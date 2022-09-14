Look: Yadier Molina to wear special catcher's mask to celebrate record with Adam Wainwright

As he prepares to make history with teammate Adam Wainwright, St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina will don a special catcher's mask Wednesday evening.

With Wainwright scheduled to get the ball Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, he and Molina will pass Detroit Tigers' legends Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan for most games together by a single pitcher/catcher battery in MLB history:

Like Albert Pujols, Molina intends to retire at the conclusion of the 2022 season. The 10-time All-Star is one of the greatest defensive catchers in MLB history, and has spent the entirety of his career in St. Louis.

Meanwhile, Wainwright recently turned 41 and continues to pitch at a very high clip. Across 173 innings this season, Wainwright is 10-9 with a 3.33 ERA and 3.50 FIP. He can become a free agent after the season, but it's hard to imagine him playing anywhere than with the team he's spent all 17 seasons of his career with to this point.

Last offseason, we ranked the nine greatest players in Cardinals history , with Wainwright checking in at No. 8, and Molina at No. 6.

