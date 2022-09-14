ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Daily Mail

Listen up, Lori! McDonald's CEO warns Chicago Mayor Lightfoot that soaring crime in burger giant's home city is leaving its corporate staff too terrified to return to its HQ

The CEO of McDonald's is speaking out about the crime crisis in Chicago and believes the lack of safety is keeping employees from returning to the fast food giant's Windy City HQ in a warning to Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Chris Kempczinski spoke last Wednesday at the Economic Club of...
CHICAGO, IL
Washington Examiner

Lori Lightfoot is a symptom of Chicago's Democratic decay

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's sanctuary city doesn't have the resources to care for a few hundred illegal immigrants. Lightfoot also can't get crime under control. So what, exactly, would Lori Lightfoot say she is doing here?. McDonald's President and CEO Chris Kempczinski is the latest prominent Chicagoan...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Sometimes-deadly wrong-way crashes are growing more frequent in Chicago, statewide

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It is hard to imagine anything more frightening on the road than headlights barreling toward you.Wrong-way crashes can be devastating and often deadly. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey has been digging into the problem in Illinois, and data obtained by the CBS 2 Investigators show a startling trend.Such wrong-way crashes are up in recent years – not just in Chicago, but across the state of Illinois. In particular, DuSable Lake Shore Drive has seen its fair share – with the most recent example having happened early this past Sunday morning.At 2:20 a.m. Sunday, a crash on DuSable Lake...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

5 years after Maria, reconstruction drags on in Puerto Rico

LOÍZA, Puerto Rico (AP) — Jetsabel Osorio Chévere looked up with a sad smile as she leaned against her battered home. Nearly five years have gone by since Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico, and no one has offered her family a plastic tarp or zinc panels to replace the roof that the Category 4 storm ripped off the two-story home in an impoverished corner in the north coast town of Loiza. "No one comes here to help," the 19-year-old said. It's a familiar lament in a U.S. territory of 3.2 million people where thousands of homes, roads and recreational areas have yet to be fixed or rebuilt since Maria struck in September 2017. The government has completed only 21% of more than 5,500 official post-hurricane projects, and seven of the island's 78 municipalities report that not a single project has begun. Only five municipalities report that half of the projects slated for their region have been completed, according to an Associated Press review of government data.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago installing speed bumps, posts at 15 city intersections to improve safety

CHICAGO - Chicago motorists will begin to notice new safety features at 15 locations around the city to make crosswalks safer for pedestrians and reduce the chance of crashes. Following a pilot program in 2019, the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) began installing the new traffic-calming treatments which alter the path motorists make left-hand turns at city intersections, officials said Friday.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
