LIVERPOOL, England, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Neal Maupay scored his first Everton goal to lead the Merseysiders to their first Premier League win of the season with a 1-0 victory over West Ham United that sent relief around Goodison Park on Sunday.
The owner of AFC Bournemouth has hired California-based investment bank and financial advisory firm Montminy & Co. to facilitate a sale of the top-flight soccer club, according to Bloomberg. Bournemouth — a member of the Premier League — is owned by Maxim Demin, who became the majority owner in 2013....
Arsenal are back on top of the table after brushing aside Brentford and the bond between supporters and players feels stronger than for many a year
Silver Lake is now the second largest shareholder in Manchester City FC owner City Football Group. The private equity firm increased its existing stake by purchasing a roughly 4.1% share from CMC Football Holdings. Filings show it was acquired between early 2020 and January 2022. Silver Lake, which bought its...
Over the last 15 years, FloSports has almost quietly taken over niche sports streaming rights. Founded to elevate “underserved” sports properties, the Austin-based company initially received little funding or notoriety. It has now raised more than $70 million from flashy investors, created a subscription-based model — and continues...
Ares Management is set to widen its sports footprint even further. The alternative investment manager has raised $3.7 billion of dedicated funding for sports leagues, sports teams, sport-related franchises, and media and entertainment companies. The Ares Sports, Media, and Entertainment Finance fund is more than 25% committed to date —...
The creators of Fan Controlled Football are getting into basketball. Fan Controlled Sports & Entertainment (FCSE) recently announced that its next venture will be a basketball league called Fan Controlled Hoops (FCH). Former NBA player Baron Davis and former NBPA executive director Michele Roberts are both on board as strategic...
