Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Duo Twenty One Pilots Will Perform At The Vivint Smart Home ArenaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The Food Is Plentiful at The Cheesecake Factory at The City Creek CenterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Spotted With Lakers And Celtics Governors Jeanie Buss, Emilia Falazzari, And Wys Grousbeck During Cincoro Gold Launch: "Lakers And Celtics Can Get Along."
After his retirement, Michael Jordan has been part of many different business ventures. He is the current governor of the Charlotte Hornets and also founded the tequila brand Cincoro. Michael Jordan's Cincoro tequila brand is generally highly regarded. An alcohol expert previously offered positive comments about Michael Jordan's tequila, saying...
Yardbarker
Kobe Bryant Admitted He Played 1-On-1 Against Reggie Miller Because He Wanted To See His Strengths And Weaknesses And What He Could Exploit If They Ever Played In The NBA Finals
The Los Angeles Lakers have always had some of the most talented players play for them. Each decade, the Lakers seemingly get their hands on a generational talent which helps them win NBA titles. But by the end of the 1990s, the Lakers somehow managed to pair both Shaquille O'Neal...
Yardbarker
Sacramento Kings Waive Former Duke Star
View the original article to see embedded media. The Sacramento Kings will begin their 2022-23 NBA regular season in just 34 days. They will host the Portland Trail Blazers at home in California and try to end their 16-season playoff drought, which is currently the longest in the NBA. The...
Yardbarker
Devin Booker, Knicks trade talk grows after Robert Sarver news
The Phoenix Suns found themselves in the headlines for all the wrong reasons this week. On Tuesday, the NBA announced that Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver was being fined $10 million and will be suspended from all league matters for a period of one year. The punishment came on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Fluid Three-Point Shooting Form: "LeBron James Likes This"
The Los Angeles Lakers are all set for the 2022-23 NBA season. They have added a bunch of young players to the bench and have added Patrick Beverley to the roster to improve their defense. The only thing that has been left for them to take care of is the...
thesource.com
Stephen Jackson Says He Checks in Everywhere He Travels: ‘I Wanna Come Home to My Family’
Following the murder of PnB Rock, NBA champion Stephen Jackson revealed what he does to keep secure as he travels the nation: checks in. Speaking online, Jackson revealed he makes a phone call before he arrives anywhere. “I check in everywhere I go,” Jackson said. “Everywhere I go I call...
Yardbarker
Opinion: Why Haven't The Los Angeles Lakers Signed This Former 9th Overall Pick?
View the original article to see embedded media. The Los Angeles Lakers will play the second game of the 2022-23 NBA season when they visit the Golden State Warriors on October 18. Meanwhile, training camps begin in just under two seasons, so the season is getting close. On Wednesday, there...
Yardbarker
Danny Ainge on why Jazz broke up Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert
The Utah Jazz cleaned house this summer. Under the direction of Danny Ainge, the CEO of basketball operations, they traded away both of their biggest stars in Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. In return, the Jazz walked away with nine new players, seven first round draft selections and three first...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
NBA Legend Has Advice For Anthony Davis
There is no doubt that the Los Angeles Lakers belong to LeBron James. James is the biggest name in basketball and one of the most popular, successful, and greatest NBA stars of all time, therefore he’s going to be the lead player for any team he is a part of.
John Stockton's Son Signs With NBA Team
On Friday, the Indiana Pacers announced that they had signed four new players, one of whom is David Stockton. He is the son of Basketball Hall of Famer John Stockton, who played for the Utah Jazz.
Yardbarker
Former NBA Player Confirms Kyrie Irving Disrespected Steve Nash At Nash's House, Their Relationship Is Beyond Repairable
Following his stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kyrie Irving has been more involved in drama than actually playing basketball. The star point guard has made the headlines on several occasions for not trusting his teammates or simply being sidelined for his beliefs. But many expected Irving to get on the...
Yardbarker
Ryan Fitzpatrick says Tom Brady showed him 'zero respect,' wouldn't shake his hand
Longtime NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick sounded off on Tom Brady during an appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast this week, saying Brady had "zero respect" for him and wouldn't shake his hand after games. Fitzpatrick recalled the Bills' 34-31 win over the Patriots in 2011, when Brady threw four...
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Former Knicks Head Coach Jeff Hornacek Returns to Utah
It's probably not the New York Knicks/Utah Jazz transaction many in Manhattan were hoping for, but it's here nonetheless. Utah finalized its new coaching staff under first-year man Will Hardy on Thursday, one that includes former Knicks boss Jeff Hornacek as a "coaching consultant." He'll help lead the Jazz into the post-Donovan Mitchell era, joining assistants Bryan Bailey, Alex Jensen, and Lamar Skeeter.
Yardbarker
Jazz, Lakers Talking Bojan Bogdanovic Trade
This isn’t the first time Bogdanovic has been linked to LA, as the sides have reportedly visited on several occasions. Along with the Lakers, Bogdanovic has drawn interest from the Suns, Mavericks and Knicks, according to multiple reports. Jazz GM Justin Zanik made it fairly clear that veterans such...
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Has A Bold Celtics Prediction
There were a brief few days during the summer when it looked like Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics could possibly be traded to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. Of course, that didn’t pan out and Durant remained in Brooklyn while Brown is staying put in Boston. Even...
NBA Scout Speaks On Bojan Bogdanovic As Dallas Mavericks Trade Target
Heading into 2022 NBA training camp, the Dallas Mavericks are still on the hunt for some upgrades to their lineup. One player that they have been linked to recently is Bojan Bogdanovic of the Utah Jazz. Bogdanovic is entering the final year of his contract and will earn $19.5 million....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley After His First Lakers Practice: "I'm Not Here Trying To Change The Culture... My Thing Has Always Been Camaraderie, Team, Team, Team."
As shocking as it may sound, the Los Angeles Lakers missed not only the playoffs but also the play-in tournament last season. For a team that had LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook on the roster, it was a really underwhelming performance. Now ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season,...
Yardbarker
Robert Horry Reveals He Was The First NBA Player To Record 100 Blocks, 100 Steals, And 100 Threes In A Season, Mistakenly Said Dirk Nowitzki Did It Next
Robert Horry is the definition of a 'winner' in the modern era of NBA basketball. The power forward was one of the early innovators of the 3-and-D role on the court, as Horry was a big man with a beautiful shooting stroke, hitting some amazing game-winners in his career. At the same time, he had active hands to force steals and the ability to roam and block shots.
NBA・
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Shares How He Reacted After He Saw His Lakers Contract: “I’ve Never Seen So Many Zeros In My Life... When I Saw The $120 Million For Seven Years..."
Shaquille O'Neal's NBA career was full of interesting moments. The Big Diesel started off strong with big performances for the Orlando Magic, even helping them reach the 1995 NBA Finals, which they eventually lost against the Hakeem Olajuwon-led Houston Rockets. After his stint with the Magic became a bad situation,...
Yardbarker
Lakers Rookie Reveals When The Team Formed Their Group Chat, LeBron James Introduced Himself With A Single Emoji
The Los Angeles Lakers are getting ready to face a new NBA season where everybody's eyes will be on them. Following a tumultuous 2022-23 campaign, they are ready to bounce back, especially after bringing some new faces to the locker room. Besides the veterans that found their way to Crypto.com Arena, the Purple and Gold will have more pieces to rely on to have a successful season.
Comments / 0