Traffic pattern changing on Mills Drive in Spotsylvania, traffic to be halted overnight
On Sept 21, traffic on Rt. 17, Mills Drive, at the I-95 overpass in Spotsylvania will be shifted onto a new section of road and bridge. The project replacing and widening the Rt. 17 overpass is entering the next phase. As that happens, traffic will be shifted slightly to the right in the work zone to cross I-95 on the first half of the new bridge, VDOT explained in a media release.
Intersection Work To Begin Monday In Washington County
It will take place at US 40 at the Greenbriar State Park entrance. Boonsboro, Md (KM) The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says work will begin this coming Monday in the Boonsboro area on an intersection improvement project. Crews will be working at US 40 at the entrance...
Virginia highway becomes runway for small plane emergency landing
WARREN COUNTY (DC News Now) — Traffic along part of Interstate 66 was shut down for a time Saturday after the pilot of a small plane had to make an emergency landing near Fort Royal. Virginia State Police (VSP) said the private plane landed on the highway near Mile Marker 6 shortly before 10:45 a.m. […]
A massive new sewer tunnel in Alexandria hopes to clean up the Potomac
Officials in Alexandria, Virginia, will ramp up a tunneling project well below the city’s surface next month in an effort to divert sewage from spilling into the Potomac River. The 380-ton tunnel boring machine named “Hazel” was lowered 138 feet — or about 12 stories — into a pumping...
Alexandria residents at odds as Duke Street bus lane proposal takes shape
Alexandria officials are taking a closer look at revamping the Duke Street corridor, with proposals that include the addition of dedicated bus lanes as the Virginia city looks at improving the efficiency of its transit system and safety. But reaction from Alexandria residents was decidedly mixed Thursday night during a...
Why aren’t Metro shuttles using the Route 1 dedicated bus lanes?
One of the many frustrations facing Alexandria commuters during the Metro shutdown has been buses stuck in traffic next to dedicated bus lanes, but WMATA says adding shuttles would overload the existing transitway. Among the many frustrations, which included long lines for shuttles, commuters were left wondering why their buses...
Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Sept. 10-15
Before you soak in the last summer rays before leaf-gathering season arrives or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in Fairfax County. Trash troubles pile up with the county out of trash cans until later in fall. RestonNow.com September 16, 2022...
Two-Way Traffic Coming to Fall Hill Avenue, Washington Ave and Maury Street
Plans for a major change to the traffic pattern on the one-way streets near James Monroe High School are nearing completion, with the construction project expected to be completed this fall. Construction is anticipated to start in late September, depending on the weather. Once the project is completed, the one-way...
SEE IT: Car flips into yard in Fairfax County neighborhood
LORTON, Va. — A car flipped over into a yard in Lorton, Va. Saturday near I-95, but the driver only suffered minor injuries. A witness told 7News' Victoria Sanchez one woman was in the car and was talking to first responders. Neighbors told Sanchez that the house was empty...
Trash troubles pile up with the county out of trash cans until later in fall
Trash troubles keep piling up with the county out of trash cans for at least another two months. Fairfax County has “exhausted” its inventory of trash cans and won’t be able to provide new ones to residents until later this fall, Dept. of Public Works and Environmental Services (DPWES) spokesperson Sharon North told FFXnow.
1 dead in 3-vehicle crash that closed Batlimore Beltway's Outer Loop for hours
CATONSVILLE, Md. — A three-vehicle crash that closed the Outer Loop of the Beltway early Friday morning left a driver dead, police said. Maryland State Police said troopers were called around 12:50 a.m. to the Outer Loop at Edmondson Avenue, where an Acura RDX struck the side of a backhoe that was being escorted by two pickup trucks from the Maryland Transit Administration.
Live Fairfax: Fall Festivals are here
Live Fairfax is a bi-weekly column exploring Fairfax County. This recurring column is sponsored and written by Sharmane Medaris of McEnearney Associates. Questions? Reach Sharmane at 813-504-4479. The fun only picks up as summer turns to fall in our area. Maybe you are new to the area or just need...
Private Botanical Preserve Becomes Northern Virginia’s Newest Park
You’ve likely driven by the Winkler Botanical Preserve, and possibly never noticed. It’s 45 wooded acres in Alexandria’s West End, tucked between apartment and office towers and I-395. Within the preserve, the urban landscape and rush of car traffic gives way to a mature forest filled with native plants, and the sound of a cascading waterfall.
Old VHC building in Glencarlyn slated for possible demolition this fall
A vacant, county-owned building in Glencarlyn could start coming down this fall, pending approval from the Arlington County Board this weekend. This Saturday, the Board is slated to consider awarding a contract to tear down the old Virginia Hospital Center urgent care facility at 601 S. Carlin Springs Road. “If...
Man dead after shooting in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a man whom medics took to the hospital after he was shot Saturday died as a result of his injuries. The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted about the shooting in the Alexandria area of the county at 10:31 p.m. The tweet said the man had been […]
Police give update on cause of crash at popular Arlington pub
ARLINGTON, Va. — The pieces are still coming together as to what happened one month ago during a fiery crash into a popular Arlington pub, Ireland's Four Courts. Police say they believe the driver involved was likely experiencing a medical emergency. Authorities had previously ruled out alcohol as a factor in the crash or that the driver intentionally crashed.
Dodge stolen twice from Tysons auto dealership in 48 hours
A burglar broke into a Tysons auto dealership to steal the same car twice over 48 hours, according to police. A 2021 Dodge Durango was first stolen at 4 a.m. on September 12 from the dealership at 1592 Spring Hill Road. The car was later recovered from another jurisdiction and returned to the dealership.
Listing of the Day: 1300 Army Navy Drive #822 (Arlington)
Noteworthy: This property features 2 balconies and lots of upgrades throughout the residence. Welcome to this corner unit at Horizon House! Walk to Pentagon Row, Harris Teeter, and the Metro! This residence tops out at 1,255 square feet and features a dramatic living room with floor-to-ceiling windows that lead out to a wrap-around balcony. The open kitchen provides a great entertaining space and it looks out over the dining and living space.
Lengthy Delays Expected For Rockville Motorists After High-Voltage Power Line Goes Down Hear HS
An alert has been issued by law enforcement agencies in Maryland as crews work to repair a downed power line near a Montgomery County high school. The Rockville City Police Department is advising motorists to avoid the area after a high-voltage power line fell near Richard Montgomery High School at approximately 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12.
Homeowners with Septic Systems Are Encouraged by County DPS to Follow Best-Practice Operation and Maintenance Guidelines as ‘Septic Smart Week’ Approaches
Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Department of Permitting Services (DPS) is reminding homeowners with septic systems about the importance of proper maintenance as the County recognizes the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 10th anniversary of “Septic Smart Week” from Sept. 19-23. A properly installed and operated septic...
