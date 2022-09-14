Read full article on original website
2 wounded in Loop Shootings, Armed Carjacking During Mexican Independence Day Celebrations
Two men were wounded in separate shootings and a carjacking was reported on DuSable Lake Shore Drive early Saturday as thousands traveled downtown for Mexican Independence Day celebrations. Videos posted to social media documented another chaotic night in the Loop, with muscle car drivers drifting at gridlocked intersections, people climbing...
fox32chicago.com
Man wanted for robbery, pushing victim onto CTA Green Line tracks
CHICAGO - Officials are looking for a man who beat and robbed someone at a CTA Green Line station in East Garfield Park Thursday. Mass Transit Detectives say they're looking for a Black man about 25-35-year-old. The man pictured above beat and robbed the victim before pushing them onto the...
cwbchicago.com
Man shot and killed while standing with a large group outside South Loop Elementary School
Chicago police said a man was fatally shot while standing with a large group of people outside South Loop Elementary School overnight. The people he was with all ran away after the shooting, and police still don’t know who he is. It happened around 12:46 a.m. Sunday in the...
Three people shot at funeral in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood
CHICAGO - Three people were shot at a funeral Saturday afternoon in Bronzeville on Chicago's South Side, according to officials. The shooting happened just after noon near Christian Tabernacle Church, 4712 S. Prairie Ave. Paramedics found three men with gunshot wounds, according to Chicago Fire Department Spokesperson Larry Merritt. Chicago...
fox32chicago.com
Armed robbery, carjacking on Lake Shore Drive during downtown Mexican Independence Day celebration
CHICAGO - A group of people were robbed and their car was stolen by an armed suspect on DuSable Lake Shore Drive during the Mexican Independence Day celebrations downtown early Saturday morning. Five victims went to the 10th District Police Department to report a robbery that happened around 3:15 a.m....
Armed robbery: Group carjacked near Museum Campus during Mexican Independence Day event, police say
The license plate listed on the stolen Nissan is DD47882.
cwbchicago.com
Shootings leave woman injured in West Loop, man dead in Avondale, others injured in Irving Park and the Loop
Shootings across Chicago left a woman injured in the West Loop, a man wounded in Irving Park, and another man dead in Avondale since Friday night. Two more men were injured in separate shootings in the Loop. Here’s what we have learned so far:. In the West Loop, a...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago taxpayers to pay $15M to family of mother of 6 killed in high-speed police chase
CHICAGO - Chicago taxpayers will spend $15 million to compensate the family of a 37-year-old mother of six killed in June 2020 after a harrowing, high-speed chase down expressways and city streets that supervisors had ordered officers to terminate. Over the years, Chicago has shelled out tens of millions of...
Police search for suspect who robbed, carjacked five people in South Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are searching for the suspect who robbed and carjacked five people on DuSable Lake Shore Drive overnight. Police said five victims walked into the 10th District police station to report an armed robbery that occurred, in the 1400 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 3:15 a.m. The victims say they were in a vehicle that was stopped during the Mexican Independence Day celebrations when an armed suspect approached them and demanded they exit the vehicle. The suspect also took several chains from two of the victims and proceeded to take the vehicle, police said. The vehicle, a 2011 Nissan Rogue with Illinois plate number DD47882, fled southbound on DuSable Lake Shore Drive. No injuries were reported. Area detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
cwbchicago.com
Pop! Chicago police will start using spike strips to rein in drivers at donut-spinning ‘sideshows,’ CPD order suggests
Chicago’s sideshow drivers may be in for a nasty surprise. The Chicago Police Department on Friday quietly introduced a “Tire Deflation Devices Pilot Program” to help officers combat the stunt drivers who have repeatedly tied up intersections with their sometimes hour-long donut-spinning performances. Spectators at several of the so-called “sideshows” have stomped on CPD and state police patrol cars and fired pyrotechnics at officers who intervened in the events this summer.
At Least 1 Killed, 22 Wounded in Chicago Shootings Since Friday Evening
A 3-year-old girl is among at least 23 people shot throughout Chicago since Friday evening, in a brutal start to the weekend that so far has seen one homicide. The girl was one of at least four minors shot in Chicago so far this weekend — and 20 minors shot overall in the past week.
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - A woman was shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Saturday. The victim, 33, was on West Congress Parkway near South Washtenaw around 3 p.m. when she was shot in the hip. She was hospitalized in good condition. No one is in custody.
2 men charged after boy shot in head at family party
CHICAGO — Two men have been charged with five counts of attempted murder after a boy was shot in the head earlier this week on the Lower West Side. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of West 21st Place. The 13-year-old boy was walking with four family members on the […]
2 CPD officers among 3 injured in Greater Grand Crossing crash involving CPD SUV
Two Chicago police officers were among three people hurt in a multi-vehicle crash involving a police SUV on the city's South Side.
Man fatally shot while driving in Logan Square
CHICAGO — A 25-year-old man was fatally shot while driving in the city’s Logan Square neighborhood. The man was driving on the 2900 block of West Diversey Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Saturday when someone in a white Jeep fired shots. The man was shot in the back and drove himself to St. Mary’s Hospital where […]
fox32chicago.com
Woman opens fire on Chicago police on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A woman fired multiple shots at Chicago police who were on a call on the Northwest Side Friday morning. No one was hit or injured, and the officers did not return fire, police say. The incident happened in the 4200 block of West North Avenue while officers were...
Police say shots fired at officers responding to call on Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police said they were responding to a call of shots fired and ended up being shot at on the Northwest Side.Police said when the officers arrived at North Avenue near Keeler Avenue, the female passenger of a white Jeep started shooting. The woman continued firing shots as the Jeep took off down Cicero Avenue. The driver escaped police by taking off eastbound on the Ike.No officers were hurt, and police said the officers did not fire back.
