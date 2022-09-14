Read full article on original website
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine worked to secure territory reclaimed from occupying Russian forces in a swift counter-offensive and reiterated plans to win back all occupied regions, as U.S. President Joe Biden predicted "a long haul" ahead. read more.
Trump’s favorability rating drops to new low: poll
Former President Trump’s favorability rating has dropped to a new low after slowly trickling down over the past few months. A new NBC News poll released Sunday found that 34 percent of registered voters said they have a positive view of Trump, while 54 percent say they have a negative view of him. Trump’s favorability rating was at its lowest in April 2021, when his rating fell to 32 percent in the same NBC poll.
Earthquake hits Taiwan as US issues tsunami warning
A tsunami warning has been issued by the US authorities after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck the east coast of Taiwan, with initial reports of shaking felt in Taipei.The tremors from the powerful quake could be felt across Taiwan, the country’s weather bureau said.The earthquake hit Taiwan less than 24 hours after a 6.4 magnitude tremor rocked the southeastern city of Taitung at around 9.41pm on Saturday.Sharing the first visuals of damage from the earthquake, Taiwanese broadcasters said a low-rise two-story residential building collapsed and at least one train carriage was derailed at a station on the east coast.It...
Ukrainian ambassador on alleged war crimes by Russia: ‘There is no war logic in all of this’
Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova said on Sunday that “there is no war logic” when it comes to reported atrocities blamed on Russia in its invasion of the country as talks of alleged war crimes committed by the Kremlin grow. During an appearance on ABC’s “This...
‘No way I could work for the Russians’: The Ukrainian teachers resisting occupation
At the beginning of summer, several months after the Russians had taken over a large chunk of southern Ukraine in the first days of the war, the headteacher of a school in an occupied town gathered his teaching collective for a meeting. The school would cooperate with the Russian occupation...
5 years after Maria, reconstruction drags on in Puerto Rico
LOÍZA, Puerto Rico (AP) — Jetsabel Osorio Chévere looked up with a sad smile as she leaned against her battered home. Nearly five years have gone by since Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico, and no one has offered her family a plastic tarp or zinc panels to replace the roof that the Category 4 storm ripped off the two-story home in an impoverished corner in the north coast town of Loiza. “No one comes here to help,” the 19-year-old said. It’s a familiar lament in a U.S. territory of 3.2 million people where thousands of homes, roads and recreational areas have yet to be fixed or rebuilt since Maria struck in September 2017. The government has completed only 21% of more than 5,500 official post-hurricane projects, and seven of the island’s 78 municipalities report that not a single project has begun. Only five municipalities report that half of the projects slated for their region have been completed, according to an Associated Press review of government data.
Biden to join leaders paying respects to queen before funeral
LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to pay tribute at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth in London on Sunday, joining other world leaders and hundreds of thousands of people who have filed past the late British monarch as she lies in state.
