New York graduation requirements: Here are the educators who will explore high school diploma measures
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York State announced the educators who will undertake a thoughtful and inclusive process to explore high school state diploma measures, which should work to ensure educational excellence and equity for every student. The Graduation Measures Blue Ribbon Commission will develop recommendations to the Board...
Native islander uses ancestral wisdom to help return Puerto Rico to its indigenous roots
Editor’s note: This story first appeared on palabra, the digital news site by the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. Filmmaker Josee Molavi spent three months last year in Puerto Rico learning from those who identify with the taíno community and documenting the living history of the island. She returned this July to capture a pivotal chapter of that story. The result is her documentary “I Am the Land,” which is proudly featured here by palabra. The film explores the key intersections of modern science, environmental activism, and indigenous spiritual knowledge in the pursuit of climate justice. Reporting for this documentary was supported by the Pulitzer Center and the American University Center for Latin American & Latino Studies.
56 rescue dogs from southern shelters flown to N.J., where they will be put up for adoption
With big eyes, wagging tails and dreams of a life beyond shelter walls, 56 dogs from Louisiana and Alabama arrived at Morristown Airport Tuesday morning in what would be the first stop on the road to the rest of their lives. After being offloaded at the small Morris County airport,...
Beware: Identity theft scams are afoot relating to federal student loan debt relief
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Since President Joe Biden and the U.S. Department of Education announced their plan to forgive some federal student loan debt there has been a rise in scammers trying to take advantage of people seeking financial help. Scammers are impersonating government agencies and promising individuals’ immediate...
Did plastic bag ban backfire in N.J.? As unwanted reusable bags pile up, state and stores consider changes
More than 50. No wait, definitely at least 100. Katiuska Tejada-Rivera can’t quite put her finger on how many reusable bags she’s accumulated in the more than four months since New Jersey’s single-use plastic bag ban began. It’s hard to tell based on how she organizes them — stacked and stuffed inside other reusable bags.
As MTA sets pandemic-era ridership record, OMNY fare payment system hits a milestone
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As more New Yorkers are riding the MTA’s buses, subways and commuter rails than at any other point since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the agency’s new contactless fare payment system has reached a major milestone. On Wednesday, the MTA set a...
Here are the best colleges in upstate New York, according to 2022 US News & World Report
U.S. News & World Report has come out with its 2022-2023 list of the best colleges in America, ranking schools on a variety of factors, including student-faculty ratio, tuition, campus life, financial aid, application requirements and post-graduate earning data. Cornell University held the top spot in Upstate New York and...
Jets vs. Browns predictions, spread, and odds for NFL Week 2
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Jets will travel to Cleveland for a Sunday matchup against the Browns, and QB Joe Flacco will make his second start this season for the visitors. Cleveland QB Jacoby Brissett is also filling in as the opposing starting quarterback, so Sunday’s contest will feature a battle of backups. Our experts have previewed the game and have Jets vs. Browns predictions, so let’s dive into their analysis.
