Lubbock, TX

Accused of abusing 3-year-olds, Lubbock man locked up facing charges from FBI

By Samantha Jarpe
 3 days ago

WARNING: Some details in the story below may be disturbing. Reader discretion is advised.

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was federally charged and accused of producing child pornography of two 3-year-old children, according to an FBI affidavit.

Dallas Hernandez, 25, was arrested August 31. He was also charged with sexual performance of a child under 14, a state charge.

According to court records, several video files were reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children by the messaging app Kik.

The files were sent on February 15, 2021, court records said.

According to the affidavit, the IP address used to send the videos was linked to Hernandez in May 2021.

In July 2022, another CyberTip from NCMEC was sent to the Lubbock Police Department on July 5 of this year, according to court documents.

On August 29, while preparing a search warrant, an LPD detective determined some of the videos in the first group of files sent by NCMEC “were child pornography videos he made with two 3-year-old children he had access to,” the affidavit said.

There were five videos described in the affidavit.

According to court documents, in one video, Hernandez is forcing a child to perform a sex act on him. The child is quoted as saying, “This is nasty, it’s nasty.”

When law enforcement interviewed Hernandez, he said he was responsible for producing the videos of the two three-year-old children, according to court documents.

On Wednesday, Hernandez was ordered to remain in custody without bond before his trial. He remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

