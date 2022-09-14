ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Alex Cora salutes Aaron Judge amid home run chase: 'For the sport it’s amazing'

By Logan Mullen
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Bvvb_0hvTMEbE00

Alex Cora broke into the majors in 1998, the year of the McGwire-Sosa home run race, so he knows full well the impact such a chase can have on the sport.

He thinks what Aaron Judge is doing is fantastic for the game.

With the regular season winding down, the New York Yankees star is chasing down Roger Maris’ Yankee home run record of 61, which also is the American League record. Judge inched closer to that mark in Tuesday’s win over the Boston Red Sox, hitting Nos. 56 and 57.

This comes after an offseason in which Judge decided to turn down a market value offer from the Yankees and bet on himself. Suffice to say it was a smart play.

Cora had plenty of high praise for Judge in his weekly appearance on "Merloni, Fauria and Mego."

“People can say he’s taking advantage of Yankee Stadium, (but) yesterday, that home run he hit against us into the bullpen, I haven’t seen guys doing it in a while here," Cora said when asked if Judge's chase is getting enough fanfare. "I agree, it’s kind of quiet in a sense, people are not talking too much about that, but I do believe the guy has been amazing.

“You think about the way this season started with him, that press conference with (Brian Cashman) talking about what he offered him, what he turned down and the guy has put in an MVP-caliber season. He represents the game of baseball the right way. Even yesterday in his interviews, he was very humble.

“I know he’s playing for the Yankees and we want to get him out, but for the sport it’s great. For the sport it’s amazing, and I think a lot of people in the industry are very proud of him.”

There are 20 more games left in the Yankees' regular season, beginning with Wednesday's tilt with the Sox at Fenway. Prior to Tuesday's two-homer performance he hadn't hit one in five games, but the rate he's mashed much of this season suggests he has plenty of time to catch Maris.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

AL MVP Race: Cases for Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani; odds, stats, predictions

The 2022 MLB season has provided us with one of the most fascinating MVP races of all time. On the West Coast, Los Angeles Angels pitcher/outfielder Shohei Ohtani is putting together an absolutely unique season. He has a 2.55 ERA and 188 strikeouts in 141 innings, making him one of the best pitchers in the world. He also has hit 34 home runs at the plate and has been 45% better than the average major-league hitter by wRC+ (weighted runs created plus). Essentially, he has been a top-five pitcher and a top-10 hitter while doing both jobs full-time.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox To Select Frank German

The Red Sox are going to select the contract of right-handed pitcher Frank German today, according to Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. He will take the roster spot of catcher Kevin Plawecki, whose designation for assignment was reported last night. German, 24, came over to the Red Sox from the Yankees...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Maris
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Brian Cashman
Person
Aaron Judge
FOX Sports

Aaron Judge's MVP case: A transcendent performance to save Yankees' season

Let's get one thing straight: There will be no Shohei Ohtani slander within these virtual pages. Even debates such as the American League MVP race deserve a dash of nuance. There's a lot of absurdism involved in any MVP discussion, but the most unfortunate side effect of this annual circus is how the conversation usually ends up with people downplaying and nitpicking fabulous seasons. You will not find that here.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels To Select Livan Soto

The Angels are going to select the contract of infield prospect Livan Soto, reports Daniel Álvarez-Montes of El Extra Base. He will take the active roster spot of fellow infielder David Fletcher, who was already reported to be headed to the injured list. A corresponding move will be required to get Soto onto the 40-man roster, though it will likely be Andrew Velazquez getting transferred to the 60-day IL. Velazquez recently underwent knee surgery that is going to keep him out of action well beyond the end of the schedule.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Yankees#The American League#The Boston Red Sox#Nos#Mvp
Audacy

Audacy

63K+
Followers
58K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy