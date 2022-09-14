ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Earn Loba's New Heirloom in Apex Legends

Loba's Heirloom is finally coming to Apex Legends! Regarded as the rarest item in the game, Heirlooms are a testament to a character's past and allow players to change the skin of a character’s melee weapon. Prior to Season 14, only 10 out of the 22 Legends in Apex Legends have the Mythic-tier cosmetic item. However at the start of the new season, on Sept. 20, Loba will finally be gaining her own Heirloom after being introduced in the game, nine seasons ago, in season five.
