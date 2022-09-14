ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackford County, IN

Blackford County sex offender fails in bid for sentence reduction

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
The Star Press
 3 days ago
HARTFORD CITY, Ind. — A Hartford City man has failed in a bid to win a reduction of the 10-year prison term he is serving for a sex crime.

The Indiana Court of Appeals in recent days upheld Christapher French's sentence — 10 years of incarceration followed by two years on probation — imposed in February after he pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct with a minor.

That charge is a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison.

According to the appeal court's decision, French in May 2020 made arrangements via Snapchat to meet with a 14-year-old girl in Blackford County. They engaged in sexual activities, and the juvenile told authorities she was then raped.

French was at first charged with rape, a Level 3 felony carrying a maximum16-year sentence, and sexual misconduct with a minor.

In November 2021, French struck a deal with Blackford County prosecutors and agreed to plead guilty to the misconduct charge. The rape count was dismissed.

When he sentenced French, Blackford Circuit Court Judge Brian Bade said he would "favorably consider" a request for a sentence reduction after French had completed five years of his prison term, provided he had participated in a treatment program for sex offenders.

In his appeal, French maintained the length of his sentence was "inappropriate," in part because he had no prior convictions.

In a 3-0 ruling upholding his sentence, the appeals court noted French's "expression of remorse" at his sentencing hearing consisted of "answering 'yes' when his attorney asked him if he regrets what happened."

The panel also noted the Hartford City man at first lied to police about his dealings with the victim, and also had several "write-ups" for misconduct while in jail.

French is now held at the New Castle Correctional Facility, and has a projected release date in November 2027, according to a state Department of Correction website.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

The Star Press

The Star Press

