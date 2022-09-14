Read full article on original website
botetourtva.gov
Historic Greenfield Preservation Council Meeting - 9/20/22
The Historic Greenfield Preservation Council will meet on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 3pm in Room 229 of the Greenfield Education Center located at 57 S. Center Dr., Daleville, VA. The public is welcome to attend. The agenda can be found by clicking here.
botetourtva.gov
Real Estate and Personal Property Tax Payment Due Date November 1, 2022
County of Botetourt Important Tax Notice: Real Estate and Personal Property Tax Payment Due Date: November 1, 2022. Tax bills have been mailed insofar as possible; however, failure to receive a bill does not relieve the taxpayer of any additional charges of penalty or interest that will accrue under the law for late or non-payment of the tax assessment.
