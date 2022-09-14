ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX31 Denver

More rain showers possible on Thursday

By Jessica Lebel
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35aSjX_0hvTHkTJ00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Weather changes are pushing into Colorado bringing cooler temperatures and scattered showers and storms.

Showers and storms will push east across the mountains on Wednesday afternoon making their way towards the Front Range by mid-afternoon. The mountains will see the heaviest rainfall with over 0.5 inches possible in isolated spots.

Metro Denver and the Front Range will see scattered showers and storms on and off Wednesday night before clearing late into the evening.

Temperatures will hit the upper 70s on Thursday with another round of afternoon and evening showers. The best chance for rain in Denver will come after 3 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nHUMX_0hvTHkTJ00

Friday will be drier with only a 10% chance for an isolated shower or storm. There will be highs in the low 80s that afternoon.

It will be a beautiful weekend ahead in Denver with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Dry weather will stay in the forecast from Saturday through Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX31 Denver

Warm and dry end to weekend

After a few evening showers, skies will clear over Denver Saturday night with seasonal lows in the lower 50s. Mostly sunny skies are back for Sunday afternoon with above-average highs.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado#The Front Range#Nexstar Media Inc
lamarledger.com

Winter is coming! Colorado mountains got their first dusting of snow Thursday

Denver’s weather may have broken heat records recently, but one of the first signs of the changing season has finally arrived. A few of Colorado’s ski resorts got their first dusting of snow Thursday, according to their excited social media accounts, and those resorts are now testing out snow-making equipment.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Snow reportedly fall on some Colorado peaks, according to NWS

The National Weather Service reports that "flurries are flying starting around 12,000 feet," in a tweet sent out around 9:45 AM on Thursday morning. The service warns travelers to be aware of changing conditions on high elevation mountain passes, including an image that shows precipitation at the Alpine Visitor Center in Rocky Mountain National Park. The National Weather Service wasn't the only group to report snowfall. Copper Mountain also reports that they're getting their first dusting of the year at the top of the Excelerator...
COLORADO STATE
wbrc.com

Sheriff: 2 small planes collide mid-air near Denver, 3 dead

LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — Two small airplanes collided in midair near Denver on Saturday, killing three people, authorities said. It wasn’t known what might have caused the crash between the four-seater Cessna 172 and the Sonex Xenos, a light, aluminum, homebuilt aircraft that can seat two. Nearby residents...
DENVER, CO
95 Rock KKNN

These Are The 10 Most Affordable Places To Live In Colorado

Nothing is cheap these days - that includes the cost of living. Those who don't actually live in Colorado might see the state as nothing more than a traveler's paradise (and perhaps, specifically for those looking to drop a lot of money), but those who live here (or, at the very least, have visited different parts of the state... and I'm talking beyond Aspen, Denver or *insert popular mountain town here*) know that Colorado, as a whole, has so much to offer.
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy