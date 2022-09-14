Read full article on original website
Downlite is gearing up to grab a bigger piece of market share
Mason, Ohio – After 20% year-over-year growth in 2021, Downlite is pushing forward with new initiatives to keep the momentum going. “We not only want to be better at everything we do, we want to be the best,” said CEO Joe Crawford, former CEO of Pacific Coast Feather Company, who came out of retirement to join the business in September 2019. “Do we want to be the biggest? No. But we can be bigger.”
Home furnishings via DoorDash? Big Lots says sure
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Top 15 retailer Big Lots announced a new partnership with DoorDash to offer many of its products, including home essentials and seasonal home décor. As part of the new partnership, consumers can now access more than 36,000 products from Big Lots via the DoorDash app and website.
What to Expect When You’re Expecting a Real Market Week
The buzz is fairly good heading into next week’s New York Home Fashions Market. More suppliers have opened showroom spaces or will be meeting with accounts in temporary lodgings. Vendors seems pretty happy with their roster of appointments, although there are a few no-shows, as always. The irony is...
