Effective: 2022-09-18 07:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-18 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cheyenne; Rawlins; Sherman; Thomas DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility down to a quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Colorado, Yuma and Kit Carson Counties. In Kansas, Cheyenne, Rawlins, Sherman and Thomas Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS ・ 5 HOURS AGO