new music on the way. In a somewhat cryptic fashion, he hinted at new music via Twitter earlier today.
Nav Unveils ‘Demons Protected By Angels’
Two years ago, Nav took another step forward in his young career with the release of Good Intentions. Serving as the follow-up to 2019’s Bad Habits, the 18-track featured a number of heavy hitters, including Future, Gunna, Young Thug, Travis Scott and the late Pop Smoke. The project shot to the top of the chart and earned Nav’s second Billboard 200 number one album. Shortly after its release, he returned with the deluxe edition, Brown Boy II, featuring Quavo and Lil’ Duke.
Westside Boogie Teases ‘More Black Superheroes’ Deluxe
Westside Boogie is riding high following the release of his sophomore studio album, More Black Superheroes. With production from Dart, Keyel and several others, the project touches on the rising artist’s battles with depression, working through generational trauma, life in Los Angeles and much more. Along the way, he taps in with Smino, Snoop Dogg, Shelley FKA DRAM and many others.
50 Cent Announces End Of Partnership With Starz
All good things must come to an end. Nearly a decade ago, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson teamed up with Starz to launch a new series called Power. After a successful run with Power, the launch of BMF and a number of spin-off projects, it appears that he will take his talents elsewhere. In a recent Instagram post, the New York native revealed that his partnership with the premium cable network would end on September 17, 2022.
This Week's 24 Funniest Tweets By Women Are Brought To You By Insomnia
"My 8yo had the audacity to ask me why I cross my legs when I sneeze. You, dude. You are the reason." —@ShannonJCurtin
Samuel Jackson, Don Cheadle Star In Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ Trailer
During the first day of D23, fans watched the first trailer of Halle Bailey’s The Little Mermaid. Then, Disney rolled out the first teaser for the third season of The Mandalorian before it debuts in 2023. Hours later, Disney returned to the D23 stage with yet another preview of what’s expected for 2023. Starring Samuel L. Jackson and Don Cheadle, the first Secret Invasion trailer made its triumphant debut on the D23 stage.
Taye Diggs To Host Hulu’s ‘Back In The Groove’
Taye Diggs is helping others find their ideal partner. The accomplished actor has been tapped to host Hulu’s new series, Back In The Groove. Executive produced by Elan Gale, Bill Dixon and Sonya Wilkes, the series will follow three single women in their 40s “rediscover their youth, live joyously, and hopefully find love with men half their age.”
‘Saturday Night Live’ Adds Four New Cast Members
Saturday Night Live will look a bit different when it returns to NBC this fall. In May, Pete Davidson and Kate McKinnon announced their departure from the legendary variety show. Nearly four months later, Aristotle Athari, Alex Moffat and Melissa Villaseñor announced their departure from the show. To top it all off, Lindsay Shookus exited as the show’s senior producer. As the show nears its 48th season, Lorne Michaels and company have added four new stars to its cast. This fall, Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker will join the Saturday Night Live fraternity.
Disney Previews ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Footage At D23
If you’re a fan of all things Disney, D23 is like the Super Bowl. Last night, the first trailer of Halle Bailey’s The Little Mermaid premiered. This morning, Disney rolled out new trailers for Andor and The Mandalorian. Now, everyone’s focus has shifted toward the most highly-anticipated Marvel film of the year, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Symba Releases ‘Results Take Time’
Symba is the latest artist to deliver a Gangsta Grillz mixtape. Alongside DJ Drama, the California native has released a new project called Results Take Time. Roddy Ricch, Pusha T, Key Glock and 2 Chainz join DJ Drama as key collaborators on this effort. Also, RMR, Kali and a few other rising talents showcase their talents along the way.
