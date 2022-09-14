ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

click orlando

Orange County, News 6 host phone bank on Voter Registration Day

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and News 6 is once again partnering with the Orange County supervisor of elections for a voter registration phone bank. The phone bank will start at 6 a.m. and run through 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20. [RESULTS 2022: Everything...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Storms around, but not as wet in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fall, is that you? For the first time since the first week of August, the Orlando International Airport failed to reach 90° or hotter. With a breeze off of the Atlantic and a partly cloudy sky early, that could happen again Sunday. [TRENDING: Oviedo couple...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Shooting near Lake Mann kills 1, Orange County deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in his 20s died after being shot early Sunday in an area not far from Lake Mann, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies gathered in the area of Ferguson Drive and West Robinson Street after the sheriff’s office said gunshots could be heard there just before 2 a.m.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Defense seeks judge's removal in Florida school shooter case

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz asked for the judge in his murder case to remove herself on Friday, two days after she scolded them when they abruptly rested their case after calling only a fraction of their expected witnesses. The Broward Public Defender’s...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Vigil held at Lake Fairview to honor young rowers after lightning strike

ORLANDO, Fla. – A community is in mourning after a tragedy this week at Lake Fairview. Kim Watson was among the dozens at a vigil Saturday morning after Orlando Fire officials said a boat carrying five young rowers overturned Thursday evening after a lightning strike. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE:...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Oviedo couple loses almost everything in house fire, asks for community help

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – An Oviedo couple is asking for help after a big fire devoured the family’s garage. 81-year-old Les Kimball and 80-year-old Diane Kimball narrowly escaped their burning home early Wednesday, and now they’re left without some of their most prized possessions. For eight years,...
OVIEDO, FL
click orlando

Single-vehicle crash in Bithlo kills Orlando woman, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 31-year-old woman from Orlando was killed Saturday night in a crash on Colonial Drive in Bithlo, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. She was traveling eastbound in an SUV when the vehicle, once east of Cox Drive, ran off the roadway to the right for an unknown reason at 8:33 p.m., troopers said.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Shooting in Apopka prompts lockdown at nearby high school, police say

APOPKA, Fla. – One person was injured in a shooting near Apopka High School Friday afternoon, prompting a lockdown on the campus, police said. The campus, located at 555 Martin St., was locked down until around 2:40 p.m. due to the shooting’s “close proximity to the school,” according to the Apopka Police Department.
APOPKA, FL
click orlando

Body found after lightning strike near Lake Fairview in Orlando, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. – One child was injured and another went missing after a lightning strike Thursday afternoon at Lake Fairview in Orlando, officials said. The lightning strike happened around 5:50 p.m. as five students from various area schools were on the lake while practicing with the North Orlando Rowing Club near North Orange Blossom Trail and Lee Road.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

More storms strike Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances once again will be sky-high across Central Florida. Expect a 70% coverage of rain from Friday through Sunday. The risk for strong storms includes lightning and heavy rain. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Rain chances will be at 60% on...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Fiona now a Category 1 hurricane as it impacts Puerto Rico

ORLANDO, Fla. – What was once Tropical Storm Fiona has strengthened in the Caribbean to become a Category 1 hurricane, continuing on its path over Puerto Rico. [TRENDING: Oviedo couple lose almost everything in house fire, asking for community help | TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Tropical Storm Fiona Moving Through Caribbean | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
ENVIRONMENT
click orlando

Your guide to celebrating Oktoberfest in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Thursday marked the start of “Wies’n” or better known by many as Oktoberfest. With this over two-week celebration quickly approaching, now is the time to begin your planning. This grand celebration takes place in Munich, Germany annually and begins with the Mayor of...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Downpours, storms get started earlier in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Interior Central Florida will have a shot to stay out of the 90s for the first time in about six weeks. That’s because of extra cloud cover and an earlier start to storms. Expected downpours and a few rumbles of thunder to sneak on shore...
ENVIRONMENT
click orlando

DeBary lotto scratch-off winner loses $1K to DEO ‘overpayment’

ORLANDO, Fla. – A DeBary Parks Department employee discovered his identity was being used to collect unemployment benefits after he won a $1,000 Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off prize last October. Frank Jones, an employee with the city of DeBary since 2015, told News 6 he received a letter from...
DEBARY, FL
click orlando

Win Adventure Package tickets to Wild Florida Official Rules

