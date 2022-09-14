Despite the Bears pulling off a big upset win in Week 1, and the Packers losing in a blowout to the Vikings, Vegas bookmakers are still predicting the Bears will lose in Lambeau Field by more than a touchdown. There are plenty of reasons why Vegas likes Green Bay to get right. To start, Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur are a perfect 9-0 in the regular season when coming off a loss. The pair have proven they’re great at making adjustments, and as Rodgers reminded Bears fans last year, he owns them. That’s no lie, as Rodgers has a 22-5 record against the Bears in the regular season, and hasn’t lost to them since 2018. That said, another Bears upset isn’t impossible. If they can execute on these three keys, they’ll give themselves a chance to win.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO