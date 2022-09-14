Read full article on original website
Bears Cut WR David Moore & DB Tavon Young From IR, Elevate G Dieter Eiselen
Moore, 26, is a former seventh-round pick out of East Central by the Seahawks in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.48 million rookie contract but was waived as they trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit. Moore was promoted to the Seahawks’ active roster later in 2017 and returned...
Report: Jameis Winston playing through four back fractures vs. Bucs
Jameis Winston is playing Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite reportedly having four fractures in his back. The New Orleans Saints quarterback is in “a lot” of pain, according to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer. News of a back injury first emerged following the Saints’ season opener...
NFL Week 2 fantasy football and betting dive with Matthew Berry
Things move fast in the NFL, but things may even move faster in fantasy football. As Week 1 is officially in the rearview mirror, we look ahead to some of the top headlines heading into Week 2. The first week of games was filled with excitement and joy to celebrate...
Packers DB has brutal way of trolling Bears
The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears make no secret of their shared rivalry, and Packers defensive back Jaire Alexander issued a reminder of that on Friday ahead of the first meeting of 2022. Alexander, a veteran cornerback, said he always likes playing against the Bears, and part of that...
Rams inactives: Leonard Floyd, Joe Noteboom active vs. Falcons
The Los Angeles Rams listed three players as questionable heading into today’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, including Joe Noteboom and Leonard Floyd. Fortunately, they’ll have both players available in this matchup. The Rams announced their inactive players for today’s game and neither Noteboom nor Floyd were among...
How Bears will 'lean on' OC Getsy to find edge vs. Rodgers
LAKE FOREST – Luke Getsy knows Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers well. The Bears' offensive coordinator was the Packers' offensive quality control coach in 2014 and 2015 and spent the last three seasons in Green Bay as the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator. Getsy's deep knowledge...
Winners, losers from Chargers-Chiefs on Thursday Night Football
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers delivered on Thursday night. In a back-and-forth affair, Kansas City erased a 10-point third-quarter deficit and held on to beat Los Angeles, 27-24. Patrick Mahomes (2 TDs) and Justin Herbert (3 TDs), as expected, led the way for their respective squads. Before...
3 keys for Bears to upset Packers in Week 2
Despite the Bears pulling off a big upset win in Week 1, and the Packers losing in a blowout to the Vikings, Vegas bookmakers are still predicting the Bears will lose in Lambeau Field by more than a touchdown. There are plenty of reasons why Vegas likes Green Bay to get right. To start, Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur are a perfect 9-0 in the regular season when coming off a loss. The pair have proven they’re great at making adjustments, and as Rodgers reminded Bears fans last year, he owns them. That’s no lie, as Rodgers has a 22-5 record against the Bears in the regular season, and hasn’t lost to them since 2018. That said, another Bears upset isn’t impossible. If they can execute on these three keys, they’ll give themselves a chance to win.
Bears injury report: Velus Jones Jr. doubtful for SNF
Velus Jones Jr. did not participate, yet again, in Friday’s Bears practice. The rookie wide receiver is officially doubtful with a hamstring injury that has derailed his development in the early stages of the season. Jones Jr. was in and out of practice throughout training camp, and only played...
It's a trap! Bears won't underestimate Packers without Adams
LAKE FOREST – All offseason, the story around Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers has centered around the loss of Davante Adams and how to replace him. A Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in which Packers receivers caught just 12 passes for 120 yards and no touchdowns has thrust that narrative into overdrive.
Twitter crushes NFL's logo for Hispanic Heritage Month
The National Football League's logo for Hispanic Heritage Month has gone viral, but for all the wrong reasons. With Thursday marking the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, the NFL sent out a tweet introducing its "Por La Cultura" (For the Culture) campaign, which features a special logo. The logo...
NFL・
Abreu's dominance of Tigers summed up in one number
If you were to pinpoint one team White Sox first baseman José Abreu has had the most success against in his big-league career, it would probably be the Tigers. And while his numbers speak for themselves, one particular stat emphasizes Abreu's dominance against Detroit. Since 2014, Abreu's rookie big-league...
White Sox call on Martin for start after Cueto scratched
Johnny Cueto was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday against the Tigers due to a non-COVID-19 illness, acting White Sox manager Miguel Cairo told reporters in Detroit. Davis Martin, whom the Sox recalled from Triple-A Charlotte Saturday after placing Michael Kopech on the 15-day injured list, will start in Cueto's place.
