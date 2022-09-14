ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Lavaca, TX

Port Lavaca officials search for Wells Fargo robbery suspect Mark Anthony Trevino

By Jennifer Flores
 3 days ago
PORT LAVACA, Texas – On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Texas Fusion Center (TXFC) received information from the Port Lavaca Police Department regarding a wanted subject, Mark Anthony Trevino.

Trevino, 50, has brown hair and green eyes. He is 5 feet and 8 inches tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds.

According to Port Lavaca PD, Trevino robbed a Wells Fargo, taking $4,400 in cash. He did not use any weapons during this incident.

Trevino may be traveling in a 2004 Silver Mercury Gran Marquis with the Texas license plate: MGC3107.

Authorities have an active warrant out for Trevino with a $200,000 bond. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Detective Kenneth Pyle with the Port Lavaca PD at 361-552-3788.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 361-552-CASH. They will pay up to $1,000 for information leading up to the arrest.

The Port Lavaca Police Department provided the above information and photo.

