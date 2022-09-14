Read full article on original website
Christian Bethancourt not in lineup Saturday for Rays
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Christian Bethancourt is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Bethancourt is being replaced at first base by Harold Ramirez versus Rangers starter Jon Gray. In 297 plate appearances this season, Bethancourt has a .244 batting average with a .680 OPS, 10 home...
Aledmys Diaz hitting second in Houston's Saturday lineup
Houston Astros utility-man Aledmys Diaz is starting in Saturday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Diaz will man left field after Yordan Alvarez was chosen as Houston's designated hitter, Trey Mancini was moved to first base, and Yuli Gurriel was benched. numberFire's models project Diaz to score 11.0 FanDuel points at...
Jose Altuve joining Astros' bench Thursday
Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics. The Astros appear to be giving Altuve a rare breather. Aledmys Diaz will replace Altuve and hit second while Jeremy Pena steps into the leadoff spot. Diaz...
Trayce Thompson in Dodgers' Saturday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Thompson is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Giants starter John Brebbia. Our models project Thompson for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
Luis Robert in lineup for White Sox on Saturday
Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Robert is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez. Our models project Robert for 1.2 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
Wander Franco sitting for Rays on Sunday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Wander Franco is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Franco will move to the bench on Sunday with Yandy Diaz starting at third base. Diaz will bat first versus right-hander Glenn Otto and the Rangers. numberFire's models project Diaz for...
Mark Mathias batting fifth for Rangers Sunday
The Texas Rangers will start Mark Mathias as their designated hitter for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Mathias will bat fifth and handle designated hitting duties Sunday while Kole Calhoun takes the afternoon off. Our models project Mathias, who has a $3,300 salary on FanDuel, to score 11...
Kyle Isbel hitting ninth for Royals Sunday
The Kansas City Royals will start Kyle Isbel in right field for Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Isbel will bat ninth and start in right field while Edward Olivares switches to left field and Hunter Dozier takes a seat. Isbel has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is...
Joc Pederson sent to Giants' bench on Saturday night
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is not starting in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pederson will rest at home after Thairo Estrada was moved to left field, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, and J.D. Davis was started at first. Per Baseball Savant on 251 batted...
Kyle Higashioka behind the plate for Yankees on Saturday
New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is batting eighth in Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Higashioka will catch on Saturday night after Jose Trevino was rested in Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Higashioka to score 7.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Eric Haase catching for Detroit on Sunday
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Haase will catch for right-hander Drew Hutchison on Sunday and bat sixth versus right-hander Johnny Cueto and Chicago. Tucker Barnhart returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Haase for 9.9 FanDuel points...
Kole Calhoun handing designated hitting duties for Rangers on Saturday
Texas Rangers outfielder Kole Calhoun is batting seventh in Saturday's lineup against the Tampa Bay Rays. Calhoun will take over the Rangers' designated hitting spot after Josh Smith was benched on the road. In a matchup against right-hander Shawn Armstrong, our models project Calhoun to score 7.5 FanDuel points.
Javier Baez batting third for Detroit on Sunday
Detroit Tigers infielder Javier Baez is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Baez will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat third versus right-hander Johnny Cueto and the White Sox. Victor Reyes returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Baez for 9.3 FanDuel...
Garrett Stubbs starting Sunday for Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Stubbs is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Braves starter Spencer Strider. Our models project Stubbs for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
Reese McGuire catching for Boston on Sunday
Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. McGuire will catch for right-hander Nick Pivetta on Sunday and bat ninth versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. Connor Wong returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McGuire for 9.1...
Josh Rojas starting Saturday for Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Josh Rojas is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Rojas is getting the nod at second base, batting leadoff versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Rojas for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 10.3...
Jonah Heim sitting for Texas Sunday
The Texas Rangers did not include Jonah Heim in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Heim will sit out Sunday's game while Sam Huff catches and bats eighth. Heim has enjoyed a solid season in his third year, batting .232 with a .719 OPS. He has...
Jeimer Candelario batting seventh for Detroit on Sunday
Detroit Tigers infielder Jeimer Candelario is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Candelario will start at third base on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Johnny Cueto and the White Sox. Harold Castro returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Candelario for 9.0 FanDuel...
Robbie Grossman batting ninth for Atlanta on Sunday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Robbie Grossman is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Grossman will start in left field on Sunday and bat ninth versus left-hander Bailey Falter and the Phillies. Eddie Rosario moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Grossman for 8.4 FanDuel points on...
Rangers' Sam Huff catching versus Rays Sunday
The Texas Rangers listed Sam Huff as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Huff will catch for the Rangers Sunday and is listed eighth on their batting order. Jonah Heim will take the afternoon off. Our models project Huff, who has a $2,000 alary on...
