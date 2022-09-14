Read full article on original website
Orange County, News 6 host phone bank on Voter Registration Day
ORLANDO, Fla. – Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and News 6 is once again partnering with the Orange County supervisor of elections for a voter registration phone bank. The phone bank will start at 6 a.m. and run through 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20. [RESULTS 2022: Everything...
Storms around, but not as wet in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Fall, is that you? For the first time since the first week of August, the Orlando International Airport failed to reach 90° or hotter. With a breeze off of the Atlantic and a partly cloudy sky early, that could happen again Sunday. [TRENDING: Oviedo couple...
Shooting near Lake Mann kills 1, Orange County deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in his 20s died after being shot early Sunday in an area not far from Lake Mann, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies gathered in the area of Ferguson Drive and West Robinson Street after the sheriff’s office said gunshots could be heard there just before 2 a.m.
Defense seeks judge's removal in Florida school shooter case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz asked for the judge in his murder case to remove herself on Friday, two days after she scolded them when they abruptly rested their case after calling only a fraction of their expected witnesses. The Broward Public Defender’s...
Vigil held at Lake Fairview to honor young rowers after lightning strike
ORLANDO, Fla. – A community is in mourning after a tragedy this week at Lake Fairview. Kim Watson was among the dozens at a vigil Saturday morning after Orlando Fire officials said a boat carrying five young rowers overturned Thursday evening after a lightning strike. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE:...
Oviedo couple loses almost everything in house fire, asks for community help
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – An Oviedo couple is asking for help after a big fire devoured the family’s garage. 81-year-old Les Kimball and 80-year-old Diane Kimball narrowly escaped their burning home early Wednesday, and now they’re left without some of their most prized possessions. For eight years,...
Faith leaders speak out against Florida Gov. DeSantis after 2 airplanes of immigrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard
ORLANDO, Fla. – Faith leaders held a news conference Friday in Orlando to speak out against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after two airplanes carrying immigrants were flown to Martha’s Vineyard. The migrants, predominately Venezuelan, were taken to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts on flights organized by Florida. Members of...
Single-vehicle crash in Bithlo kills Orlando woman, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 31-year-old woman from Orlando was killed Saturday night in a crash on Colonial Drive in Bithlo, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. She was traveling eastbound in an SUV when the vehicle, once east of Cox Drive, ran off the roadway to the right for an unknown reason at 8:33 p.m., troopers said.
Shooting in Apopka prompts lockdown at nearby high school, police say
APOPKA, Fla. – One person was injured in a shooting near Apopka High School Friday afternoon, prompting a lockdown on the campus, police said. The campus, located at 555 Martin St., was locked down until around 2:40 p.m. due to the shooting’s “close proximity to the school,” according to the Apopka Police Department.
Gov. DeSantis announces nearly $30M to support workforce education in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University on Friday afternoon to announce funding for workforce education aimed at supporting the space industry. “I set a goal to make Florida the best state in the nation for workforce education by 2030...
Body found after lightning strike near Lake Fairview in Orlando, officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. – One child was injured and another went missing after a lightning strike Thursday afternoon at Lake Fairview in Orlando, officials said. The lightning strike happened around 5:50 p.m. as five students from various area schools were on the lake while practicing with the North Orlando Rowing Club near North Orange Blossom Trail and Lee Road.
More storms strike Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances once again will be sky-high across Central Florida. Expect a 70% coverage of rain from Friday through Sunday. The risk for strong storms includes lightning and heavy rain. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Rain chances will be at 60% on...
People on Merritt Island report flooding after several inches of rain
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – Brevard County says its drainage system is moving 85,000 gallons of water every minute after 7 or 8 inches of rain flooded neighborhoods Wednesday. Public works said that amount of rain is close to what the county saw during hurricanes in the past. [TRENDING: Here’s...
TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Fiona now a Category 1 hurricane as it impacts Puerto Rico
ORLANDO, Fla. – What was once Tropical Storm Fiona has strengthened in the Caribbean to become a Category 1 hurricane, continuing on its path over Puerto Rico. [TRENDING: Oviedo couple lose almost everything in house fire, asking for community help | TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Tropical Storm Fiona Moving Through Caribbean | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
Woman spends months in recovery after being struck by Orlando police car
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 27-year-old Orlando woman has spent the past 10 months in recovery after being struck by an Orlando Police cruiser last year. Miranda Ehrich said on the night of Nov.12, 2021, she and a friend were walking home from the EDC Music Festival. [TRENDING: Here’s when...
Your guide to celebrating Oktoberfest in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Thursday marked the start of “Wies’n” or better known by many as Oktoberfest. With this over two-week celebration quickly approaching, now is the time to begin your planning. This grand celebration takes place in Munich, Germany annually and begins with the Mayor of...
Downpours, storms get started earlier in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Interior Central Florida will have a shot to stay out of the 90s for the first time in about six weeks. That’s because of extra cloud cover and an earlier start to storms. Expected downpours and a few rumbles of thunder to sneak on shore...
DeBary lotto scratch-off winner loses $1K to DEO ‘overpayment’
ORLANDO, Fla. – A DeBary Parks Department employee discovered his identity was being used to collect unemployment benefits after he won a $1,000 Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off prize last October. Frank Jones, an employee with the city of DeBary since 2015, told News 6 he received a letter from...
Judge keeps Orange County rent control ordinance on November ballot
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A judge has blocked a motion for a temporary injunction on an Orange County ballot measure that will give voters the chance to weigh in on a rent control ordinance. “There is public good in the democratic process and in allowing the public to exercise...
Win Adventure Package tickets to Wild Florida Official Rules
· General. By submitting an entry to this contest, brought to you by WKMG (“Station”) and Wild Florida (the “Sponsor”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official contest rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. By entering the contest, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the contest itself, and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any contest specific rules may result in disqualification from the contest.
