Mesa, CO

Tracking next system to move into the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Last night, a system changed its primary northwest track to an eastward path bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to Grand Junction. We got 0.12 inches of rainfall from the weather maker that moved the area last night. For today, conditions have remained dry throughout the entire day. We started this morning with perfect temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s and partly sunny skies. As the day progressed, skies began to open up, mainly sunny skies and temperatures rising into the mid-70s in Grand Junction.
Elk Surround Vehicles On Colorado Highway + Charged at Truck

Rut season is upon us once again in Elk Country and they're in no mood for shenanigans from us humans. Every year from early to mid-September through October and even into early November during elk rut season (their mating season) the females get frisky and the males get cranky and aggressive and this is no time to test their patience.
Colorado Mountain Wine Festival: Grand Valley climate produces unique wines

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Saturday, Palisade hosted the Colorado Mountain Wine Festival, which brought people from all over the world to experience the wine scene in the Grand Valley. “We are here celebrating our 31st annual Colorado Mountain Wine Festival,” said Cassidee Shull, Executive Director at Colorado Association...
Colorado Mountain Wine Festival is back

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Raise your wine glasses. The Colorado Mountain Wine Festival is back. The wine fest began in 1992 and is now blown into a 5,000-attendee event. The wine industry plays a vital part in Palisade’s economic growth and sustainability. Organizers of the wine fest said...
Winter is coming! Colorado mountains got their first dusting of snow Thursday

Denver’s weather may have broken heat records recently, but one of the first signs of the changing season has finally arrived. A few of Colorado’s ski resorts got their first dusting of snow Thursday, according to their excited social media accounts, and those resorts are now testing out snow-making equipment.
Drowning at Corn Lake Makes 2022 Deadliest Year Ever On Colorado Waters

It has been the deadliest year ever on Colorado waters. Three drownings over the weekend set a new record for water fatalities in Colorado bringing to 36 the number of people who have died on Colorado waters in 2022. The previous record was in 2020 when 34 people lost their lives. In 2021, the total number of fatalities was 22.
These Are The 10 Most Affordable Places To Live In Colorado

Nothing is cheap these days - that includes the cost of living. Those who don't actually live in Colorado might see the state as nothing more than a traveler's paradise (and perhaps, specifically for those looking to drop a lot of money), but those who live here (or, at the very least, have visited different parts of the state... and I'm talking beyond Aspen, Denver or *insert popular mountain town here*) know that Colorado, as a whole, has so much to offer.
KJCT SAFE TO TELL

KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version. RENOVATIONS COMING TO FRUITA BIKE PARK. THE RENOVATIONS WILL START SEPTEMBER 19TH AND WILL BE CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC.
Community shows up to give input on walking and cycling around Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Biking is one of the most popular activities in Grand Junction, whether it’s in the mountains or on city streets. The city is looking for input from residents to put together a pedestrian and bicycle plan, due to that popularity. The city hosted an open house Wednesday evening at Lincoln Park Barn. The interactive open house featured a bike rodeo, door prizes and a bike decorating station.
