They have just published the results of their study in the journal Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology. During normal breathing, the diaphragm descends below the lungs with each breath. This causes the lungs to expand inside the chest, creating a negative pressure, or vacuum, in the lungs. To compensate for this negative pressure, air automatically flows into the lungs and the person breathes in. Mechanical ventilation involves pumping air into the lungs through a tube. The lungs then expand due to this positive pressure. “We assume that this positive pressure causes a slight compression of the lung tissue, whereas during normal breathing the lung is ‘pulled’ from the outside in order to create the expansion,” explains physicist Professor Mareike Zink, who conducted the interdisciplinary study on the physics of the premature lung together with her colleague Dr Mandy Laube from the neonatology research laboratory at the Faculty of Medicine.

