Another Premier League Club Is Up for Sale

The owner of AFC Bournemouth has hired California-based investment bank and financial advisory firm Montminy & Co. to facilitate a sale of the top-flight soccer club, according to Bloomberg. Bournemouth — a member of the Premier League — is owned by Maxim Demin, who became the majority owner in 2013....
Silver Lake Increases Stake in Manchester City Owner

Silver Lake is now the second largest shareholder in Manchester City FC owner City Football Group. The private equity firm increased its existing stake by purchasing a roughly 4.1% share from CMC Football Holdings. Filings show it was acquired between early 2020 and January 2022. Silver Lake, which bought its...
The Underdog Streamer Betting Big on Overlooked Sports

Over the last 15 years, FloSports has almost quietly taken over niche sports streaming rights. Founded to elevate “underserved” sports properties, the Austin-based company initially received little funding or notoriety. It has now raised more than $70 million from flashy investors, created a subscription-based model — and continues...
Ares Raises $3.7B for Sports Leagues, Teams

Ares Management is set to widen its sports footprint even further. The alternative investment manager has raised $3.7 billion of dedicated funding for sports leagues, sports teams, sport-related franchises, and media and entertainment companies. The Ares Sports, Media, and Entertainment Finance fund is more than 25% committed to date —...
