Read full article on original website
Related
How likely it is that Prince William will see the throne
The royal line of succession determines who will be seated at the throne next — here's what you need to know about if Will or Harry can become king.
U.K.・
OK! EXCLUSIVE: Queen Consort Camilla Giving Meghan Markle COLD SHOULDER In Dramatic Reunion
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been mingling with the royal family ever since Queen Elizabeth died on September 8, but there's one person who is less than pleased with the duo being back: Queen Consort Camilla. "Camilla is most disappointed by Meghan’s actions and does not believe she can...
What Harry Did For Meghan At Windsor Castle Has Fans Swooning
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, were both at Windsor Castle alongside William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, on September 10, according to People magazine. The report indicates that William invited his brother and sister-in-law to join them as a "show of unity" following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8. "It's such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you'd hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [the King] especially. And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process," a royal source told People.
Prince Harry ‘heartbroken’ after Queen’s ‘ER’ initials removed from his military uniform
The Duke of Sussex was “heartbroken” to find that Queen Elizabeth II’s “ER” initials were removed from the shoulder of his military uniform when he wore it to stand vigil, it has been reported.Prince Harry donned his Blues and Royals uniform at King Charles III’s request for the first time since 2020 as he stood vigil around his grandmother’s coffin on Saturday night (17 September).But the duke’s uniform was noticeably missing the late monarch’s initials, which appeared on the shoulders of the Prince of Wales and the disgraced Duke of York’s uniforms.According to the Sunday Times, Harry was “devastated”...
RELATED PEOPLE
Meghan Markle’s deep curtsy to Queen’s coffin is sweet echo of her first meeting with Her Majesty
MEGHAN Markle's curtsy to the Queen today was a sweet echo of the moment she first met her grandmother-in-law. The Duchess of Sussex gave a deep curtsy before Her Majesty's coffin in Westminster Hall this afternoon. She followed the Princess of Wales and other wives of Windsor, who gave a...
The Two Words Prince Harry Used To Publicly Describe Meghan Markle Have Fans Speaking Out
Sadly, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen because, despite rushing to be with her, he didn't make it up to Scotland in time. Thankfully, a clearly devastated Harry got the opportunity to pay a sweet tribute to his beloved grandmother in a statement obtained by the Daily Mail. As the duke pointed out, "She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy."
Twitter Can't Stop Talking About Meghan Markle's Subtle Gesture During The Queen's Procession
There are strict traditions to be followed when a member of the United Kingdom's royal family passes away. After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, those traditions started immediately. Charles took the throne instantly upon her death, and the rest of the ceremonies will unfold until her funeral on the morning of September 19. Otherwise known as Operation London Bridge, the 10 days following the queen's passing are important for British citizens (via NPR).
King Charles III Is Not the Only Royal Who Will Inherit Queen Elizabeth’s Iconic Jewelry Collection
Most of Queen Elizabeth's estimated $500 million portfolio — which consists of real estate, personal investments, art, and jewelry — will go to King Charles III.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
Prince Harry Didn't Salute Queen Elizabeth's Coffin for Specific Reason
During the coffin procession for Queen Elizabeth II, her grandson Prince Harry didn't salute the highness's casket, leaving many wondering why. While Harry and his uncle Prince Andrew wore mourning suits for the procession per Us Weekly, many of their family members — including Harry's father King Charles III, and his brother Prince William — were adorned in their military service wardrobe. This is because neither Harry nor Andrew are no longer working members of the Royal Family and therefore expected to simply bow their heads in reverence rather than salute the coffin, even though both men did serve in the British military.
Jill Biden recalls when Queen Elizabeth II told her off
Jill Biden has revealed that she was told off by Queen Elizabeth II on a visit to the UK in 2021. The first lady recalled the moment, which occurred when she and president Joe Biden visited Windsor Castle, while reflecting on fond memories of the late monarch in an interview with Today.
Prince Harry 'Terrified' Meghan Markle Will Skip The Queen's Funeral Following Tensions With The Royal Family
Royal drama! As rumors of tension between King Charles III and Meghan Markle continue, Prince Harry is concerned the Duchess of Sussex may decide to fly back to the United States and leave him to attend his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's funeral by himself. Article continues below advertisement. This comes...
Meghan Markle ‘Looked Like a Sad and Desperate Puppy’ When Kate Middleton ‘Refused’ to Make Eye Contact During Recent Appearance, Expert Says
Body language experts analyzed Meghan Markle's attempts to make eye contact with Kate Middleton during a walkabout at Windsor Castle following death of Queen Elizabeth.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Meghan Markle No Longer Joining Prince Harry for Queen Visit Today
The Duchess of Sussex is now expected to travel to Scotland at a later date while her husband Harry travels to see Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Nelson Mandela’s grandson tells Meghan Markle what she needs to do if she wants to compare herself to apartheid hero
NELSON Mandela's grandson has issued advice to Meghan Markle, telling her what she needs to do if she wants to compare herself to the likes of an apartheid hero. Zwelivelile 'Mandla' Mandela says the Duchess of Sussex needs to "get out there" and help others after she was criticised for comparing herself to the freedom fighter.
Donald Trump Finally Got An Invite To One Event Surrounding The Queen
Queen Elizabeth II's death has made a profound impact all over the world, with emotional tributes pouring in from kids and adults alike. When the queen died at the age of 96 on September 8, protocols for how she would be honored were already well in place. Queen Elizabeth's 12-day mourning period has been underway in the U.K., including Her Majesty's funeral, which will be held at Westminster Abbey with notable officials in attendance, including President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and more, according to People.
Unseen picture of the Queen during last days at Balmoral where she insisted on doing her ‘job’ till the end
TO the very end, Her Majesty the Queen was bright, happy and — as throughout her entire life — dutiful. Informed sources have told The Sun how the monarch was “sparkling” and “buoyant” in her last days and weeks, despite her frailty. And she...
U.K.・
What Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Will Likely Inherit From Queen Elizabeth’s $100 Million Jewelry Collection
This is what we know about Queen Elizabeth II's jewelry collection and what the Duchess of Sussex and the new Princess of Wales could inherit.
Meghan Markle news: Prince Harry & Meg slammed for dropping ‘truth bomb’ podcast on 25th anniversary of Lady Di death
AN Australian commentator has slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for dropping a "truth bomb" podcast on the anniversary of Diana's death. Speaking on The Morning Show, Peter Ford condemned Meghan Markle's decision to release the second episode of her podcast, Archetypes, on the 25th anniversary of Lady Diana Spencer's death.
Kate Middleton's Outfit For The Queen's Procession Contained Hidden Messages
Kate Middleton has long been known as a fashionista, as evidenced by her impeccable taste in clothes — but, from time to time, her sartorial choices contain subliminal messages. There have been multiple instances in the past where the Princess of Wales has chosen to communicate something to the public with her clothing, whether it's a tribute to the country she's visiting or to show her support for a certain cause.
The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home
Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
Comments / 0