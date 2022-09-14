First-in-Canada MOU between university of Ottawa and College of Family Physicians of Canada to advance global training and research

Read full article on original website
UCLA researcher awarded National Academy of Medicine prize for work on genetics of autism
Dr. Daniel Geschwind, the Gordon and Virginia MacDonald Distinguished Professor of Human Genetics, Neurology and Psychiatry at UCLA, was awarded the National Academy of Medicine’s (NAM) 2022 Rhoda and Bernard Sarnat International Prize in Mental Health in recognition of his pioneering research and leadership in autism genetics. Dr. Daniel...
Cleveland Clinic researchers discover new signal for triggering human immune response
September 15, 2022, CLEVELAND: Researchers from Cleveland Clinic’s Florida Research and Innovation Center (FRIC) found that disruption of a cellular structure, known as the actin cytoskeleton, is a “priming signal” for the body to respond to a virus. These findings, published in Cell this week, potentially lay the groundwork for development of new anti-viral vaccines and treatments.
Van Andel Institute awarded $7.9 million to continue role as Cancer Moonshot℠ Biobank Biorepository
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (Sept. 15, 2022) — Van Andel Institute’s Biorepository has been awarded a $7.9 million, five-year contract from the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health, to continue serving as the biorepository for the Cancer MoonshotSM Biobank study. The Institute has served as the Cancer MoonshotSM Biobank Biorepository since 2020, when it was awarded a two-year subcontract to develop the framework and protocols for this part of the initiative.
Cancer screening gaps highlight urgent need to address health inequities, according to NCCN policy summit
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA [September 16, 2022] — Today, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) hosted a policy summit to examine practice changes and trends in legislative and regulatory efforts that affect patient access to cancer screening and risk reduction. Speakers included Danielle Carnival, PhD, Coordinator, White House Moonshot Initiative; Lisa Richardson, MD, MPH, Director, Division of Cancer Prevention and Control, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); Philip Castle, PhD, MPH, Director, Division of Cancer Prevention, Senior Investigator, Division of Cancer Epidemiology and Genetics, National Cancer Institute (NCI); and Carol M. Mangione, MD, Chair, United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), Barbara A. Levey & Gerald S. Levey Distinguished Professor of Medicine and Public Health, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).
