ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
earth.com

Massive global failures to control the Covid pandemic

A new report has been released by the Lancet Covid-19 Commission – a group of 28 international experts in epidemiology, vaccinology, public policy, and international cooperation established in 2020. According to the report, the death toll from Covid-19 is “both a profound tragedy and a massive global failure at multiple levels.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Thailand warns of increases in dengue fever and hand, foot and mouth disease

Officials from the Thailand Department of Disease Control (DDC) are advising the public to be aware of diseases such as dengue fever, hand-foot-mouth disease and other potential illnesses that could intensify during the rainy season. Government Deputy Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul urged people to see a doctor immediately if they experience...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Director General#The Who#Linus Covid#General Health#Un#U N#The United Nations#Reuters
MedicalXpress

Common childhood bug 'hyped up as tomato flu'

Leading clinicians and medical researchers in India say they are aghast at the media reports that portray hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD)—a common, relatively mild, viral infection afflicting children—as caused by a new virus responsible for what is dubbed "tomato flu." The reports appear to originate from...
WORLD
The Independent

Polio in US: What we know and what the symptoms are

In the middle of the 1900s, American parents were concerned about letting their children to go to birthday parties, pools, or anywhere else they might gather as the fear of polio took hold of the US, with images showing children using wheelchairs reminding the nation of the perils of the illness.
PUBLIC HEALTH
nypressnews.com

Covid warning over new symptom that affects sleep

An immunologist has warned the new strain of Covid-19 could be causing different symptoms – including one that emerges during the night. Omicron BA.5 is a highly-contagious subvariant prompting concern as it contributes to a fresh wave of infections across the globe, including the UK. Scientists have been finding...
PUBLIC HEALTH
msn.com

Experts say a horrible flu season is coming

After the COVID-19 pandemic made the last two flu seasons virtually non-existent, the influenza virus is poised to return this year with a vengeance. That's the word from health experts who are expecting a worse-than-normal flu season this winter. For proof, they point to Australia, where the flu season runs from May to September. The country recently saw its worse flu season in five years.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Health
WHO
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Verywell Health

What Does ‘Tomato Flu’ Look Like?

A non-life-threatening illness referred to as “tomato flu” has emerged among young children in India. Experts believe tomato flu is not a new virus, but rather a variation of hand, foot, and mouth disease. Distinguishing symptoms include large red blisters, as well as mouth ulcers. Cases resolve on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deseret News

Why the U.S. is now part of polio’s ‘world outbreak’

The United States has officially joined the list of about 30 countries worldwide where polio is circulating. The announcement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Tuesday comes because the poliovirus is spreading in New York after a 20-year-old man from an Orthodox Jewish community in a New York City suburb was diagnosed in July with the nation’s first polio case since 2013.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC News

Virus associated with polio-like muscle weakness is spreading among kids, CDC warns

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning about the spread of a common childhood virus that can cause muscle weakness or paralysis in rare cases. The CDC issued an alert Friday about enterovirus D68, which most commonly leads to respiratory illness among kids, with symptoms that are often mild but can become severe. The enterovirus family is large, and polio falls within it; both EV-D68 and poliovirus can invade the nervous system and cause muscle weakness.
KIDS
TheConversationAU

Imagining COVID is 'like the flu' is cutting thousands of lives short. It's time to wake up

It is difficult to understand the ease with which we have accepted a major proportion of the Australian population getting infected with COVID in just a matter of months. Many have been infected multiple times, potentially exposing them to long COVID and other problems we are only beginning to understand. In the past 75 years, only the second world war has had a greater demographic impact on Australia than COVID in 2022. As of September 12, Australia had reported more than 10 million cases of COVID. Of those, 96% were reported in 2022, coinciding with a succession of various Omicron sub-variants...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRLD News Radio

Virus that causes paralysis spreading among kids

A virus associated with a neurologic condition that causes paralysis is spreading more in the U.S. this year than it has in previous years, according to a warning issued Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This virus, EV-D68, is an enterovirus that primarily causes acute respiratory illness....
KIDS
Popular Science

Polio is officially circulating in the US again

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday that polioviruses found recently in Rockland County, New York, meet the World Health Organization’s (WHO) criteria for circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus (cVDPV), which means that the pathogen continues to be transmitted in the county and surrounding areas. Vaccine-derived refers to the strain’s relationship to the weakened live virus found in the oral polio vaccine.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
contagionlive.com

Enterovirus D68 and Acute Flaccid Myelitis: What’s Known and Unknown

Why do some children develop polio-like paralysis after contracting enterovirus? Here’s everything we know about the rare but increasing reports of acute flaccid myelitis. As summer turns to fall, seasonal viruses rear their ugly head. One such pathogen, enterovirus D68, is a non-polio enterovirus. EV-D68 has been making headlines recently after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported the virus was causing polio-like paralysis in children.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy