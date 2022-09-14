Read full article on original website
Diane
3d ago
Don’t know who she is, but there are many others out there working for employers who don’t deposit the cash. 5k a month is a pretty dirty raise…God will take care of these individuals in his time….it’s painful when you find a thief working for you….it is very difficult for small businesses…..
Reply
2
Dan Driver
3d ago
This is as bad as those who claimed they had "undocumented workers" working for them during the height of the pandemic that didn't exist. Then the government comes to check and can't prove nothing because the fake workers were undocumented 🤣. Pretty slick but still wrong 18% of Alabama
Reply
2
Related
wdhn.com
City scandal: Dothan restaurateur claims fraud, cheating, and intimidation
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Latonya Dorsey, owner and operator of Mama T’s restaurant, has officially filed a claim against the City of Dothan, the Dothan City Commission, and other officials and employees who may have been part of what she calls fraud. In May, Dorsey submitted a sealed bid to...
WJHG-TV
Burglary and theft investigation leads to fraud arrest in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An investigation into a burglary and theft that happened earlier this year led Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies to a fraud arrest. On February 20th, deputies reportedly responded to a burglary and theft in Sneads. When they spoke to the victim, officials say that several guns, a gun bag, cell phone, titles to multiple vehicles, personal documents, and a bank card had been stolen.
wdhn.com
The criminal case of a former Elba City employee has been dropped
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The case of a former Elba City employee accused of computer tampering was suddenly dropped on September 15. According to reports, Assistant Coffee-Pike County DA Brandon Coots dropped the case of Amy Leigh Sewell without explanation. Sewell, 47, of Elba was arrested in May...
wtvy.com
Houston County prosecutor’s possible arrest nears
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Witnesses apparently testified this week before a grand jury that could indict a beleaguered prosecutor who romanced a drug suspect. Agents who investigated Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark D. Johnson were at the Houston County Courthouse as grand jury met, according to multiple sources. Those...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida Court Rejects Lawsuit In Beef ‘O’ Bradys Restaurant Worker’s Murder
A divided appeals court Wednesday rejected a lawsuit against the city of DeFuniak Springs over the murder of a restaurant employee who received assurances that police would conduct security checks after she felt threatened by a co-worker. A panel of the 1st District Court of
Florida Man Arrested After DNA Shows Minor Child’s Baby Is His
A 48-year-old Florida man has been arrested after an investigation, and DNA showed that he was the father of a juvenile’s baby. According to deputies, on Jan. 11, 2022, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a report from the Department of Children
holmescounty.news
Alabama man behind bars after pursuit
An Alabama man is behind bars when the combined efforts of Bonifay Police Department (BPD) and Holmes County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) were able to apprehend him after a chase. BPD was in pursuit of a vehicle heading north on Highway 173 and sent an HCSO deputy notification of the...
wdhn.com
Honorable service: Troy PD Lieutenant named 2021 officer of the year
TROY, Ala (WDHN)—Central Alabama CrimeStoppers awarded Lieutenant Joseph Donofrio with the title of Troy Police Department’s 2021 ‘CrimeStopper of the Year’ for his service during a 2020 incident. On August 30, 2020, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the city of Troy. While...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abcnews4.com
Surprise visitor: snake found in toilet in Alabama police station
EUFAULA, Al. (WPEC) — When you use the restroom you expect to see toilet paper, soap, an air freshener, and paper towels. But the Eufaula Alabama Police Department added "snake" to that list when they discovered a surprise visitor on Friday. During the day shift, deputies found a snake...
wdhn.com
Bond reinstated for woman allegedly involved in online relationship with attorney
DALE CO. Ala (WDHN)—Dale Co. Judge Benjamin Bowden has reinstated the $105,000 bond for a woman facing drug charges, who previously had an alleged over-the-phone relationship with an attorney. Jamie Connolly, 52, was arrested in early 2022 on charges of drug trafficking, possession of marijuana, and possession of heroin.
wdhn.com
Former Dothan employee thinks the feeding scandal is a multi-person operation
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A civil lawsuit could be filed against the city of Dothan as early as Friday as a Dothan business is asking for answers in regards to why their bid to serve meals for the feeding program was disclosed to another business. Now a former employee...
dothanpd.org
Woman Receives Multiple Charges
On Monday morning, September 12, 2022, the Dothan Police Department was notified of a Burglary in the 3000 block of East Cottonwood Road. There were also several reports of breaking and entering vehicles in various locations. As the investigation began, it was determined the same individual was responsible for all of them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdhn.com
Closure of milk plant forces alternatives for schools and employees
(WDHN) — Borden Dairy, a milk plant in Cowarts on the outskirts of Dothan will end operations in two weeks. Its one of the biggest milk vendors to over 100 school districts across the state of Alabama. “They claimed they notified schools it was several days later after we...
wdhn.com
Car overturns on Ross Clark Circle, sends one to hospital
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—A car crash this afternoon along Ross Clark Circle sent one woman to the hospital. The crash occurred sometime before two this afternoon on Prevatt road by the Cottonwood Corner shopping center. The car was traveling in the lane going Southwest when the crash occurred, causing it...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for September 15, 2022
Eli Hager, 27, Cottondale, Florida: Battery domestic violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Treykwashaun Highsmith, 20, Greenwood, Florida: Order to show cause- pretrial intervention resisting arrest, more than one driver’s license: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Derrick Harrell, 44, Grand Ridge, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s...
wdhn.com
Dothan Utilities customer speaks on rate increase, high monthly bills
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Stephanie Campbell has been a customer of Dothan Utilities for 8 years and she says she has never seen skyrocketing bills until a time like now. “Never had a bill like this for sure when I first moved to Dothan it was about 100 to 150 but compared to what it is now its a huge difference,” She said.
wdhn.com
Dothan teenager missing
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Dothan teen has been labeled a runaway and reported missing by the Dothan Police Department. Jahmyus West, 16, Dothan, was last seen on September 11, near Trunbury Drive in Dothan wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black jogging pants. West’s direction of travel is unknown....
Two Alabama men killed when motorcycle flips
Two men were killed Thursday night when a motorcycle on which they were riding left the roadway and flipped. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle was being driven by Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, Alabama. His passenger, Joseph A. McQuagge, 28, of Glenwood, Alabama, was also killed.
WCTV
Drugs found in snack packaging during a traffic stop in Liberty County
LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Three people were arrested for allegedly trafficking drugs in concealed packages on Monday. The car they were driving in was pulled over for a traffic stop in Hosford Monday, according to Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. A K9 was used to sniff the vehicle and alerted the deputy of the alleged drugs.
wdhn.com
Dothan shooting sends one to hospital
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Dothan police are attempting to identify suspects related to a Sunday shooting that sent one to the hospital. Dothan Police responded on September, 11, to the 700 block of North Alice street for a firearm assault involving one victim. An unidentified 19-year-old male received one gunshot...
Comments / 3