Mother Enraged After Finding Out Daughter's Stepmom Stole Her Birthday Money and then Blackmailed Her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My aunt has a friend whose children stay with their dad and his new wife on the weekends. The kids, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, don't care too much for their stepmom. They don't feel as if she likes them very much.
Woman furious when 4-year-old daughter catches her husband kissing the nanny
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When I was growing up, my mother had several friends who were like family. I thought of them as aunts, and I even called some of them auntie. One of my mother's closest friends was a woman who had been married to the same man for twenty years.
Mother-In-Law Tried to Ruin Her Daughter's Marriage and Almost Succeeded
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand, used with permission.*. My cousin Toby is a 42-year-old married man with a wife and two beautiful children. By all standards, he is a loving husband and an exceptional dad to my nieces. However, with the onset of the coronavirus and the lockdowns, he and his wife decided to care for his mother-in-law, fearing that the lockdown might be detrimental to her.
Woman, 41, says she's trying for baby with her 74 -year-old husband
A 41-year-old woman has announced that she's come off contraception in a bid to have a baby with her 74-year-old husband. Shannon and Steven Quinn, from Wales, first met in 2014 at a primary school where Shannon worked and where his kids attended. The pair said it was love at...
Mom Dragged For Asking Daughter To Give Inheritance To Sons: 'Shame On You'
"She already sent the rest of your kids to college for you," one commenter exclaimed. "Now you want her to get less inheritance?"
A woman enters her sister and her husband's room unannounced and the situation becomes "awkward."
Privacy means having a private space that protects people's honor and dignity. Humans are the only creatures that naturally care about their own privacy and the privacy of their homes. This is true even in primitive tribes. Privacy isn't just about how men and women interact with each other. Even words and thoughts have their own privacy.
Great grandmother smothered husband, 81, to death when he smiled at her over money woes
A pensioner smothered her controlling husband of 53 years after he smiled at her when another financial problem hit their marriage.Janet Dunn, 73, snapped and pressed a pillow against 81-year-old husband Anthony’s face, then fled their home in Northumberland and made a serious attempt to kill herself, Newcastle Crown Court heard.The great-grandmother and former lollipop lady was jailed for five years and three months after she admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.Psychiatrists agreed that at the time, Dunn, described as “quiet and shy”, was in a depressive episode and anxious, causing her judgment to be substantially impaired.Peter...
Dad 'Furious' With Wife for Selling Daughter's Birthday Present Applauded
"My wife looked up the price for one and told her that it was too expensive," the dad said.
Dying woman wants her best friend to forgive her for having an affair with her husband
Being cheated on can cause emotional distress, anxiety, depression, physical pain, and more. Although people who were cheated on can forgive their cheating partners, it will take a lot of work and time.
Mom Wants to Run Away From Husband and Adult Son Because They Won't Help With the Housework
Are her expectations of a clean home simply too high?. If you had a husband and an adult son who never lifted a finger to help with the housework, would you want to pack up, leave them, and skip town? One Texas woman who goes only by the name "Gracie" wrote to Newsweek that this is exactly what she'd like to do.
Man refuses to pay daughter's college fees until she attempts a relationship with his family
Should one force their child to get along with their new family?. Parental brainwashing ruins the child’s opportunity to connect with their other parent. In some conditions, a parent bad mouths the other and brainwashes the child so much that they cut contact with the other parent.
"My husband is the type to dish it out" Woman refuses to confront husband who offends her sister consistently
Guiding and helping each other when one is wrong is the right way to go about in a relationship. However, one has to do it in private or amicably, if in public, to not offend the partner. If not explained carefully, it might seem like one is being disrespectful.
Husband sends wife abroad for six-week course then files abandonment charges and takes full custody of year old daughter
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by my husband, who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My husband's coworker shared a story with my husband that broke my heart. His wife was studying for her college thesis and had an opportunity to go abroad for a six-week course that would give her the leading edge in her profession. The husband encouraged his wife to take this course and run with it.
Mom Cancels Family Vacation After Husband Hid Stepdaughter's Passport to Keep Her From Coming
A woman wanted to know if she was in the wrong for canceling a family vacation after she discovered that her husband hid their daughter's passport to prevent her from coming and ruining the vibe. Human beings will usually look for the path of least resistance when it comes to...
Woman makes daughter-in-law, who is a new mother, cook and clean when she visits them
Contrary to popular belief, people don’t have to rush to see a newborn and his mother because it could be inconvenient for the new parents adjusting to their new life. Even if one visits, it’s necessary that the new parents know about the visit in advance so that they have time to prepare for a guest.
"It seemed to give my wife a sense of satisfaction to leave her daughter to struggle" Dad horrified at wife's actions
Can a parent draw pleasure out of their child’s failure?. Very rarely, adults in a child’s life, like parents, might create issues that could impair a child’s emotional development or sense of self-worth. They can do so by constantly criticizing, throwing threats, rejecting, and withholding love, support, or guidance.
79-year-old Father Plummets From A Cliff To His Death In Front Of Horrified Daughters
A 79-year-old father's holiday in Queensland, Australia, turned tragic after he plummeted down to his death in front of his daughters during a hike. One of the daughters tried to make her way down a cliff to help him but to no avail. The elderly man had traveled from Victoria...
Mother who wants her daughter's friend to push her wheelchair around school while she recovers from surgery is criticised by other parents who say she can't expect the child to be a 'carer'
A UK-based mother has been taken to task after saying she wants her daughter moved to a different class so a friend can care for her following a major surgery - with other parents warning that she can't 'expect this other child to act as her carer'. The mother explained...
Father Refuses to Pay Ex-Wife for Car for Daughter
Navigating a divorce is tricky for everyone involved, and can cause a lot of tension between ex-spouses as well as with their children. Kids, in particular, may have feelings of resentment or upset because their parents chose to separate.
Daughter calls out mom for making her share everything with her step-sister.
On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I The A**hole Subreddit, a woman asks if she was wrong to make her daughter share everything she has with her step-sister. AITA for making my daughter share her presents with my stepdaughter?. Two moms are better than one!. I (40f) was...
