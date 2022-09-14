ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerry Washington Stars In Netflix’s ‘The School for Good and Evil’

By Amber Corrine
 3 days ago
Award-winning actress Kerry Washington is starring in the forthcoming Netflix film, The School for Good and Evil . Based on the epic international bestselling series by Soman Chainani, the film will premiere just in time for Halloween.

The Paul Feig-directed film also stars Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Charlize Theron and more. According to Netflix, the film tells the story of two best friends who find themselves on opposing sides of a modern fairy tale. The two are swept away into an enchanted school where young heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance of good and evil.

Set in the fictional village of Gavaldon, Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie), share an unlikely bond. Sophie is a golden-haired seamstress who dreams of escaping her dreary life to become a princess, while Agatha has the makings of a real witch. One night under a blood red moon, a powerful force sweeps them away to the School for Good and Evil — where the true stories behind every great fairy tale begin.

Mistakenly, Sophie is dropped into the School for Evil, run by the glamorous and acid-tongued Lady Lesso (Charlize Theron), and Agatha in the School for Good, overseen by the sunny and kind Professor Dovey (Kerry Washington). In order for the girls to attend their rightful schools and embark on their true journeys, only a true love’s kiss can change the rules, according to the Schoolmaster (Laurence Fishburne).

“First look at Lady Lesso and Professor Dovey of the #SchoolForGoodAndEvil, apparently hanging with the swing choir teacher of good and evil. Everyday with these two awesome powerhouses is a true joy. #solucky #timeofmylife,” Feig wrote on Instagram about Washington and Theron.

Washington is best known for playing crisis manager Olivia Pope on the television drama Scandal from 2012 to 2018. She also won an Emmy Award in 2019 for Outstanding Variety Special for her starring role in the live revival of Good Times . Washington also starred in 2001’s Save the Last Dance , 2004’s Ray , 2006’s The Last King of Scotland and 2012’s Django Unchained .

The action-packed The School for Good and Evil film will premiere in the U.S. on Netflix on October 19. In the meantime, check out the trailer above.

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

