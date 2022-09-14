ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Real Homes

Aloe vera plant care problems and how to solve them

The perfect houseplant for many, though when you run into Aloe vera plant care problems, you might panic and not know how to get yours back on track. Healthy aloes are a beautiful shade of mid-green with long, sculptural leaves, that not only look good indoors, but also outside too if your climate allows.
GARDENING
Family Handyman

Tips for Planting and Caring for Daylilies

I don’t think it’s possible to garden where daylilies grow and not be tempted to plant one or two (or more!). I live close to a daylily farm so I have several varieties in my garden. My favorites include ‘Hyperion,’ an heirloom variety first introduced in the 1920s, and ‘Notify Ground Crew,’ which has flower scapes (stems) almost six feet tall.
GARDENING
The Guardian

Get growing with rock wool, an old tip newly learned

I am lucky to have met a big group of plant science geeks from all over the world through platforms such as Instagram. So, recently, when I was offered the opportunity of a botanical road trip with my mate Rogier van Vugt, head of horticulture at Leiden Botanic Garden, about 25 miles south of Amsterdam, to visit tiny, niche growers and rare plant collectors across Europe, I jumped at the chance. Yet, to my surprise, the most amazing fact I learned from the experts we met was not about some top-secret plant cultivar or a closely guarded growing technique, but probably the simplest of all ideas: a new take on an old growing media.
GARDENING
BHG

Why Your Zucchini Plants Are Flowering but Not Fruiting

Zucchini are some of the easiest-to-grow garden plants of summer. However, one of the biggest problems gardeners have with them is that sometimes the plants fail to develop mature fruit. You might see your zucchini plant begin to produce a parade of golden flowers and, maybe, small fruit. You triumphantly bust out your recipes for spaghetti zoodles and zucchini muffins; then, one by one, each flower and fruit drops off or shrivels up. Thankfully, you can often turn the problem around within minutes and in a week or two have abundant zucchini for all your favorite recipes. Follow these 4 tips to avoid the disappointment of stubborn zucchini that won't fruit.
GARDENING
#Indoor Plants#Plant#Compost#Fruit
Family Handyman

Should You Prune Hydrangeas In the Fall?

I’m the proud owner of a hydrangea that is more than six feet tall and peaks out over my privacy fence so everyone can see its big football-shaped blooms. It’s a commonly grown kind, Hydrangea paniculata ‘Limelight.’. My neighbors often comment in late summer about how big...
GARDENING
Tree Hugger

Recently Identified Monkey Is One of World’s Most Endangered Primates

The Mato Grosso titi monkey was identified as its own species only four years ago. But it’s already one of the world’s most endangered primates. Also known as the Groves’ titi monkey (Plecturocebus grovesi), the small monkey was described in 2019 by a group of researchers in the municipality of Alta Floresta, Mato Grosso, Brazil.
ANIMALS
Real Homes

Where to buy ladybugs

Want to know where to buy ladybugs? Ladybugs are a beneficial insect that many gardeners use as natural pest control. These small bugs are easily identifiable thanks to their polka dot markings and red color. The best thing is that ladybugs are completely harmless to humans. They don't bite and generally don't pose any problems for your garden and home, although they may choose to overwinter in your door or window frame if you have many of them and your winters are cold.
ANIMALS
People

Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off

“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day.  To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
SHOPPING
Family Handyman

Beginner’s Guide to Carnivorous Houseplants

While many people prefer easy-to-keep houseplants, experienced plant owners may want more of a challenge. If you’ve already mastered some of the more difficult houseplants and want to try something new, consider carnivorous houseplants. Though they can be more work, carnivorous houseplants are rewarding to keep and great at...
GARDENING
Motherly

Birth flowers by month and their special meanings

Flowers are like nature's expression of love. We carry bouquets at weddings and gift them to loved ones for every kind of occasion, from birthdays to date nights and anniversaries to holidays. Part of the fun is searching for that particular flower or color that best represents the occasion or the person. Especially if you're considering naming your little one by their birth month flowers, well, let's just say that their are a lot of adorable options.
LIFESTYLE
Tree Hugger

Lululemon Criticized for Using Coal-Powered Factories to Make Clothes

Yoga apparel company lululemon is coming under scrutiny for how its clothes are made. A new campaign says that many of its products come from coal-fired factories in Asia, a fact that is inconsistent with lululemon's claims to be a sustainably-minded and ethical company. An open letter to Glenn K....
ENVIRONMENT
BobVila

What Is Permaculture and How Can I Use It in My Home Garden?

Q: I have been hearing a lot about permaculture lately. How can I implement permaculture principles in my own garden? What will I need and how do I get started?. A: If you’re looking to take your garden to the next level, consider some of the latest sustainable gardening trends to help you design a better home garden. You may have decided to rethink your vision of a beautiful garden by trying a rewilding approach, which involves leaving neat, manicured yards behind for a more natural space. You can take things even further by adopting permaculture techniques to create an efficient, thriving garden. But what is permaculture, anyway?
GARDENING

