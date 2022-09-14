ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

New York graduation requirements: Here are the educators who will explore high school diploma measures

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York State announced the educators who will undertake a thoughtful and inclusive process to explore high school state diploma measures, which should work to ensure educational excellence and equity for every student. The Graduation Measures Blue Ribbon Commission will develop recommendations to the Board...
Native islander uses ancestral wisdom to help return Puerto Rico to its indigenous roots

Editor’s note: This story first appeared on palabra, the digital news site by the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. Filmmaker Josee Molavi spent three months last year in Puerto Rico learning from those who identify with the taíno community and documenting the living history of the island. She returned this July to capture a pivotal chapter of that story. The result is her documentary “I Am the Land,” which is proudly featured here by palabra. The film explores the key intersections of modern science, environmental activism, and indigenous spiritual knowledge in the pursuit of climate justice. Reporting for this documentary was supported by the Pulitzer Center and the American University Center for Latin American & Latino Studies.
Jets vs. Browns predictions, spread, and odds for NFL Week 2

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Jets will travel to Cleveland for a Sunday matchup against the Browns, and QB Joe Flacco will make his second start this season for the visitors. Cleveland QB Jacoby Brissett is also filling in as the opposing starting quarterback, so Sunday’s contest will feature a battle of backups. Our experts have previewed the game and have Jets vs. Browns predictions, so let’s dive into their analysis.
