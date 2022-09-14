ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Storms around, but not as wet in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fall, is that you? For the first time since the first week of August, the Orlando International Airport failed to reach 90° or hotter. With a breeze off of the Atlantic and a partly cloudy sky early, that could happen again Sunday. [TRENDING: Oviedo couple...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Downpours, storms get started earlier in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Interior Central Florida will have a shot to stay out of the 90s for the first time in about six weeks. That’s because of extra cloud cover and an earlier start to storms. Expected downpours and a few rumbles of thunder to sneak on shore...
ENVIRONMENT
click orlando

Wicked weather spawns possible scud cloud over Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. – A picture captured in Orlando Thursday shows a large, ominous-looking cloud forming over Walt Disney World’s EPCOT park. The picture was taken near EPCOT by Andrew Klatt, of Timberlake, Ohio. [TRENDING: Here’s when Florida’s minimum wage will go up again | Chick-fil-A employee fights off...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

More storms strike Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances once again will be sky-high across Central Florida. Expect a 70% coverage of rain from Friday through Sunday. The risk for strong storms includes lightning and heavy rain. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Rain chances will be at 60% on...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
WESH

How to stay vigilant during hurricane season

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — With such a slow hurricane season in Central Florida so far, it’s easy for us to let our storm readiness slide. “You’ve gotta keep people prepared for that because a lot of them don’t listen. And they should,” said Shari Bellm of Brevard County.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

WATCH: Bird migration captured on Florida weather radar

ORLANDO, Fla. – Weather radar can “see” much more than just the weather. The radar, located in Melbourne, picked up the likely migration of songbirds Thursday evening that made a pit stop in and around the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge. A large fallout, birds taking a...
MELBOURNE, FL
torquenews.com

Is Tesla Planning a Giga Factory in Florida?

Tesla could be planning a giga factory in Orlando, Florida. Here's one person's opinion on why this is a good idea. Elon Musk said that Tesla would most likely announce a new giga factory later in 2022. According to Warren Redlich, here's why a giga factory in Orlando, FL makes sense.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Crystals#Atmospheric#The Sound Of Thunder#Kroger
Outsider.com

Baby Alligators Hatch From Eggs in Florida Wildlife Park: VIDEO

With hatching season in full swing, baby alligators were seen making their debut in Florida Wildlife park, Gatorland Orlando. A video of the baby alligators’ hatching was sent to FOX 35. The media outlet revealed that a Gatorland spokesperson shared that most gators hatch between the middle of August and the beginning of September. A female gator typically lays between 35-40 eggs in their nests.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando rowers honor young victims of deadly boating accident

ORLANDO, Fla. - Members of Central Florida’s rowing community are honoring and commemorating the victims of Thursday’s deadly boating accident on Lake Fairview. "This is a community," said Beth Schumacher, with the group Warriors on Water, "we are in support of others. We see each other on the water on a daily, weekly, basis, and we are here in support and honor of the families affected by this tragedy."
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
click orlando

TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Fiona now a Category 1 hurricane as it impacts Puerto Rico

ORLANDO, Fla. – What was once Tropical Storm Fiona has strengthened in the Caribbean to become a Category 1 hurricane, continuing on its path over Puerto Rico. [TRENDING: Oviedo couple lose almost everything in house fire, asking for community help | TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Tropical Storm Fiona Moving Through Caribbean | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
ENVIRONMENT
click orlando

Is it going to rain again in Central Florida? Yep

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances continue to be high in Central Florida. Expect a 70% coverage of rain from Thursday through Saturday. Rain chances will be at 60% on Sunday. Flood advisories were put into effect for Brevard County until 7:15 p.m. and Orange County until 8:30 p.m. A flood warning was in effect for Flagler County until 8 p.m.
ORLANDO, FL
Joe Mertens

This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Flamingo Road Nursery website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. With Fall right around the corner, you might want to start looking into all the fall festivals that are in your area.
DAVIE, FL
WESH

Orlando community hosts vigil for young rower found dead after boat capsized

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Members of Orlando's rowing community hosted a vigil today for the young rower who died after their boat capsized in Lake Fairview this week. Anyone that has ever been a part of any sport or similar activity knows that the athletes and families involved in that sport quickly become a very tight-knit community, and that's what it is like within the rowing community here in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Rain moves across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing high rain chances once again across Central Florida. A Flood Advisory is in effect for Brevard County until 9:00 p.m. Expect rain chances up to 80% on Tuesday. Rain chances will continue at 80% on Wednesday and 70% for Thursday, Friday and for Saturday.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Hurricane center tabs tropical wave as Invest 96L. Here’s what to know

ORLANDO, Fla. – The tropics continue to bubble, with the National Hurricane Center keeping tabs on two tropical waves, one of which has been designated as Invest 96L. Invest 96L is between the west coast of Africa and the Windward Islands and continues to produce a concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy