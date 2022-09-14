Read full article on original website
Jose Altuve joining Astros' bench Thursday
Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics. The Astros appear to be giving Altuve a rare breather. Aledmys Diaz will replace Altuve and hit second while Jeremy Pena steps into the leadoff spot. Diaz...
Aledmys Diaz hitting second in Houston's Saturday lineup
Houston Astros utility-man Aledmys Diaz is starting in Saturday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Diaz will man left field after Yordan Alvarez was chosen as Houston's designated hitter, Trey Mancini was moved to first base, and Yuli Gurriel was benched. numberFire's models project Diaz to score 11.0 FanDuel points at...
Jonah Heim sitting for Texas Sunday
The Texas Rangers did not include Jonah Heim in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Heim will sit out Sunday's game while Sam Huff catches and bats eighth. Heim has enjoyed a solid season in his third year, batting .232 with a .719 OPS. He has...
Rob Refsnyder batting fifth for Boston on Sunday
Boston Red Sox infielder Rob Refsnyder is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Refsnyder will start in right field on Sunday and bat fifth versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. Alex Verdugo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Refsnyder for 8.8 FanDuel...
Robbie Grossman batting ninth for Atlanta on Sunday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Robbie Grossman is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Grossman will start in left field on Sunday and bat ninth versus left-hander Bailey Falter and the Phillies. Eddie Rosario moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Grossman for 8.4 FanDuel points on...
Yandy Diaz leading off for Rays on Sunday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Diaz is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Diaz will start at third base on Sunday and bat first versus right-hander Glenn Otto and the Rangers. Wander Franco moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 12.1 FanDuel points...
Javier Baez batting third for Detroit on Sunday
Detroit Tigers infielder Javier Baez is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Baez will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat third versus right-hander Johnny Cueto and the White Sox. Victor Reyes returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Baez for 9.3 FanDuel...
Boston's Xander Bogaerts batting third for Boston on Sunday
Boston Red Sox infielder Xander Bogaerts is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Bogaerts will start at shortstop on Sunday and bat third versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. Triston Casas moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Bogaerts for 12.4 FanDuel points...
Jeimer Candelario batting seventh for Detroit on Sunday
Detroit Tigers infielder Jeimer Candelario is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Candelario will start at third base on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Johnny Cueto and the White Sox. Harold Castro returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Candelario for 9.0 FanDuel...
Eric Haase catching for Detroit on Sunday
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Haase will catch for right-hander Drew Hutchison on Sunday and bat sixth versus right-hander Johnny Cueto and Chicago. Tucker Barnhart returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Haase for 9.9 FanDuel points...
Joc Pederson sent to Giants' bench on Saturday night
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is not starting in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pederson will rest at home after Thairo Estrada was moved to left field, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, and J.D. Davis was started at first. Per Baseball Savant on 251 batted...
Yandy Diaz not in Rays' lineup on Saturday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Diaz is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Diaz is being replaced at designated hitter by Ji-Man Choi versus Rangers starter John Gray. In 540 plate appearances this seaon, Diaz has a .293 batting average with a .822 OPS, 9 home...
Reese McGuire catching for Boston on Sunday
Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. McGuire will catch for right-hander Nick Pivetta on Sunday and bat ninth versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. Connor Wong returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McGuire for 9.1...
Trayce Thompson in Dodgers' Saturday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Thompson is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Giants starter John Brebbia. Our models project Thompson for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
Seattle's Eugenio Suarez resting on Saturday night
Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez is not starting in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Suarez will watch from the bench after Abraham Toro was chosen as Seattle's starting third baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 332 batted balls this season, Suarez has recorded a 15.1% barrel rate and...
Harold Ramirez in Rays' Saturday lineup
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Harold Ramirez is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Ramirez is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order versus Rangers starter Jon Gray. Our models project Ramirez for 1.2 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
San Francisco's Evan Longoria hitting fifth on Saturday
San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria is starting in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Longoria will take over third base after David Villar was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Willie Calhoun was rested versus Dodgers' southpaw Julio Urias. numberFire's models project Longoria to score 11.3 FanDuel...
J.D. Davis batting cleanup in San Francisco's Saturday lineup
San Francisco Giants utility-man J.D. Davis is starting in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Davis will man first base after Wilmer Flores was moved to second, Thairo Estrada was shifted to left field, and joc Pederson was rested. In a matchup versus left-hander Julio Urias, our models project...
Josh Smith starting for Texas Sunday
The Texas Rangers listed Josh Smith as their starter in left field for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Smith will bat seventh and start in left field Sunday while Bubba Thompson moves to centerfield and Leody Taveras takes a seat. Smith has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel and...
Donovan Solano operating first base for Reds on Saturday evening
Cincinnati Reds infielder Donovan Solano is batting fourth i Saturday's Game 2 lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Solano will man first base after Matt Reynold was left on the bench in St. Louis. numberFire's models project Solano to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
