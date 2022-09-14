ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, VA

Traffic pattern changing on Mills Drive in Spotsylvania, traffic to be halted overnight

On Sept 21, traffic on Rt. 17, Mills Drive, at the I-95 overpass in Spotsylvania will be shifted onto a new section of road and bridge. The project replacing and widening the Rt. 17 overpass is entering the next phase. As that happens, traffic will be shifted slightly to the right in the work zone to cross I-95 on the first half of the new bridge, VDOT explained in a media release.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
wfmd.com

Intersection Work To Begin Monday In Washington County

It will take place at US 40 at the Greenbriar State Park entrance. Boonsboro, Md (KM) The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says work will begin this coming Monday in the Boonsboro area on an intersection improvement project. Crews will be working at US 40 at the entrance...
BOONSBORO, MD
WTOP

Alexandria residents at odds as Duke Street bus lane proposal takes shape

Alexandria officials are taking a closer look at revamping the Duke Street corridor, with proposals that include the addition of dedicated bus lanes as the Virginia city looks at improving the efficiency of its transit system and safety. But reaction from Alexandria residents was decidedly mixed Thursday night during a...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Why aren’t Metro shuttles using the Route 1 dedicated bus lanes?

One of the many frustrations facing Alexandria commuters during the Metro shutdown has been buses stuck in traffic next to dedicated bus lanes, but WMATA says adding shuttles would overload the existing transitway. Among the many frustrations, which included long lines for shuttles, commuters were left wondering why their buses...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
restonnow.com

Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Sept. 10-15

Before you soak in the last summer rays before leaf-gathering season arrives or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in Fairfax County. Trash troubles pile up with the county out of trash cans until later in fall. RestonNow.com September 16, 2022...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Mike Murphy
WJLA

SEE IT: Car flips into yard in Fairfax County neighborhood

LORTON, Va. — A car flipped over into a yard in Lorton, Va. Saturday near I-95, but the driver only suffered minor injuries. A witness told 7News' Victoria Sanchez one woman was in the car and was talking to first responders. Neighbors told Sanchez that the house was empty...
LORTON, VA
Wbaltv.com

1 dead in 3-vehicle crash that closed Batlimore Beltway's Outer Loop for hours

CATONSVILLE, Md. — A three-vehicle crash that closed the Outer Loop of the Beltway early Friday morning left a driver dead, police said. Maryland State Police said troopers were called around 12:50 a.m. to the Outer Loop at Edmondson Avenue, where an Acura RDX struck the side of a backhoe that was being escorted by two pickup trucks from the Maryland Transit Administration.
BALTIMORE, MD
ffxnow.com

Live Fairfax: Fall Festivals are here

Live Fairfax is a bi-weekly column exploring Fairfax County. This recurring column is sponsored and written by Sharmane Medaris of McEnearney Associates. Questions? Reach Sharmane at 813-504-4479. The fun only picks up as summer turns to fall in our area. Maybe you are new to the area or just need...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DCist

Private Botanical Preserve Becomes Northern Virginia’s Newest Park

You’ve likely driven by the Winkler Botanical Preserve, and possibly never noticed. It’s 45 wooded acres in Alexandria’s West End, tucked between apartment and office towers and I-395. Within the preserve, the urban landscape and rush of car traffic gives way to a mature forest filled with native plants, and the sound of a cascading waterfall.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DC News Now

Man dead after shooting in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a man whom medics took to the hospital after he was shot Saturday died as a result of his injuries. The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted about the shooting in the Alexandria area of the county at 10:31 p.m. The tweet said the man had been […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Police give update on cause of crash at popular Arlington pub

ARLINGTON, Va. — The pieces are still coming together as to what happened one month ago during a fiery crash into a popular Arlington pub, Ireland's Four Courts. Police say they believe the driver involved was likely experiencing a medical emergency. Authorities had previously ruled out alcohol as a factor in the crash or that the driver intentionally crashed.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Dodge stolen twice from Tysons auto dealership in 48 hours

A burglar broke into a Tysons auto dealership to steal the same car twice over 48 hours, according to police. A 2021 Dodge Durango was first stolen at 4 a.m. on September 12 from the dealership at 1592 Spring Hill Road. The car was later recovered from another jurisdiction and returned to the dealership.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Listing of the Day: 1300 Army Navy Drive #822 (Arlington)

Noteworthy: This property features 2 balconies and lots of upgrades throughout the residence. Welcome to this corner unit at Horizon House! Walk to Pentagon Row, Harris Teeter, and the Metro! This residence tops out at 1,255 square feet and features a dramatic living room with floor-to-ceiling windows that lead out to a wrap-around balcony. The open kitchen provides a great entertaining space and it looks out over the dining and living space.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Homeowners with Septic Systems Are Encouraged by County DPS to Follow Best-Practice Operation and Maintenance Guidelines as ‘Septic Smart Week’ Approaches

Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Department of Permitting Services (DPS) is reminding homeowners with septic systems about the importance of proper maintenance as the County recognizes the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 10th anniversary of “Septic Smart Week” from Sept. 19-23. A properly installed and operated septic...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

