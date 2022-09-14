Read full article on original website
Related
Britons of black and south Asian origin with dementia die younger, study finds
Britons of black and south Asian origin with dementia die younger and sooner after being diagnosed than white people, new research has found. South Asian people die 2.97 years younger, and black people 2.66 years younger, than their white counterparts, according to a study undertaken by academics from University College London and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.
bioengineer.org
UCLA researcher awarded National Academy of Medicine prize for work on genetics of autism
Dr. Daniel Geschwind, the Gordon and Virginia MacDonald Distinguished Professor of Human Genetics, Neurology and Psychiatry at UCLA, was awarded the National Academy of Medicine’s (NAM) 2022 Rhoda and Bernard Sarnat International Prize in Mental Health in recognition of his pioneering research and leadership in autism genetics. Dr. Daniel...
bioengineer.org
Scientists discover novel mechanism that causes rare brain disease
A rare but potentially debilitating brain disorder finally has a definitive cause, thanks to research teams working on opposite sides of the globe. A rare but potentially debilitating brain disorder finally has a definitive cause, thanks to research teams working on opposite sides of the globe. A mutation in the...
bioengineer.org
Cognitive health may benefit from balanced meal timing
Globally, there are approximately 55 million people who suffer from dementia, and the incidence of the disease has steadily increased. The number of the population is expected to triple by 2050, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. Dementia affects not only the quality of life of individuals, but also adds significant economic burdens to families and society.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bioengineer.org
Algorithm sheds new light on ICU patients’ consciousness
Visit a neurological ICU during a consultant’s morning rounds, and you’re likely to see physicians conducting painstaking tests to assess each patients’ level of consciousness. These tests are the only way to accurately gauge a patient’s prognosis, or to spot vital warning signs that a patient’s health is declining — but with each test taking as long as an hour to complete, they place an enormous burden on clinical teams.
bioengineer.org
T cells use force to destroy cancer cells
As a part of our immune defences, cytotoxic T cells – or killer T cells – seek out and destroy cells that are infected or cancerous. This process is essential for the body’s defence against diseases. As a part of our immune defences, cytotoxic T cells –...
bioengineer.org
Is it really healthy to restrict protein intake for kidney transplant recipients?
Osaka, Japan – Conventional wisdom holds that low protein intake is essential for kidney disease patients. However, scientists from Osaka Metropolitan University demonstrated that it might not always be the case with their recent study on the relationship between protein intake and skeletal muscle mass in kidney transplant recipients. Their findings were published in Clinical Nutrition.
bioengineer.org
Landscape and climate factors can predict prevalence of Lyme disease bacteria
Predicting Lyme disease hotspots can help public health officials guide resources and proactive messaging to the public. But the ecology of the disease is complex, involving various host animals, black-legged ticks that serve as a disease vector, the disease-causing agent itself, the bacteria Borrelia burgdorferi, and the environment in which they all live.
bioengineer.org
The blood pressure monitor of your dreams
Geckos can stick to just about anything, and their feet are helping Pitt researchers revolutionize how medical professionals can monitor blood pressure. Geckos can stick to just about anything, and their feet are helping Pitt researchers revolutionize how medical professionals can monitor blood pressure. The small reptilians’ toe pads are...
bioengineer.org
The physics of the premature lung: Why mechanical ventilation can harm preterm lungs
They have just published the results of their study in the journal Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology. During normal breathing, the diaphragm descends below the lungs with each breath. This causes the lungs to expand inside the chest, creating a negative pressure, or vacuum, in the lungs. To compensate for this negative pressure, air automatically flows into the lungs and the person breathes in. Mechanical ventilation involves pumping air into the lungs through a tube. The lungs then expand due to this positive pressure. “We assume that this positive pressure causes a slight compression of the lung tissue, whereas during normal breathing the lung is ‘pulled’ from the outside in order to create the expansion,” explains physicist Professor Mareike Zink, who conducted the interdisciplinary study on the physics of the premature lung together with her colleague Dr Mandy Laube from the neonatology research laboratory at the Faculty of Medicine.
bioengineer.org
Cleveland Clinic researchers discover new signal for triggering human immune response
September 15, 2022, CLEVELAND: Researchers from Cleveland Clinic’s Florida Research and Innovation Center (FRIC) found that disruption of a cellular structure, known as the actin cytoskeleton, is a “priming signal” for the body to respond to a virus. These findings, published in Cell this week, potentially lay the groundwork for development of new anti-viral vaccines and treatments.
bioengineer.org
New test can ID patients at risk of severe COVID-19, study finds
A genomic test being developed by a Charlottesville, Va., company can predict a patient’s risk of developing severe COVID-19, new research from UVA Health suggests. That information could help doctors identify patients at high risk for poor outcomes and quickly begin tailored treatment. A genomic test being developed by...
bioengineer.org
Aerobic exercise training promising for restoring function in individuals with multiple sclerosis-related thalamic atrophy
East Hanover, NJ. September 16, 2022. Thalamic atrophy needs to be considered in clinical studies of the functional abilities of individuals with multiple sclerosis, according to findings reported by a team of experts. The article, “Thalamic atrophy moderates associations among aerobic fitness, cognitive processing speed, and walking endurance,” was published in the Journal of Neurology on June 19, 2022 (doi: 10.1007/s00415-022-11205-9). Article link: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00415-022-11205-9.
bioengineer.org
Van Andel Institute awarded $7.9 million to continue role as Cancer Moonshot℠ Biobank Biorepository
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (Sept. 15, 2022) — Van Andel Institute’s Biorepository has been awarded a $7.9 million, five-year contract from the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health, to continue serving as the biorepository for the Cancer MoonshotSM Biobank study. The Institute has served as the Cancer MoonshotSM Biobank Biorepository since 2020, when it was awarded a two-year subcontract to develop the framework and protocols for this part of the initiative.
Comments / 0