Western wildfires smoke may turn Midwestern skies orange Wednesday

High winds in the atmosphere carrying smoke from recent large wildfires in the West may cause a orange haze in the sky for the Midwest, Wednesday, according to AccuWeather.

"Smoke from a number of wildfires located in the Northwest is forecast to spread into the Great Lakes region on Wednesday and potentially even into the Northeast and mid-Atlantic by Thursday," said AccuWeather meteorologist Adam Sadvary in a written statement.

AccuWeather reports that the Northern Plains, Midwest and possibly the Northeast could potentially see the orange haze. The National Interagency Fire Center reported there were 93 large wildfires and fire complexes burning in the West as of Sept. 13.

These fires were located in Montana, Idaho, and throughout the Northwest, burning around 800,000 acres.

The National Weather Service also says that the Midwest could possibly see some trails of the fire but it will mainly occur in the western portion of the United States and the upper Midwest.

"This usually happens every year when we have these wildfires out West," said meteorologist Ian Leeat the agency's White Lake office. "You get the smoke that drifts high up in the atmosphere and (then you're going) to get the westerly winds aloft that smoke eventually drifts farther east."

Western weather traveling to the Midwest is not a new concept, especially with wildfires. Just around August last year, Columbus, Ohio, residents could see an orange haze in the sky due to the wildfires, especially with their sunsets which appeared a deeper red than usual. In September 2020, there was a possibility that smoke from California's wildfires could reach Michigan. And wildfire smoke did reach Michigan in 2018, causing a variety of orange and reddish colors in the sunsets.

While Michigan may not see orange haze this time around, smoke from the wildfires could affect air quality.

