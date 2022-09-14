ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Yardbarker

Michael Jordan Spotted With Lakers And Celtics Governors Jeanie Buss, Emilia Falazzari, And Wys Grousbeck During Cincoro Gold Launch: "Lakers And Celtics Can Get Along."

After his retirement, Michael Jordan has been part of many different business ventures. He is the current governor of the Charlotte Hornets and also founded the tequila brand Cincoro. Michael Jordan's Cincoro tequila brand is generally highly regarded. An alcohol expert previously offered positive comments about Michael Jordan's tequila, saying...
Yardbarker

Kobe Bryant Admitted He Played 1-On-1 Against Reggie Miller Because He Wanted To See His Strengths And Weaknesses And What He Could Exploit If They Ever Played In The NBA Finals

The Los Angeles Lakers have always had some of the most talented players play for them. Each decade, the Lakers seemingly get their hands on a generational talent which helps them win NBA titles. But by the end of the 1990s, the Lakers somehow managed to pair both Shaquille O'Neal...
Yardbarker

Sacramento Kings Waive Former Duke Star

View the original article to see embedded media. The Sacramento Kings will begin their 2022-23 NBA regular season in just 34 days. They will host the Portland Trail Blazers at home in California and try to end their 16-season playoff drought, which is currently the longest in the NBA. The...
Yardbarker

Devin Booker, Knicks trade talk grows after Robert Sarver news

The Phoenix Suns found themselves in the headlines for all the wrong reasons this week. On Tuesday, the NBA announced that Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver was being fined $10 million and will be suspended from all league matters for a period of one year. The punishment came on...
Yardbarker

Danny Ainge on why Jazz broke up Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert

The Utah Jazz cleaned house this summer. Under the direction of Danny Ainge, the CEO of basketball operations, they traded away both of their biggest stars in Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. In return, the Jazz walked away with nine new players, seven first round draft selections and three first...
Yardbarker

NBA Legend Has Advice For Anthony Davis

There is no doubt that the Los Angeles Lakers belong to LeBron James. James is the biggest name in basketball and one of the most popular, successful, and greatest NBA stars of all time, therefore he’s going to be the lead player for any team he is a part of.
Yardbarker

Former Knicks Head Coach Jeff Hornacek Returns to Utah

It's probably not the New York Knicks/Utah Jazz transaction many in Manhattan were hoping for, but it's here nonetheless. Utah finalized its new coaching staff under first-year man Will Hardy on Thursday, one that includes former Knicks boss Jeff Hornacek as a "coaching consultant." He'll help lead the Jazz into the post-Donovan Mitchell era, joining assistants Bryan Bailey, Alex Jensen, and Lamar Skeeter.
Yardbarker

Jazz, Lakers Talking Bojan Bogdanovic Trade

This isn’t the first time Bogdanovic has been linked to LA, as the sides have reportedly visited on several occasions. Along with the Lakers, Bogdanovic has drawn interest from the Suns, Mavericks and Knicks, according to multiple reports. Jazz GM Justin Zanik made it fairly clear that veterans such...
Yardbarker

NBA Analyst Has A Bold Celtics Prediction

There were a brief few days during the summer when it looked like Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics could possibly be traded to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. Of course, that didn’t pan out and Durant remained in Brooklyn while Brown is staying put in Boston. Even...
Yardbarker

Robert Horry Reveals He Was The First NBA Player To Record 100 Blocks, 100 Steals, And 100 Threes In A Season, Mistakenly Said Dirk Nowitzki Did It Next

Robert Horry is the definition of a 'winner' in the modern era of NBA basketball. The power forward was one of the early innovators of the 3-and-D role on the court, as Horry was a big man with a beautiful shooting stroke, hitting some amazing game-winners in his career. At the same time, he had active hands to force steals and the ability to roam and block shots.
NBA
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Shares How He Reacted After He Saw His Lakers Contract: “I’ve Never Seen So Many Zeros In My Life... When I Saw The $120 Million For Seven Years..."

Shaquille O'Neal's NBA career was full of interesting moments. The Big Diesel started off strong with big performances for the Orlando Magic, even helping them reach the 1995 NBA Finals, which they eventually lost against the Hakeem Olajuwon-led Houston Rockets. After his stint with the Magic became a bad situation,...
Yardbarker

Lakers Rookie Reveals When The Team Formed Their Group Chat, LeBron James Introduced Himself With A Single Emoji

The Los Angeles Lakers are getting ready to face a new NBA season where everybody's eyes will be on them. Following a tumultuous 2022-23 campaign, they are ready to bounce back, especially after bringing some new faces to the locker room. Besides the veterans that found their way to Crypto.com Arena, the Purple and Gold will have more pieces to rely on to have a successful season.
