Read full article on original website
Related
Aloe vera plant care problems and how to solve them
The perfect houseplant for many, though when you run into Aloe vera plant care problems, you might panic and not know how to get yours back on track. Healthy aloes are a beautiful shade of mid-green with long, sculptural leaves, that not only look good indoors, but also outside too if your climate allows.
Tips for Planting and Caring for Daylilies
I don’t think it’s possible to garden where daylilies grow and not be tempted to plant one or two (or more!). I live close to a daylily farm so I have several varieties in my garden. My favorites include ‘Hyperion,’ an heirloom variety first introduced in the 1920s, and ‘Notify Ground Crew,’ which has flower scapes (stems) almost six feet tall.
Get growing with rock wool, an old tip newly learned
I am lucky to have met a big group of plant science geeks from all over the world through platforms such as Instagram. So, recently, when I was offered the opportunity of a botanical road trip with my mate Rogier van Vugt, head of horticulture at Leiden Botanic Garden, about 25 miles south of Amsterdam, to visit tiny, niche growers and rare plant collectors across Europe, I jumped at the chance. Yet, to my surprise, the most amazing fact I learned from the experts we met was not about some top-secret plant cultivar or a closely guarded growing technique, but probably the simplest of all ideas: a new take on an old growing media.
BHG
Why Your Zucchini Plants Are Flowering but Not Fruiting
Zucchini are some of the easiest-to-grow garden plants of summer. However, one of the biggest problems gardeners have with them is that sometimes the plants fail to develop mature fruit. You might see your zucchini plant begin to produce a parade of golden flowers and, maybe, small fruit. You triumphantly bust out your recipes for spaghetti zoodles and zucchini muffins; then, one by one, each flower and fruit drops off or shrivels up. Thankfully, you can often turn the problem around within minutes and in a week or two have abundant zucchini for all your favorite recipes. Follow these 4 tips to avoid the disappointment of stubborn zucchini that won't fruit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Should You Prune Hydrangeas In the Fall?
I’m the proud owner of a hydrangea that is more than six feet tall and peaks out over my privacy fence so everyone can see its big football-shaped blooms. It’s a commonly grown kind, Hydrangea paniculata ‘Limelight.’. My neighbors often comment in late summer about how big...
I’m a gardening expert – these are the 10 jobs you need to do in September if you want your plants to survive winter
THE end of summer is on the horizon and now could be the perfect time to prep your garden for autumn and winter. A gardening expert has revealed the 10 jobs you should do in September to get your plants ready for colder weather. Chris Bonnett, founder of GardeningExpress.co.uk, said:...
Inside wild story of The Silent Twins who scared people with their strange language and would ‘freeze’ when separated
A PAIR of twins who had their own strange language and indulged in criminal behavior until one unexpectedly died have been featured in an upcoming movie. June and Jennifer Gibbons, whose parents were from Barbados, were born in 1963 on a British military base in Yemen and then moved to Wales in the early 1970s.
Tree Hugger
Recently Identified Monkey Is One of World’s Most Endangered Primates
The Mato Grosso titi monkey was identified as its own species only four years ago. But it’s already one of the world’s most endangered primates. Also known as the Groves’ titi monkey (Plecturocebus grovesi), the small monkey was described in 2019 by a group of researchers in the municipality of Alta Floresta, Mato Grosso, Brazil.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I’m a cleaning expert – the 10 bad habits you need to get out of and why you have to stop wet dusting
A CLEANING EXPERT has revealed the 10 bad habits you need to stop making when it comes to getting your home spick and span. Melissa Maker, from the US, is a professional cleaner and shared the errors your making on YouTube. Melissa said a common mistake made is not reading...
"It's An Absolute Masterpiece": People Are Sharing The One Book They'll Forever Recommend For Others To Pick Up And Read
"Not a single wasted word or poorly formed sentence to be found."
BBC
Century-old chocolate bars from Queen Victoria discovered in attic
A box of 122-year-old chocolate bars, that were sent to troops fighting in the Boer War, has been discovered in an attic. The tin of Rowntree's chocolate, made in York in 1899, was found at a house in Immingham, Lincolnshire. They were sent as gifts on behalf of Queen Victoria,...
Native Plants: Benefits for You and the World
The post Native Plants: Benefits for You and the World appeared first on Seniors Guide.
Where to buy ladybugs
Want to know where to buy ladybugs? Ladybugs are a beneficial insect that many gardeners use as natural pest control. These small bugs are easily identifiable thanks to their polka dot markings and red color. The best thing is that ladybugs are completely harmless to humans. They don't bite and generally don't pose any problems for your garden and home, although they may choose to overwinter in your door or window frame if you have many of them and your winters are cold.
Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off
“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day. To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
Beginner’s Guide to Carnivorous Houseplants
While many people prefer easy-to-keep houseplants, experienced plant owners may want more of a challenge. If you’ve already mastered some of the more difficult houseplants and want to try something new, consider carnivorous houseplants. Though they can be more work, carnivorous houseplants are rewarding to keep and great at...
How To Easily Plant Shrubs In Your Front Yard
Planting shrubs in your front yard is an easy and low-maintenance way to have beautiful landscaping. Here is how to easily plant shrubs in your front yard.
Birth flowers by month and their special meanings
Flowers are like nature's expression of love. We carry bouquets at weddings and gift them to loved ones for every kind of occasion, from birthdays to date nights and anniversaries to holidays. Part of the fun is searching for that particular flower or color that best represents the occasion or the person. Especially if you're considering naming your little one by their birth month flowers, well, let's just say that their are a lot of adorable options.
‘Honey-child, listen to me’: a radical Buddhist nun on how to be happy in a crazy world
From a Catholic convent in Melbourne to death row in America, Robina Courtin has learned a few things about happiness, suffering … and Donald Trump
Tree Hugger
Lululemon Criticized for Using Coal-Powered Factories to Make Clothes
Yoga apparel company lululemon is coming under scrutiny for how its clothes are made. A new campaign says that many of its products come from coal-fired factories in Asia, a fact that is inconsistent with lululemon's claims to be a sustainably-minded and ethical company. An open letter to Glenn K....
What Is Permaculture and How Can I Use It in My Home Garden?
Q: I have been hearing a lot about permaculture lately. How can I implement permaculture principles in my own garden? What will I need and how do I get started?. A: If you’re looking to take your garden to the next level, consider some of the latest sustainable gardening trends to help you design a better home garden. You may have decided to rethink your vision of a beautiful garden by trying a rewilding approach, which involves leaving neat, manicured yards behind for a more natural space. You can take things even further by adopting permaculture techniques to create an efficient, thriving garden. But what is permaculture, anyway?
Comments / 0