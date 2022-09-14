ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehouse, TX

The Tyler Loop

TISD Officials Preparing for Surprise Safety Audit

Sometime in the next few months, state auditors plan to visit a Tyler Independent School District campus to determine if it passes the test. The auditors won’t be checking the school’s financial records during the surprise visit. Rather, they will be testing doors. It’s an audit safety and...
TYLER, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Main Street Closed In Nacogdoches, Texas For Old Town Rig Down

Just like every year when the Texas State Blueberry Festival takes over downtown, there are some road closures in Nacogdoches for the Old Town Rig Down. Today (Friday, September 16th, 2022) they are setting up for this fun family event, and if you need to get to City Hall there are some alternative routes you will need to take.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Sinkhole at Whitehouse High School causes traffic detour

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – A sinkhole has developed at Whitehouse High School on the Main Campus Drive beyond the guard gate, causing a detour during afternoon pickup, according to officials. “We will divert all traffic entering or exiting through the guard gate from 346 through the student parking adjacent to the Main Campus Drive,” officials […]
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KLTV

Gladewater holds ‘living history’ weekend

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - The effects of the pandemic are still being felt by many communities, but one East Texas town is now trying to revitalize its tourism by holding a weekend ‘living history’ event. Marketed for decades as one of East Texas antique destinations, old downtown Gladewater...
GLADEWATER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Anderson County: a boil water notice is in effect

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Slocum Water Supply has announced that customers in the area of Camphill, Well 3 and Rt. 3 should boil their water. The notice is required because of a major water main break in the area. The boil water notice is in effect as of 1:30 pm, Sept. 16, according to Anderson […]
CBS19

Troup HS fishing team will honor Cooper Reid this weekend

TROUP, Texas — Cooper Reid has a passion for fishing. Reid is a member of the Troup High School fishing team. This Saturday, at the first tournament of the season the High School Bass Association will be doing something special in his honor. "This weekend, they're having donation opportunities...
TROUP, TX
CBS19

Rose City Fiesta returns to celebrate Hispanic culture in ETX

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on Sept. 2018. Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance presents the second annual Rose City Fiesta this Sunday, Sept.18th from 12 to 4 p.m. at Bergfeld Park. The first Rose City Fiesta was in 2018 and returns to Tyler to celebrate Hispanic Heritage...
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Amtrak Working To Restore Service To Mineola & Longview, TX

I'm a regular commuter on Amtrak train service from Mineola. I was planning on taking a train this weekend to see my family in the Temple, TX area but due to the potential railroad strike across the country, Amtrak was forced to cancel train service this weekend. But thanks to what seems to be a tentative deal between train unions the trains might be back rolling soon.
LONGVIEW, TX
Gilmer Mirror

Austin Bank to Break Ground on New Full Service Banking Center

Austin Bank, a community bank headquartered in Jacksonville, Texas, will break ground on a new Gilmer full service banking center at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 27. The groundbreaking ceremony will feature company representatives, local government and business leaders and the general contractor. Construction of the 3,000 square foot new facility...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

PHOTOS: Henderson County Most Wanted

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s office posted on Facebook Wednesday asking for the public’s help in locating three fugitives. Anyone that has any information in reference to their location please call Sheriff Hillhouse’s office at 903-675-5128 or Henderson County Crime stoppers at 1-800-545-TIPS. Alee Anson Roldan Helm, 23 6’0″ 150 lbs. […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Fire burning in woods north of Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Firefighters are responding to a fire off of County Road 314, north of Tyler. Laneville Fire Department, Henderson Fire Department and the Texas A&M Forest Service are working to contain the fire, according to a Rusk County OEM Facebook post. Authorities say to monitor any outdoor burning and to always use […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Jurassic Empire drive-thru adventure coming to Longview Mall

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Jurassic Empire, a dinosaur museum, is holding a drive-thru event in Longview starting Friday. The drive-thru features a tour of the dinosaur exhibit, and will be available at the Longview Mall at 3500 McCann Road, from Friday until Sept. 25. Tickets are sold in two hour time slot increments, and visitors […]
LONGVIEW, TX
cbs19.tv

WEEK 4: East Texas high school football scoreboard

TYLER, Texas — It's Week 4 of the 2022 East Texas high school football season and CBS19 is bringing you real-time scores from all across the Piney Woods. Longview 56 - Lufkin 7 (FINAL) North Mesquite 23 - Tyler High 27 (FINAL) Tyler Legacy 3 - Texas High 27...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

CBS19

