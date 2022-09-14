ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William, Prince Harry ‘trying their best’ to get along while mourning Queen

Prince Harry has reportedly found it “difficult” being in Prince William’s company at times over the past week. The two brothers, who have been estranged for a number of years, have been forced to spend time together since their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Sept. 8. A source close to Harry told the Sunday Times of London that although being in each other’s company has been “uncomfortable” for the brothers, “everybody is trying their best.” The Prince of Wales, 40, and the Duke of Sussex, 38, delighted royal fans last week when they appeared alongside their respective wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan...
Biden says ‘world is better for’ Queen Elizabeth as he and First Lady pay their respects in London

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden paid tribute at Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at Westminster Hall on Sunday as part of his trip to pay his respects to the late monarch. Mr Biden arrived in London earlier this week to pay tribute to the Queen as part of a series of events. Shortly afterward, Mr Biden signed the condolence book for the late monarch, who died last Thursday. They were then attending a reception at Buckingham Palace. “The world is better for her,” Mr Biden said, saying she was “decent, honorable and all about service.”He said: “She...
Joe Biden says ‘world is better’ thanks to Queen after visiting lying in state

US President Joe Biden has said the “world is better” because of the Queen as he offered his condolences to the British people for their loss.He was speaking at Lancaster House after visiting Westminster Hall to pay his respects to the late monarch.Mr Biden arrived with his wife Jill at the lying in state shortly before 5pm on Sunday, ahead of his attendance at Monday’s funeral.They were joined by the US ambassador to the UK, Jane Hartley.The president stood on the platform for around two minutes, taking in the scene, where he crossed himself and exchanged a few words with...
