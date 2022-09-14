Read full article on original website
TISD Officials Preparing for Surprise Safety Audit
Sometime in the next few months, state auditors plan to visit a Tyler Independent School District campus to determine if it passes the test. The auditors won’t be checking the school’s financial records during the surprise visit. Rather, they will be testing doors. It’s an audit safety and...
Main Street Closed In Nacogdoches, Texas For Old Town Rig Down
Just like every year when the Texas State Blueberry Festival takes over downtown, there are some road closures in Nacogdoches for the Old Town Rig Down. Today (Friday, September 16th, 2022) they are setting up for this fun family event, and if you need to get to City Hall there are some alternative routes you will need to take.
Sinkhole at Whitehouse High School causes traffic detour
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – A sinkhole has developed at Whitehouse High School on the Main Campus Drive beyond the guard gate, causing a detour during afternoon pickup, according to officials. “We will divert all traffic entering or exiting through the guard gate from 346 through the student parking adjacent to the Main Campus Drive,” officials […]
KLTV
Gladewater holds ‘living history’ weekend
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - The effects of the pandemic are still being felt by many communities, but one East Texas town is now trying to revitalize its tourism by holding a weekend ‘living history’ event. Marketed for decades as one of East Texas antique destinations, old downtown Gladewater...
Anderson County: a boil water notice is in effect
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Slocum Water Supply has announced that customers in the area of Camphill, Well 3 and Rt. 3 should boil their water. The notice is required because of a major water main break in the area. The boil water notice is in effect as of 1:30 pm, Sept. 16, according to Anderson […]
Troup HS fishing team will honor Cooper Reid this weekend
TROUP, Texas — Cooper Reid has a passion for fishing. Reid is a member of the Troup High School fishing team. This Saturday, at the first tournament of the season the High School Bass Association will be doing something special in his honor. "This weekend, they're having donation opportunities...
Looking For Weekend Fun? Check Out These East Texas Events
Another East Texas weekend is upon us and if you still don't have plans or are not exactly sure what you want to do this weekend, don't worry because there are a lot of things happening around us that there is bound to be something that interests you. This weekend...
Rose City Fiesta returns to celebrate Hispanic culture in ETX
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on Sept. 2018. Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance presents the second annual Rose City Fiesta this Sunday, Sept.18th from 12 to 4 p.m. at Bergfeld Park. The first Rose City Fiesta was in 2018 and returns to Tyler to celebrate Hispanic Heritage...
Smith County Constable leaving position to become ISD police chief
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Precinct 5 Constable Jeff McClenny is resigning from his position to serve as police chief of a school district. “This decision was the hardest, yet the easiest. My wife is a school administer at West Sabine ISD and it has created a distance barrier. I was presented with […]
Amtrak Working To Restore Service To Mineola & Longview, TX
I'm a regular commuter on Amtrak train service from Mineola. I was planning on taking a train this weekend to see my family in the Temple, TX area but due to the potential railroad strike across the country, Amtrak was forced to cancel train service this weekend. But thanks to what seems to be a tentative deal between train unions the trains might be back rolling soon.
Gilmer Mirror
Austin Bank to Break Ground on New Full Service Banking Center
Austin Bank, a community bank headquartered in Jacksonville, Texas, will break ground on a new Gilmer full service banking center at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 27. The groundbreaking ceremony will feature company representatives, local government and business leaders and the general contractor. Construction of the 3,000 square foot new facility...
PHOTOS: Henderson County Most Wanted
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s office posted on Facebook Wednesday asking for the public’s help in locating three fugitives. Anyone that has any information in reference to their location please call Sheriff Hillhouse’s office at 903-675-5128 or Henderson County Crime stoppers at 1-800-545-TIPS. Alee Anson Roldan Helm, 23 6’0″ 150 lbs. […]
City of Henderson reports extensive power outages across several blocks
HENDERSON, Texas — The city of Henderson is experiencing power outages across several city blocks Wednesday that have affected places like the middle school and Rusk County Library. According to the city, SWEPCO has no additional information about any reasons for the sudden outages or timelines for when power...
Smith County constable resigns to become East Texas school police chief
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — After six years in the role, Smith County Pct. 5 Constable Jeff McClenny is leaving the position to become a police chief at a Deep East Texas school district. In a statement Friday, McClenny said he interviewed for, offered and accepted the police chief position...
Fire burning in woods north of Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Firefighters are responding to a fire off of County Road 314, north of Tyler. Laneville Fire Department, Henderson Fire Department and the Texas A&M Forest Service are working to contain the fire, according to a Rusk County OEM Facebook post. Authorities say to monitor any outdoor burning and to always use […]
3 Tyler ISD middle school students taken to hospital after trying One Chip Challenge
TYLER, Texas — Three Tyler ISD middle school students were taken to the hospital Monday after participating in a viral social media challenge involving eating a chip covered in Carolina Reaper and ghost pepper seasonings. The school district reported Tuesday the “One Chip Challenge" led to parents taking their...
Rusk County community copes with loss of third grader killed in wreck
HENDERSON, Texas — Students and teachers at a Rusk County school are mourning the loss of a Henderson ISD third grader who was killed in a head-on crash over the weekend. Wylie Elementary Principal Angela Dowling said he was a "very sweet kiddo." "(A) beautiful smile every morning, wanted...
2 accused of stealing from East Texas business, police working to identify them
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Two people are accused of stealing from a business in East Texas this month, and law enforcement are trying to identify them. The Marshall Police Department said the theft happened at a local business in the 1300 block of East Pinecrest Drive. Officers shared video of the people they believe committed […]
Jurassic Empire drive-thru adventure coming to Longview Mall
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Jurassic Empire, a dinosaur museum, is holding a drive-thru event in Longview starting Friday. The drive-thru features a tour of the dinosaur exhibit, and will be available at the Longview Mall at 3500 McCann Road, from Friday until Sept. 25. Tickets are sold in two hour time slot increments, and visitors […]
cbs19.tv
WEEK 4: East Texas high school football scoreboard
TYLER, Texas — It's Week 4 of the 2022 East Texas high school football season and CBS19 is bringing you real-time scores from all across the Piney Woods. Longview 56 - Lufkin 7 (FINAL) North Mesquite 23 - Tyler High 27 (FINAL) Tyler Legacy 3 - Texas High 27...
