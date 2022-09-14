Read full article on original website
Postgame observations: Georgia routs South Carolina 48-7 in SEC Opener
Georgia defeated South Carolina 48-7 on Saturday in its SEC opener and first road game of the season. Georgia is now 3-0 on the season, while South Carolina falls to 1-2. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:. Rhythm in the run game. After struggling to get the...
Georgia football report card: Grading position groups after 48-7 win in South Carolina
Georgia defeated South Carolina 48-7 in the Bulldogs’ first SEC matchup of the 2022 season. Following the game, football writer John James graded each position group’s performance. Quarterbacks. Stetson Bennett had another excellent outing in his third game of the season, throwing for 284 yards and a pair...
Bowers barrels through Gamecocks with 3 touchdowns
In a day filled with standout performances for Georgia, sophomore tight end Brock Bowers may have had the most dominant game. Even though he only handled the ball six times, he amassed 126 yards and three touchdowns—two receiving and one rushing. One of those catches resulted in the longest play of the contest—a 78-yard pass to the house—which pushed the team ahead 31-0.
Halftime observations: Georgia leads South Carolina 24-0
The Georgia Bulldogs lead 24-0 at halftime of their SEC opener against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:. Due to an ankle injury sustained in last weekend’s game versus Samford, sophomore wide receiver AD Mitchell did not travel with the team to Columbia.
Stacey Abrams speaks at UCWGA labor rally
The United Campus Workers of Georgia held a labor rally Saturday afternoon in College Square, which brought the attention of many Georgians, including the special guest, Stacey Abrams, who spoke at the event. “Voting is not magic, voting is medicine,” Abrams said. “And we’ve got some ills we need to...
VIDEO: Athens Pridefest
Athens Pridefest returned on September 17, 2022. Kelly is the video desk editor at The Red & Black, where she leads the video desk and covers both Athens and UGA events. In her free time, she can be found reviewing films on Letterboxd.
Indy business named home of ‘absolute best ribs in Indiana’
INDIANAPOLIS — They may be cooked low and slow, but once you put a plate of fall-off-the-bone ribs on the table — they can disappear fast. Mashed is looking at the absolute best ribs each state has to offer. And according to its list, you can’t get better ribs in the Hoosier state than at […]
cbs4indy.com
Closest national parks to Indianapolis
Story name: Closest national parks to Indianapolis. Description: Stacker compiled a list of the closest national parks to Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area. Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to safely enjoy nature descended onto parks when they reopened.
'It is a dangerous path but it is so important'; Indiana doctor will continue performing abortions
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — Indiana has become the first state to in-act a new abortion ban, since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. As of Sept. 15, Senate Bill 1 bans most abortions, except in cases of rape, incest, fetal anomaly or if the mother is at risk of serious injury or death.
showmegrantcounty.com
Hoosier History Comes to Life at Mississinewa 1812
Oct. 7 – 9 Mississinewa 1812 in Grant County is the largest living history event in the country, depicting the War of 1812. The weekend long, family-friendly event features a Battle of Mississinewa reenactment, British and American military encampments, a Native American village, a wilderness camp, a voyagers camp and a river town. Featuring several merchants, artisans and food vendors, the River Town is expansive.
cbs4indy.com
Strong storms headed towards Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Most of Sunday will be dry throughout the day. Then Sunday evening into early Monday strong storms will be headed towards Indiana. Super warm days are ahead as we wrap up the summer season in Indiana. But just as quickly as we warm our air temperatures to the low 90s, a sharp drop in heat will follow. Storms late Sunday night.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
How Do Most Indianapolis Truck Accidents Happen?
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) provides annual reports on the number of crashes that occur, and that result in traffic fatalities. Truck crashes are among the statistics reported to the NHTSA each year. Thousands of large trucks drive through the State of Indiana every day and through the central Indianapolis area. Indianapolis, Indiana, a central U.S. location, provides the freeway access many truck drivers need when driving across the state or the country. Unfortunately, many truck crashes injure drivers or passengers in other vehicles. Traffic fatalities on roadways in Indiana and Indianapolis sometimes involve large trucks.
nomadlawyer.org
Anderson: 7 Best Places To Visit In Anderson, Indiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Anderson Indiana. Anderson, Indiana is a small city that is under-appreciated and bursting with opportunity. It is an ideal ground for starting fresh. Anderson is located in Madison County, just north of Indianapolis. It is the county seat of Madison County and has a population of 54,520.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Downtown Carmel Indiana Restaurants
Downtown Carmel, Indiana, is a vibrant cultural hub with year-round festivals and events. Its location is north of Indianapolis. With the combination of music, entertainment, food, and theater offered in this small town environment, from delicious restaurants to family-friendly activities, Downtown Carmel is genuinely one of a kind. The downtown...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis once hosted a Confederate prisoner camp
We’re taking a look back at Indiana history. All this week, News 8’s Adam Pinsker is taking a look at Indiana’s role in the Civil War. This is the fourth of five entries in our latest INside Story series. Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3...
WISH-TV
10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
WISH-TV
Storm Track 8 meteorologist Tara Hastings announces pregnancy with second child
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Storm Track 8 meteorologist Tara Hastings visited “All Indiana” on Thursday with a special announcement!. Watch to see her fun fall forecast turn out to be a pregnancy announcement.
Operation Football scores - Sept. 16, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around the state of Indiana on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022:. Purdue Polytechnic Englewood vs. Indpls Attucks, ccd.
Q&A with Cafe Racer owner Chris Hart
Located only 10 minutes outside of Athens, Cafe Racer Coffee + Donuts has become a local favorite since opening in 2018. Cafe Racer currently serves its menu out of a trailer-style building in Oglethorpe County and a full-service food truck, but the business is bringing its famous coffee and doughnuts to West Broad Street at a bigger, permanent building soon.
WISH-TV
Competitive eaters ‘The Hungry Couple’ to take on tenderloin challenge
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jumbo breaded tenderloins are an Indiana tradition. Two competitive eaters — who also happen to be husband and wife — will get a taste of this tradition on Friday in a very special, very tasty competition. Competitive eater Miki Sudo and her husband, Nick...
