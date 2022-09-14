Diamonds And Pearls: A Look At The Special Pieces Kate Middleton And Meghan Markle Wore To The Queen's Procession

Read full article on original website
Related
Five things to know about the queen's coffin procession
The ceremonial processions taking Queen Elizabeth II's coffin to London's Westminster Abbey and then towards her burial place at Windsor reflect the ancient traditions of the British monarchy. Some detachments from other regiments in Britain and from the armed forces of the Commonwealth, a group of countries headed by the British monarch, will rejoin the funeral procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner near Buckingham Palace.
buzzfeednews.com
Here's The Schedule For Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
Buckingham Palace has released the official schedule for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday, Sept. 19. The UK government is expected to release its own guidance concerning arrangements for the funeral processions in London and Windsor. This post will be updated to reflect any additional information. MONDAY, SEPT. 19.
Live updates: First lady of Ukraine in London to honor queen
LONDON — U.S. President Joe Biden called Queen Elizabeth II “decent” and “honorable” as he signed a condolence book Sunday, saying his heart went out to the royal family. The president and first lady are in London to pay their respects to the queen, who is lying in state at Westminster Hall. Biden sat down at a simple table draped in blue with a framed photo of the queen and bouquet of white flowers and wrote a note in the book before speaking briefly. He said the queen treated people with dignity.
buzzfeednews.com
King Charles III And Prince William Made A Surprise Visit To The Line Of People Waiting To Pay Their Respects To The Queen
The crowd cheered "hip hip, hooray" as the royals shook hands with those lined up outside Westminster Hall, where the Queen's coffin is on display 24 hours a day. King Charles III and Prince William made a surprise visit on Saturday to the queue of mourners waiting to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II in London.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ezra Miller Has A 'Messiah' Complex, Controls 'Court Harem' Of Young Women, Report Claims
A new Vanity Fair report paints a disturbing picture of the star, who allegedly refers to themselves as "Jesus and the devil."
Bolsonaro uses visit to London for Queen’s funeral as ‘election soapbox’
Speaking from the balcony of his ambassador’s home, Brazilian president rounds on leftists, abortion and ‘gender ideology’
Mourners dash for last chance to join queue for the Queen’s lying in state
A potential 14-hour wait and an official warning did not deter families from participating in a ‘historic moment’
Camila Cabello Defended Her Role As A Judge On "The Voice" Despite Feeling "Imposter Syndrome Sometimes"
"These little tips and tricks that didn't just come from the competition show but from my whole vibe, my whole 10-year vibe."
UEFA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
buzzfeednews.com
Some People Are Anxious And Frustrated That Their Doctor’s Appointments Have Been Canceled For The Queen’s Funeral
Francesca had been anxiously waiting to speak with her doctor on Monday at her annual cancer checkup about some recent abnormal blood tests. Following her diagnosis with thyroid cancer in 2018, these routine checkups are “to make sure my cancer hasn’t come back,” she said. But, due to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the 33-year-old’s appointment was canceled.
Comments / 0