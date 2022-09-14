ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Red and Black

Bowers barrels through Gamecocks with 3 touchdowns

In a day filled with standout performances for Georgia, sophomore tight end Brock Bowers may have had the most dominant game. Even though he only handled the ball six times, he amassed 126 yards and three touchdowns—two receiving and one rushing. One of those catches resulted in the longest play of the contest—a 78-yard pass to the house—which pushed the team ahead 31-0.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Halftime observations: Georgia leads South Carolina 24-0

The Georgia Bulldogs lead 24-0 at halftime of their SEC opener against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:. Due to an ankle injury sustained in last weekend’s game versus Samford, sophomore wide receiver AD Mitchell did not travel with the team to Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
Red and Black

Stacey Abrams speaks at UCWGA labor rally

The United Campus Workers of Georgia held a labor rally Saturday afternoon in College Square, which brought the attention of many Georgians, including the special guest, Stacey Abrams, who spoke at the event. “Voting is not magic, voting is medicine,” Abrams said. “And we’ve got some ills we need to...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

VIDEO: Athens Pridefest

Athens Pridefest returned on September 17, 2022. Kelly is the video desk editor at The Red & Black, where she leads the video desk and covers both Athens and UGA events. In her free time, she can be found reviewing films on Letterboxd.
ATHENS, GA
cbs4indy.com

Closest national parks to Indianapolis

Story name: Closest national parks to Indianapolis. Description: Stacker compiled a list of the closest national parks to Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area. Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to safely enjoy nature descended onto parks when they reopened.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
showmegrantcounty.com

Hoosier History Comes to Life at Mississinewa 1812

Oct. 7 – 9 Mississinewa 1812 in Grant County is the largest living history event in the country, depicting the War of 1812. The weekend long, family-friendly event features a Battle of Mississinewa reenactment, British and American military encampments, a Native American village, a wilderness camp, a voyagers camp and a river town. Featuring several merchants, artisans and food vendors, the River Town is expansive.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Strong storms headed towards Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Most of Sunday will be dry throughout the day. Then Sunday evening into early Monday strong storms will be headed towards Indiana. Super warm days are ahead as we wrap up the summer season in Indiana. But just as quickly as we warm our air temperatures to the low 90s, a sharp drop in heat will follow. Storms late Sunday night.
INDIANA STATE
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

How Do Most Indianapolis Truck Accidents Happen?

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) provides annual reports on the number of crashes that occur, and that result in traffic fatalities. Truck crashes are among the statistics reported to the NHTSA each year. Thousands of large trucks drive through the State of Indiana every day and through the central Indianapolis area. Indianapolis, Indiana, a central U.S. location, provides the freeway access many truck drivers need when driving across the state or the country. Unfortunately, many truck crashes injure drivers or passengers in other vehicles. Traffic fatalities on roadways in Indiana and Indianapolis sometimes involve large trucks.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
nomadlawyer.org

Anderson: 7 Best Places To Visit In Anderson, Indiana

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Anderson Indiana. Anderson, Indiana is a small city that is under-appreciated and bursting with opportunity. It is an ideal ground for starting fresh. Anderson is located in Madison County, just north of Indianapolis. It is the county seat of Madison County and has a population of 54,520.
ANDERSON, IN
foodieflashpacker.com

The 5 Best Downtown Carmel Indiana Restaurants

Downtown Carmel, Indiana, is a vibrant cultural hub with year-round festivals and events. Its location is north of Indianapolis. With the combination of music, entertainment, food, and theater offered in this small town environment, from delicious restaurants to family-friendly activities, Downtown Carmel is genuinely one of a kind. The downtown...
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
INDIANA STATE
Red and Black

Q&A with Cafe Racer owner Chris Hart

Located only 10 minutes outside of Athens, Cafe Racer Coffee + Donuts has become a local favorite since opening in 2018. Cafe Racer currently serves its menu out of a trailer-style building in Oglethorpe County and a full-service food truck, but the business is bringing its famous coffee and doughnuts to West Broad Street at a bigger, permanent building soon.
ATHENS, GA

