Read full article on original website
Related
Team Ninja Announces Rise of the Ronin at State of Play
The next game from Team Ninja has been revealed — Rise of the Ronin.
Like a Dragon: Ishin Announced During State of Play
Like a Dragon: Ishin, a spin-off of Sega's popular Yakuza series, was announced during Sony's State of Play presentation yesterday.
When is the Valorant Champions 2022 Grand Final?
The best-of-five Valorant Champions Grand Final will take place on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at 10 a.m. ET between OpTic Gaming and LOUD.
How to Sign Up for the Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Test
Players can sign up for the Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Test on the official website.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Valorant Champions Bundle Nets Over $16 Million for Qualified Players
Valorant developer Riot Games announced in a Twitter post that over $16 million was raised for the qualified teams. The bundle features a Phantom skin, spray, butterfly knife, a player card, and a gun buddy.
Ken, Blanka and More Confirmed for Street Fighter 6
We've broken down all of the characters that have been confirmed so far for the Street Fighter 6 roster.
The Past and Present of Smash Bros. Crew Battles
Crew battles have a storied history in the Smash Bros. community. But where did they come from? And how has that led to their current evolution?
Celesteela Pokémon GO Raid Guide: Counters, Weakness, Dates
Here is a guide to maximize your chances in the limited-time and region-exclusive five-star raid against Celesteela in Pokémon GO .
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Theathrhythm Final Bar Release Date Information
The release date for Theatrhythm Final Bar Line has been announced for February 16, 2023 for play on Nintendo Switch and PS4.
Toby Fox Gives New Deltarune Progress Update
Undertale and Deltarune developer Toby Fox has given fans an update on the latter game's progress.
How to Get The Sims 4 For Free
EA are making The Sims 4 free-to-play mid-October. Here's how to get it for free.
Genshin Impact x Ufotable Long Term Project Announced
Genshin Impact developer miHoYo is collaborating with popular animation studio Ufotable for a "long-term collaboration project."
NBA 2K23 Best Shot Meter Settings: Current and Next Gen
Here are the best shot meter settings to use in NBA 2K23 on both Current and Next Gen.
NBA・
Project Eve Officially Titled Stellar Blade
The new game from ShiftUp, previously known as Project Eve, has been formally titled Stellar Blade.
Like a Dragon 8 Release Date
Like a Dragon 8's release date is set for 2024 with a specific date unannounced.
Who Voices the Skull in Metal: Hellsinger?
The Skull in Metal: Hellsinger is voiced by Troy Baker.
How to Earn Loba's New Heirloom in Apex Legends
Loba's Heirloom is finally coming to Apex Legends! Regarded as the rarest item in the game, Heirlooms are a testament to a character's past and allow players to change the skin of a character’s melee weapon. Prior to Season 14, only 10 out of the 22 Legends in Apex Legends have the Mythic-tier cosmetic item. However at the start of the new season, on Sept. 20, Loba will finally be gaining her own Heirloom after being introduced in the game, nine seasons ago, in season five.
How to Unlock the Accelerator Takeover Perk in NBA 2K23: Current Gen and Next Gen
Looking to unlock the Accelerator perk to boost your Takeover bar in NBA 2K23? Here's how to do it.
NBA・
How Many Levels Does Metal: Hellsinger Have?
We've detailed just how many levels of demon-bashing there are in Metal: Hellsinger.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0