Winnebago County, IL

Winnebago jail inmate died of ruptured ulcer, review finds

By John Clark
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A medical review has revealed that an inmate who died in custody at the Winnebago County Jail in April died from a ruptured ulcer.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, David Reimann was found unresponsive in his cell at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6th.

Video evidence showed Reimann experiencing medical issues between 1 p.m. and 1:56 p.m. that day, at which point he fell unconscious on his cell floor. At 2:13 p.m., a corrections officer looked in on him, and, noticing Reimann had not changed position when he returned at 2:30 p.m., summoned for help.

Reimann was taken to Swedish American Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:30 p.m.

A forensic autopsy later determined his cause of death was attributed to “peritonitis caused by ruptured duodenal ulcer.”

A toxicology report revealed Reimann had fentanyl, methadone, and cannabinoids in his system.

Reimann had been charged with Escape and Driving Under the Influence.

The Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force investigated Reimann’s death.

Comments / 12

Jamie Goedert
3d ago

yeah well I'm sure he tried to get help from the correction officer!!! and I'm sure the correction officer did not care!! they could care less what's going on in there. they feed slop. they checked my sugar and it was very high but they never gave me my insulin or metformin. they knew how sick I was and did not care. I threw up on the floor and she said clean it up. I have been in there 1 time for 1 night. the case was completely dropped though. but I ended up sick for 3 days! they do not care!

