First-in-Canada MOU between university of Ottawa and College of Family Physicians of Canada to advance global training and research

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (Sept. 15, 2022) — Van Andel Institute’s Biorepository has been awarded a $7.9 million, five-year contract from the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health, to continue serving as the biorepository for the Cancer MoonshotSM Biobank study. The Institute has served as the Cancer MoonshotSM Biobank Biorepository since 2020, when it was awarded a two-year subcontract to develop the framework and protocols for this part of the initiative.

