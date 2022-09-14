ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Larry Brown Sports

Packers DB has brutal way of trolling Bears

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears make no secret of their shared rivalry, and Packers defensive back Jaire Alexander issued a reminder of that on Friday ahead of the first meeting of 2022. Alexander, a veteran cornerback, said he always likes playing against the Bears, and part of that...
NBC Sports Chicago

3 keys for Bears to upset Packers in Week 2

Despite the Bears pulling off a big upset win in Week 1, and the Packers losing in a blowout to the Vikings, Vegas bookmakers are still predicting the Bears will lose in Lambeau Field by more than a touchdown. There are plenty of reasons why Vegas likes Green Bay to get right. To start, Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur are a perfect 9-0 in the regular season when coming off a loss. The pair have proven they’re great at making adjustments, and as Rodgers reminded Bears fans last year, he owns them. That’s no lie, as Rodgers has a 22-5 record against the Bears in the regular season, and hasn’t lost to them since 2018. That said, another Bears upset isn’t impossible. If they can execute on these three keys, they’ll give themselves a chance to win.
NBC Sports Chicago

Twitter crushes NFL's logo for Hispanic Heritage Month

The National Football League's logo for Hispanic Heritage Month has gone viral, but for all the wrong reasons. With Thursday marking the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, the NFL sent out a tweet introducing its "Por La Cultura" (For the Culture) campaign, which features a special logo. The logo...
NBC Sports Chicago

Abreu's dominance of Tigers summed up in one number

If you were to pinpoint one team White Sox first baseman José Abreu has had the most success against in his big-league career, it would probably be the Tigers. And while his numbers speak for themselves, one particular stat emphasizes Abreu's dominance against Detroit. Since 2014, Abreu's rookie big-league...
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox call on Martin for start after Cueto scratched

Johnny Cueto was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday against the Tigers due to a non-COVID-19 illness, acting White Sox manager Miguel Cairo told reporters in Detroit. Davis Martin, whom the Sox recalled from Triple-A Charlotte Saturday after placing Michael Kopech on the 15-day injured list, will start in Cueto's place.
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

