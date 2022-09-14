Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
click orlando
Storms around, but not as wet in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Fall, is that you? For the first time since the first week of August, the Orlando International Airport failed to reach 90° or hotter. With a breeze off of the Atlantic and a partly cloudy sky early, that could happen again Sunday. [TRENDING: Oviedo couple...
click orlando
Downpours, storms get started earlier in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Interior Central Florida will have a shot to stay out of the 90s for the first time in about six weeks. That’s because of extra cloud cover and an earlier start to storms. Expected downpours and a few rumbles of thunder to sneak on shore...
click orlando
Wicked weather spawns possible scud cloud over Disney World
ORLANDO, Fla. – A picture captured in Orlando Thursday shows a large, ominous-looking cloud forming over Walt Disney World’s EPCOT park. The picture was taken near EPCOT by Andrew Klatt, of Timberlake, Ohio. [TRENDING: Here’s when Florida’s minimum wage will go up again | Chick-fil-A employee fights off...
click orlando
More storms strike Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances once again will be sky-high across Central Florida. Expect a 70% coverage of rain from Friday through Sunday. The risk for strong storms includes lightning and heavy rain. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Rain chances will be at 60% on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WESH
How to stay vigilant during hurricane season
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — With such a slow hurricane season in Central Florida so far, it’s easy for us to let our storm readiness slide. “You’ve gotta keep people prepared for that because a lot of them don’t listen. And they should,” said Shari Bellm of Brevard County.
click orlando
WATCH: Bird migration captured on Florida weather radar
ORLANDO, Fla. – Weather radar can “see” much more than just the weather. The radar, located in Melbourne, picked up the likely migration of songbirds Thursday evening that made a pit stop in and around the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge. A large fallout, birds taking a...
iheart.com
Never Change Florida: Massive Gator Seen Strapped To SUV On Highway
"The roped reptile was spotted on I-95 just south of Melbourne on Saturday by Karen Kress. The gator appeared to be real, and was tied up snout to tail, and did not appear to be alive. It is currently alligator hunting season in Florida, which began on Aug. 15 and...
torquenews.com
Is Tesla Planning a Giga Factory in Florida?
Tesla could be planning a giga factory in Orlando, Florida. Here's one person's opinion on why this is a good idea. Elon Musk said that Tesla would most likely announce a new giga factory later in 2022. According to Warren Redlich, here's why a giga factory in Orlando, FL makes sense.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Baby Alligators Hatch From Eggs in Florida Wildlife Park: VIDEO
With hatching season in full swing, baby alligators were seen making their debut in Florida Wildlife park, Gatorland Orlando. A video of the baby alligators’ hatching was sent to FOX 35. The media outlet revealed that a Gatorland spokesperson shared that most gators hatch between the middle of August and the beginning of September. A female gator typically lays between 35-40 eggs in their nests.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando rowers honor young victims of deadly boating accident
ORLANDO, Fla. - Members of Central Florida’s rowing community are honoring and commemorating the victims of Thursday’s deadly boating accident on Lake Fairview. "This is a community," said Beth Schumacher, with the group Warriors on Water, "we are in support of others. We see each other on the water on a daily, weekly, basis, and we are here in support and honor of the families affected by this tragedy."
SpaceX plans for another Falcon 9 launch attempt, here’s when you can look up
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Update: SpaceX reschedules its Falcon 9 launch date to Sunday, Sept. 18 at 8:18 p.m. Eastern Time, but the reason for this change was not given. After multiple launch attempts scrubbed this week, SpaceX plans to launch its Falcon 9 rocket Saturday night. >>> STREAM...
wmfe.org
Central Florida gets ready to welcome Puerto Rican evacuees again, if necessary, as Fiona threatens
Leaders who helped Central Florida welcome evacuees after Hurricane Maria are getting ready in case they’re needed again, as Tropical Storm Fiona is expected to bring high winds and flooding to Puerto Rico this weekend. The community leaders and government officials came together in person and via Zoom Friday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Fiona now a Category 1 hurricane as it impacts Puerto Rico
ORLANDO, Fla. – What was once Tropical Storm Fiona has strengthened in the Caribbean to become a Category 1 hurricane, continuing on its path over Puerto Rico. [TRENDING: Oviedo couple lose almost everything in house fire, asking for community help | TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Tropical Storm Fiona Moving Through Caribbean | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
click orlando
Is it going to rain again in Central Florida? Yep
ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances continue to be high in Central Florida. Expect a 70% coverage of rain from Thursday through Saturday. Rain chances will be at 60% on Sunday. Flood advisories were put into effect for Brevard County until 7:15 p.m. and Orange County until 8:30 p.m. A flood warning was in effect for Flagler County until 8 p.m.
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Flamingo Road Nursery website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. With Fall right around the corner, you might want to start looking into all the fall festivals that are in your area.
WESH
Orlando community hosts vigil for young rower found dead after boat capsized
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Members of Orlando's rowing community hosted a vigil today for the young rower who died after their boat capsized in Lake Fairview this week. Anyone that has ever been a part of any sport or similar activity knows that the athletes and families involved in that sport quickly become a very tight-knit community, and that's what it is like within the rowing community here in Orlando.
click orlando
LIVE RADAR: Rain moves across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing high rain chances once again across Central Florida. A Flood Advisory is in effect for Brevard County until 9:00 p.m. Expect rain chances up to 80% on Tuesday. Rain chances will continue at 80% on Wednesday and 70% for Thursday, Friday and for Saturday.
Happening Saturday: Farm Share food giveaway in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Some Orange County families will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Saturday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Orlando. Organizers said the giveaway will...
click orlando
Hurricane center tabs tropical wave as Invest 96L. Here’s what to know
ORLANDO, Fla. – The tropics continue to bubble, with the National Hurricane Center keeping tabs on two tropical waves, one of which has been designated as Invest 96L. Invest 96L is between the west coast of Africa and the Windward Islands and continues to produce a concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms.
Popular NY-based Puerto Rican Restaurant To Debut in Central Florida
Mr. Alonzo tells What Now Orlando that the Orlando location will open in mid-October.
Comments / 1