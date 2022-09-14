ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvey, IL

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Man wanted for robbery, pushing victim onto CTA Green Line tracks

CHICAGO - Officials are looking for a man who beat and robbed someone at a CTA Green Line station in East Garfield Park Thursday. Mass Transit Detectives say they're looking for a Black man about 25-35-year-old. The man pictured above beat and robbed the victim before pushing them onto the...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Three people shot at funeral in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood

CHICAGO - Three people were shot at a funeral Saturday afternoon in Bronzeville on Chicago's South Side, according to officials. The shooting happened just after noon near Christian Tabernacle Church, 4712 S. Prairie Ave. Paramedics found three men with gunshot wounds, according to Chicago Fire Department Spokesperson Larry Merritt. Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Harvey, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Harvey, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Clark
CBS Chicago

Police search for suspect who robbed, carjacked five people in South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are searching for the suspect who robbed and carjacked five people on DuSable Lake Shore Drive overnight. Police said five victims walked into the 10th District police station to report an armed robbery that occurred, in the 1400 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 3:15 a.m. The victims say they were in a vehicle that was stopped during the Mexican Independence Day celebrations when an armed suspect approached them and demanded they exit the vehicle. The suspect also took several chains from two of the victims and proceeded to take the vehicle, police said. The vehicle, a 2011 Nissan Rogue with Illinois plate number DD47882, fled southbound on DuSable Lake Shore Drive. No injuries were reported. Area detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police. 
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Pop! Chicago police will start using spike strips to rein in drivers at donut-spinning ‘sideshows,’ CPD order suggests

Chicago’s sideshow drivers may be in for a nasty surprise. The Chicago Police Department on Friday quietly introduced a “Tire Deflation Devices Pilot Program” to help officers combat the stunt drivers who have repeatedly tied up intersections with their sometimes hour-long donut-spinning performances. Spectators at several of the so-called “sideshows” have stomped on CPD and state police patrol cars and fired pyrotechnics at officers who intervened in the events this summer.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood

CHICAGO - A woman was shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Saturday. The victim, 33, was on West Congress Parkway near South Washtenaw around 3 p.m. when she was shot in the hip. She was hospitalized in good condition. No one is in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Side#Security Detail#Chicago Fire#Jeep
WGN News

2 men charged after boy shot in head at family party

CHICAGO — Two men have been charged with five counts of attempted murder after a boy was shot in the head earlier this week on the Lower West Side. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of West 21st Place. The 13-year-old boy was walking with four family members on the […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man fatally shot while driving in Logan Square

CHICAGO — A 25-year-old man was fatally shot while driving in the city’s Logan Square neighborhood. The man was driving on the 2900 block of West Diversey Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Saturday when someone in a white Jeep fired shots. The man was shot in the back and drove himself to St. Mary’s Hospital where […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Woman opens fire on Chicago police on Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A woman fired multiple shots at Chicago police who were on a call on the Northwest Side Friday morning. No one was hit or injured, and the officers did not return fire, police say. The incident happened in the 4200 block of West North Avenue while officers were...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police say shots fired at officers responding to call on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police said they were responding to a call of shots fired and ended up being shot at on the Northwest Side.Police said when the officers arrived at North Avenue near Keeler Avenue, the female passenger of a white Jeep started shooting. The woman continued firing shots as the Jeep took off down Cicero Avenue. The driver escaped police by taking off eastbound on the Ike.No officers were hurt, and police said the officers did not fire back.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
89K+
Followers
73K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy