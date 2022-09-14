Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What’s the Deepest Lake in Colorado and How Deep Is It Really?
Colorado is known for having a plethora of amazing lakes to fish, paddle, and swim in, but we're ready to learn more. If you've ever wondered which of Colorado's many lakes is the deepest, look no further because your answer is about to be revealed. How Many Lakes Are in...
nbc11news.com
Tracking next system to move into the Western Slope
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Last night, a system changed its primary northwest track to an eastward path bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to Grand Junction. We got 0.12 inches of rainfall from the weather maker that moved the area last night. For today, conditions have remained dry throughout the entire day. We started this morning with perfect temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s and partly sunny skies. As the day progressed, skies began to open up, mainly sunny skies and temperatures rising into the mid-70s in Grand Junction.
What Ever Happened To Colorado’s Historic Needle’s Eye Tunnel?
During the early 1900s, dozens of trains traversed across the Denver, Northwestern & Pacific Railway, chugging their way through the Needle's Eye Tunnel, 11,660 feet above the ground in Gilpin County, Colorado. The railway itself was established in 1903 by Denver banker, David Moffat. At the time, it was the...
Elk Surround Vehicles On Colorado Highway + Charged at Truck
Rut season is upon us once again in Elk Country and they're in no mood for shenanigans from us humans. Every year from early to mid-September through October and even into early November during elk rut season (their mating season) the females get frisky and the males get cranky and aggressive and this is no time to test their patience.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KJCT8
Colorado Mountain Wine Festival: Grand Valley climate produces unique wines
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Saturday, Palisade hosted the Colorado Mountain Wine Festival, which brought people from all over the world to experience the wine scene in the Grand Valley. “We are here celebrating our 31st annual Colorado Mountain Wine Festival,” said Cassidee Shull, Executive Director at Colorado Association...
KJCT8
Colorado Mountain Wine Festival is back
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Raise your wine glasses. The Colorado Mountain Wine Festival is back. The wine fest began in 1992 and is now blown into a 5,000-attendee event. The wine industry plays a vital part in Palisade’s economic growth and sustainability. Organizers of the wine fest said...
Circles of Hell: The 10 Worst Parking Lots Around Grand Junction, Colorado
Which is worse? The traffic on roads like Patterson or North Avenue, or the way people drive in the parking lots at places like Peach Tree Center?. We asked you to tell us about the parking lots in and around Grand Junction that you can't stand. Maybe it's too crowded. Perhaps people drive like maniacs. Maybe it's the people on foot who are sometimes clueless?
This Colorado Town Named One Of America’s Best For Fall Colors
Fall is such a great season. As we get some relief from the heat and the craziness of summer, fall brings us not only those crisp days and evenings perfect for hoodies and a warm cup of your favorite beverage, but also Halloween and then the excitement of Thanksgiving and Christmas,
IN THIS ARTICLE
lamarledger.com
Winter is coming! Colorado mountains got their first dusting of snow Thursday
Denver’s weather may have broken heat records recently, but one of the first signs of the changing season has finally arrived. A few of Colorado’s ski resorts got their first dusting of snow Thursday, according to their excited social media accounts, and those resorts are now testing out snow-making equipment.
KJCT8
Three Colorado guides honored with National Bravery Award for daring glacial rescue
TELLURIDE, Colo. (KJCT) - Three Coloradans pulled off a daring 14 hour rescue of an injured climber trapped inside a glacial crevasse on the slopes of the highest peak in North America, earning them the Department of the Interior’s most prestigious award. Bill Allen, owner of guide company Mountain...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife hiring 40 rangers, wardens
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is looking to fill over 40 openings as soon as possible. These are full-time park ranger jobs and game warden jobs, all you need is a four-year degree.
Why A Napkin In Your Car Door Can Signal Danger For You In Colorado
There are a lot of crazy people in the world. I mean, we're all a little crazy, but there's a difference between a fun crazy and actual crazy out to try and hurt people crazy, and that's a big difference, and in this case, it's just one more thing that we all have to be aware of and extremely cognizant.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Drowning at Corn Lake Makes 2022 Deadliest Year Ever On Colorado Waters
It has been the deadliest year ever on Colorado waters. Three drownings over the weekend set a new record for water fatalities in Colorado bringing to 36 the number of people who have died on Colorado waters in 2022. The previous record was in 2020 when 34 people lost their lives. In 2021, the total number of fatalities was 22.
These Are The 10 Most Affordable Places To Live In Colorado
Nothing is cheap these days - that includes the cost of living. Those who don't actually live in Colorado might see the state as nothing more than a traveler's paradise (and perhaps, specifically for those looking to drop a lot of money), but those who live here (or, at the very least, have visited different parts of the state... and I'm talking beyond Aspen, Denver or *insert popular mountain town here*) know that Colorado, as a whole, has so much to offer.
KJCT8
KJCT SAFE TO TELL
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version. RENOVATIONS COMING TO FRUITA BIKE PARK. THE RENOVATIONS WILL START SEPTEMBER 19TH AND WILL BE CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC.
117-Year-Old Barn-Style House in Colorado is Pretty Affordable
The housing market has cooled down across the United States, some places more than others, but here in Colorado, although home prices have corrected themselves more in the Denver area, they've started to go down a little in other areas too. While there are a few more deals to be...
KJCT8
Community shows up to give input on walking and cycling around Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Biking is one of the most popular activities in Grand Junction, whether it’s in the mountains or on city streets. The city is looking for input from residents to put together a pedestrian and bicycle plan, due to that popularity. The city hosted an open house Wednesday evening at Lincoln Park Barn. The interactive open house featured a bike rodeo, door prizes and a bike decorating station.
When Will Colorado See the Fall Colors Change in 2022?
It's time to start watching for the bursts of fall colors to show up throughout Colorado. The summer heat seems to be fading fast and all things pumpkin are starting to show up all over the state. We had a long dry summer once again which can sometimes make the...
Shelter-in-Place Ordered at Grand Junction High School
According to the Grand Junction Police Department, before 11:30 a.m. today, officers issued a shelter-in-place order at the Grand Junction High School.
September snowflakes fly in parts of Colorado
It might be September but snow was spotted in several parts of the state on Thursday morning.
Comments / 0