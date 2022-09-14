Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
numberfire.com
Jose Altuve joining Astros' bench Thursday
Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics. The Astros appear to be giving Altuve a rare breather. Aledmys Diaz will replace Altuve and hit second while Jeremy Pena steps into the leadoff spot. Diaz...
numberfire.com
Aledmys Diaz hitting second in Houston's Saturday lineup
Houston Astros utility-man Aledmys Diaz is starting in Saturday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Diaz will man left field after Yordan Alvarez was chosen as Houston's designated hitter, Trey Mancini was moved to first base, and Yuli Gurriel was benched. numberFire's models project Diaz to score 11.0 FanDuel points at...
numberfire.com
Romy Gonzalez in lineup for Chicago on Saturday
Chicago White Sox infielder Romy Gonzalez is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Gonzalez is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez. Our models project Gonzalez for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Yandy Diaz leading off for Rays on Sunday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Diaz is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Diaz will start at third base on Sunday and bat first versus right-hander Glenn Otto and the Rangers. Wander Franco moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 12.1 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Rob Refsnyder batting fifth for Boston on Sunday
Boston Red Sox infielder Rob Refsnyder is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Refsnyder will start in right field on Sunday and bat fifth versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. Alex Verdugo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Refsnyder for 8.8 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Javier Baez batting third for Detroit on Sunday
Detroit Tigers infielder Javier Baez is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Baez will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat third versus right-hander Johnny Cueto and the White Sox. Victor Reyes returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Baez for 9.3 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Robbie Grossman batting ninth for Atlanta on Sunday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Robbie Grossman is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Grossman will start in left field on Sunday and bat ninth versus left-hander Bailey Falter and the Phillies. Eddie Rosario moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Grossman for 8.4 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
San Francisco's Lewis Brinson takes over center field on Saturday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Lewis Brinson is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Brinson will patrol center field after Mike Yastrzemski was benched against their intrastate rivals. numberFire's models project Brinson to score 6.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Joc Pederson sent to Giants' bench on Saturday night
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is not starting in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pederson will rest at home after Thairo Estrada was moved to left field, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, and J.D. Davis was started at first. Per Baseball Savant on 251 batted...
numberfire.com
Wander Franco sitting for Rays on Sunday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Wander Franco is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Franco will move to the bench on Sunday with Yandy Diaz starting at third base. Diaz will bat first versus right-hander Glenn Otto and the Rangers. numberFire's models project Diaz for...
numberfire.com
Yandy Diaz not in Rays' lineup on Saturday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Diaz is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Diaz is being replaced at designated hitter by Ji-Man Choi versus Rangers starter John Gray. In 540 plate appearances this seaon, Diaz has a .293 batting average with a .822 OPS, 9 home...
numberfire.com
San Francisco's Evan Longoria hitting fifth on Saturday
San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria is starting in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Longoria will take over third base after David Villar was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Willie Calhoun was rested versus Dodgers' southpaw Julio Urias. numberFire's models project Longoria to score 11.3 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
J.D. Davis batting cleanup in San Francisco's Saturday lineup
San Francisco Giants utility-man J.D. Davis is starting in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Davis will man first base after Wilmer Flores was moved to second, Thairo Estrada was shifted to left field, and joc Pederson was rested. In a matchup versus left-hander Julio Urias, our models project...
numberfire.com
Seattle's Eugenio Suarez resting on Saturday night
Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez is not starting in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Suarez will watch from the bench after Abraham Toro was chosen as Seattle's starting third baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 332 batted balls this season, Suarez has recorded a 15.1% barrel rate and...
numberfire.com
Mark Mathias batting fifth for Rangers Sunday
The Texas Rangers will start Mark Mathias as their designated hitter for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Mathias will bat fifth and handle designated hitting duties Sunday while Kole Calhoun takes the afternoon off. Our models project Mathias, who has a $3,300 salary on FanDuel, to score 11...
numberfire.com
Miguel Andujar batting fifth for Yankees on Saturday
New York Yankees utility-man Miguel Andujar is starting in Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Andujar will take over left field after Aaron Hicks was rested in Milwaukee against right-hander Brandon Woodruff. numberFire's models project Andujar to score 6.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
numberfire.com
Garrett Stubbs starting Sunday for Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Stubbs is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Braves starter Spencer Strider. Our models project Stubbs for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
numberfire.com
Trayce Thompson in Dodgers' Saturday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Thompson is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Giants starter John Brebbia. Our models project Thompson for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
numberfire.com
Kole Calhoun handing designated hitting duties for Rangers on Saturday
Texas Rangers outfielder Kole Calhoun is batting seventh in Saturday's lineup against the Tampa Bay Rays. Calhoun will take over the Rangers' designated hitting spot after Josh Smith was benched on the road. In a matchup against right-hander Shawn Armstrong, our models project Calhoun to score 7.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Alec Burleson in Game 2 lineup Saturday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals outfeilder Alec Burleson is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Burleson is getting the nod in right field, batting sixth in the order versus Reds starter Hunter Greene. Our models project Burleson for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs,...
