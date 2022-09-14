Mason, Ohio – After 20% year-over-year growth in 2021, Downlite is pushing forward with new initiatives to keep the momentum going. “We not only want to be better at everything we do, we want to be the best,” said CEO Joe Crawford, former CEO of Pacific Coast Feather Company, who came out of retirement to join the business in September 2019. “Do we want to be the biggest? No. But we can be bigger.”

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO