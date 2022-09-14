More rain showers possible on Thursday

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Weather changes are pushing into Colorado bringing cooler temperatures and scattered showers and storms.

Showers and storms will push east across the mountains on Wednesday afternoon making their way towards the Front Range by mid-afternoon. The mountains will see the heaviest rainfall with over 0.5 inches possible in isolated spots.

Metro Denver and the Front Range will see scattered showers and storms on and off Wednesday night before clearing late into the evening.

Temperatures will hit the upper 70s on Thursday with another round of afternoon and evening showers. The best chance for rain in Denver will come after 3 p.m.

Friday will be drier with only a 10% chance for an isolated shower or storm. There will be highs in the low 80s that afternoon.

It will be a beautiful weekend ahead in Denver with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Dry weather will stay in the forecast from Saturday through Tuesday.

